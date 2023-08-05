"I was putting all my effort in, but I couldn't move my leg": Gus Poyet on cruciate ligament injuries, Tottenham, Chelsea and management

Former Tottenham and Chelsea star Gus Poyet has opened up on his struggles with cruciate ligament injuries amid conversations about a need for research into them.

Speaking to VAVEL, the man who won seven trophies throughout his career, including an FA Cup with Chelsea and three European trophies, said recovery is an entirely mental battle.

The Uruguayan also recalled his experience playing in England for The Blues and rivals Spurs.

Poyet, who now manages the Greek national team having masterminded Sunderland's 'great escape' in 2014, also spoke about life on the side lines since retiring.

This interview is brought to you by Fruityslots.com. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support.

Playing for The Blues

Despite not making the switch to English football until later on in his career, Poyet left having played in an impressive Chelsea side and got his hands on silverware.

He said that whilst the decision to leave Zaragoza after seven years was a tough one, he had no regrets playing for a Chelsea side which he felt matched his best traits.

"It was great, because I was 29-years-old and I made a strong decision coming from Zaragoza, I had my life there, I knew the place, my kids were born there, and I was an important player.

"But, when Chelsea came around and I looked at the squad at the time, there was something inside me that said 'I think this club would go with my characteristics, I need to take a risk and go there'.

"It was probably one of the best decisions I made in my career because it changed my life completely: when I say 'home' now, I mean London, which is incredible.

"It was a pleasure, at Zaragoza I had a responsibility in terms of scoring goals, but I think the easiest place for me to play football was Chelsea, it was very easy."

Beating Real Madrid in the Super Cup

Looking back on his time in West London, Poyet named his winning goal in a 1-0 win against Real Madrid in the 1998 Super Cup as his best memory whilst playing for Chelsea.

It was a goal that he said meant a lot to him because of the satisfaction of proving both himself and then-manager Gianluca Vialli wrong.

"It was my favourite goal because until that game, I scored in every competition at any level, in any situation, even with the national team, but never in a final.

"So, it was getting into my head a little bit, and I asked myself 'why do you score in semi finals, in derbies and important 1-0 wins but never in finals?'

"I had played in a few finals, one with the youth team in Uruguay, two Copa del Reys in Spain, the Cup Winners' Cup with Zaragoza and the Carling Cup with Chelsea.

"So, it was important for that reason.

"The second reason it was important was because I didn't start the game, it was the beginning of the season, we played two Premier League games, Coventry away and Newcastle at home, and I played both games, 90 minutes.

"Yet, we get to the final, and I'm on the bench, and I was fuming, you can't imagine the afternoon when Vialli told me I was not playing, I was gone.

"From the moment that I realised that it was a final, my only focus was 'give me 20 minutes, if you give me 25 coach you're dead, I'm going to show the world that you made a mistake'.

"So when I went onto the pitch, I had one aim, which was to help the team to win, and one of my responsibilities was to score, so when I scored and we won the game 1-0, and I gave myself a goal and achieved it, that was a great moment."

Recovering from cruciate ligament injuries

Cruciate ligament tears, more specifically ACL injuries, have been the focus of recent weeks, as several players including Leah Williamson missed out from the Women's World Cup due to the problem.

Whilst the focus has been directed at the women's game due to a lack of research on the area, the problem remains in the men's game too, with Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur an example of a star currently side lined with the injury.

Poyet, who suffered two cruciate ligament problems throughout his career, said the injury requires patience and persistence to recover from.

"I would say recovery is a mental thing rather than physical, 100%.

"I had the operation in Antwerp in Belgium, with a top surgeon, after the operation I think it was two days after, they took me from my room to the physio room, they put me there and convinced me to stretch my leg and lift it.

"My leg was not moving from the bed, and I was putting all my effort in, like you couldn't image, and I couldn't lift my leg, and that's tough when your whole body is concentrating on something, but that leg doesn't react, the power isn't there and you've lost that connection.

"But, you need to keep trying and working, and slowly, you start making an effort to recover.

"That's a process that lasts, in my situation, five and a half to six months, but it can take a year, and there are days where everything hurts, and days where you feel great, and want to go quicker, but you can't, you need to be careful.

"The first day that you try to block a ball, like a 50/50, is just fear, I started with a ball against a wall, and the wall won't move, it's just there, it's you just hitting the ball.

"I'd thought it wasn't bad, and tried again, and every time I put in a little more power, but every time I did it with the fear that something would go wrong, and you spend a lot of that on your own in your recovery time.

"You look across when you're sat with the doctor and the physio, and they're training, and you're desperate to get there too, but it's a process.

"You have make or break moments too, and it's very tough."

Moving to Spurs

Poyet left Chelsea in 2001 for rivals Tottenham, in a move he insists was not made to frustrate his former club.

Speaking about his time in North London, he recalled his first goal for the club against Derby, where he chipped the goalkeeper from range, and said that was the start of a run of form which eventually left him feeling at home.

"When I went from Chelsea to Spurs I was a little bit naïve, I was not aware of the crazy reality, even if Chelsea fans don't believe me, it's the truth.

"I was more worried about beating Man United and Arsenal and winning the Premier League than beating Spurs.

"Glenn Hoddle was very important in that, I knew the football he wanted to play, and he when he came to my house and convinced me to go, it was important.

"My first year at Spurs was very good, I scored 14 goals in the Premier League, which is a lot, we were playing incredible football with a very experienced team, with [Mauricio] Taricco, Steffen Freund, Les Ferdinand, Teddy Sheringham and Tim Sherwood.

"We were men playing football, and it was important to start well, when you go to a new place, the fans are always wanting to have a look at you.

"The goal against Derby was my first goal after six or seven games, and then I went on a run of goals and became a part of the team."

Working with Glenn Hoddle

Having been managed by the Tottenham legend whilst he was playing in lilywhite, Poyet gave a glowing account of former manager Hoddle.

The 55-year-old lauded the former winger-turned boss' tactics, and also said Hoddle taught him how to be unselfish on the pitch, a lesson Poyet says he teaches his players when he manages today.

"Tactically he was outstanding, it took me a while to learn that.

"I remember one game, we were playing one system and the other team were trying to stop us, and he changed my position, he put me on the left, and I was thinking that I didn't want to play on the left.

"We started playing incredibly, but I was not getting involved, but at half time he explained that my position on the pitch allowed other players to be free to play, so I was taking a player.

"So then, I thought 'ok, it went against my performance on the day but it benefitted the team', and that's tactics.

"To make a player understand that is tough, you're making them do an ugly job or one that nobody sees to compose the team.

"He made me realise that sometimes you have to sacrifice players for the benefit of the team, and I started to pay attention to the tactical changes from Hoddle, who was outstanding."

Winning the 2008 Carling Cup with Tottenham

Soon after leaving Spurs as a player, Poyet was back at the club in the dugout.

With Juande Ramos recently appointed as The Lilywhites' new boss, with Poyet his right hand man, Tottenham went into the Carling Cup final of 2008 the underdogs against a star-studded Chelsea side.

Faced against his former club, Poyet was able to help to turn the tide around having gone a goal down from Didier Drogba's free kick to lift the trophy, with goals from Dimitar Berbatov and Jonathan Woodgate in extra time.

It remains the most recent piece of major silverware Spurs have won.

Poyet said it was an incredible occasion for the club and its fans, but also described the late changes that impacted The Lilywhites' preparation for the match.

"First of all, it was Ramos' plan, I was just an assistant trying to help, it was an incredible day for us because so many things happened in the last few days before we played that game.

"The day before, Pascal Chimbonda was not fit to play, and the morning of the game he was fit to play, so Ramos had a very difficult decision to make, because the day before the decision had been made.

"He was a player who had been playing regularly with us, so I asked him, 'what are you going to do Juande?' and he told me to wait and let him think about it.

"He started, but then when we went 1-0 down, the first change was obviously Chimbonda because he was probably the least fit player on the pitch, and we went onto equalise and win it in extra time.

"I think Ramos made very good decisions on that day, and it's down to the players, if you don't have the players, a good mentality, strength and belief, you have no chance.

"When Woodgate scored the goal in extra time, I think the team realised it was so close to making history that all the suffering was put into the second half of extra time, and it was special.

"Especially now, looking back, as the last trophy.

"I've got some Spurs fans who remind me about it, and I say 'I know, I was there'.

"It was a very special moment for everybody related to the club, I think they needed that, and I think it showed how difficult it is to win a cup."

Drama in the dugout

Poyet later made the step up to the role of manager, and has experienced everything from the sublime to the ridiculous in the hot seat.

From being infamously sacked by Brighton whilst on air whilst working as a pundit on the BBC, to being at the helm of Sunderland's incredible escape from the bottom three in 2014, Poyet has had a rollercoaster of a time on the side lines.

Speaking of his favourite wins as a manager, Poyet opted not to go for his incredible win at Stamford Bridge with The Black Cats against Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, or the victory at Old Trafford which sent Sunderland to the 2014 League Cup final.

Instead, he chose two vital victories that secured the survival for his Sunderland side who looked to be all-but relegated heading into the end of the season.

"I've been thinking about my favourite win, and I always try to pick an important one that means a lot to me, I think the important one was with Sunderland.

"When you're with a team like Sunderland, you're in the Premier League and you're more than bottom of the table, we were down.

"You know, on the television, they put the table on the right, we were below the television, and off of the screen.

"So, to go to St James' Park, and beat them 0-3 away from home, for a Sunderland fan there is nothing better, and I can promise you that.

"But, for me, as a coach, the win at home against West Brom in the miracle season that we were saved was the most nervous one, I was not that nervous at Stamford Bridge when we beat Chelsea, or Man United at Old Trafford.

"I was really nervous at West Brom, because after all those wins, not winning that game would have been madness.

"We got saved that day, and that for me was an achievement, I achieved what the chairman asked me to do.

"That was my best day at Sunderland."

'Worried' about Spurs

Looking at his former clubs, Poyet said he fears Spurs could be in for a tough campaign if they are to lose Harry Kane, as speculation from The Guardian about a potential move to Bayern Munich for the striker persists.

"I am a little bit worried about Spurs, especially if Harry Kane leaves, probably for the coach, you go to the Premier League for the first time and the first thing you realise is that you're losing your top scorer.

"Let's see what happens, because with Kane you never know, how many times has it looked like he's going to leave?

"It will be tough without him."

Hopeful for youthful Chelsea

Poyet, who scored 36 goals for Chelsea, gave a more positive prediction for their season.

He said Mauricio Pochettino's youthful Blues side could flourish if the Argentinian coach is able to work his magic on the squad.

"I think Chelsea are creating a team around Pochettino, it's probably going to be one of the youngest Chelsea team ever, with plenty of quality.

"Pochettino has proven that when he has these types of players he's outstanding, so let's see what happens and where they can go.

"I hope that the connection between the players and the coach becomes really strong and they can do well."