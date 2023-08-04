Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton: Saints off to a good start as they win season opener

Che Adams celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the first game of the season. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Southampton got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday's in this years season opener.

A goal in each half from Adam Armstrong and Che Adams helped The Saints to victory despite Lee Gregory equalising for the hosts early in the second half.

The result means that new Southampton manager Russell Martin won his first game in charge, as The Saints look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday and their new boss Xisco Munoz will have to wait a little while longer for their first points on their return to the Championship.

Story of the Match

Both sides came into the season opener with new managers and preparing for their first game in a new division.

Fresh from their promotion from League One via the play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday parted company with Darren Moore and replaced him with Xisco Munoz. Despite changing their manager, Wednesday's starting 11 featured a fair few players from their promotion campaign including Barry Bannan and Josh Windass while there was a debut for Juan Delgado.

After their relegation from the Premier League, Southampton appointed former Swansea boss Russell Martin and his first starting 11 contained just one new player in full back Ryan Manning. Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse started as captain alongside players such as Kyle Walker-Peters and Jan Bednarek. Romeo Lavia, who has been linked away with a move to Liverpool all summer, started on the bench.

Hillsborough was loud and raucous as it welcomed the two teams onto the pitch for the start of the EFL Championship season and they urged their side on as the game got going.

The hosts had their best chance of the half in the first five minutes as the ball bounced around in the Southampton box but a number of Wednesday shots were blocked and the ball bounced away.

Other than that it was the Saints who dominated the first half and striker Adam Armstrong scored the first goal of the new season in the eighth minute after Nathan Tella did brilliant on the right hand side of the box to step inside and send a curling shot towards goal that was nodded in by Armstrong.

The goal spurred the away side on and they totally dominated the first half with 78% possession and making 477 passes in the first half which was a new Championship record compared to Sheffield Wednesday's 123.

Just three minutes after his side went ahead, Ward-Prowse had an effort well saved by Cameron Dawson and the Wednesday goalkeeper was called into action a few minutes later to keep another shot out.

On the rare occasion the home side did get forward, they found it difficult to create any chances as they struggled to get enough players forward and join the attack.

The rule changes brought in by the PGMOL for the new EFL season were noticeable in the first half with five yellow cards given out by referee Robert Madley for a number of offences including kicking the ball away and cynical shirt pulls.

Right on the edge of half time during the six minutes added on, it was almost 2-0 as Jack Stephens had a shot in the box that was cleared off the line by Callum Patterson.

It was a different Wednesday team that started the second half as The Owls came out with energy and enthusiasm as they looked to get back into the game.

And the hosts got the crowd on their side with their pressing when they almost charged down a pass back to Bazunu in The Saints goal.

Southampton were known to struggle with defending set pieces in the Premier League last season and they were caught out again just seven minutes after the interval. A corner came into the back post and was nodded back across goal and the ball fell perfectly to Lee Gregory who powered home a shot to level the score.

Southampton have only won three of their last 34 opening games of the season and it looked like that poor run might continue when Gregory equalised for the hosts.

Both sides were pushing for a winning goal as the second half progressed with The Saints looking most likely to score. Walker-Peters and Edozie both had shots but they could not get them on target.

Last year, Sheffield Wednesday only lost once at home in League One and they were showing some of that defensive solidarity again in this second half and they tried to keep Southampton at bay.

Late Adams winner

With ten minutes to go, Russell Martin rolled the dice by bringing on Che Adams to replace Adam Armstrong and with four minutes of regular time left, Adams popped up in the box to put Southampton back in front after an excellent assist from Ward-Prowse.

Despite the nine minutes of added time at the end of the game, Adams chance proved to be the winning moment and got Southampton's promotion push off to the perfect start while Sheffield Wednesday still look for their first points of the season.

Player of the Match - James Ward-Prowse

With all the speculation about his future, some people may have been surprised to see the England international start but he put in a good performance and marshalled his team from the centre of midfield.

He was right at the heart of the winning goal as well with an excellent assist and if he stays, will be a big piece of the Southampton jigsaw this season.