Japan vs Norway: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup Match

Tune in here for Japan vs Norway
What time does the game kick off across the world?
Japan - 17:00 (5 August)
United States - 01:00 PT, 03:00 CT, 04:00 ET (5 August)
South Africa - 10:00 (5 August)
India - 13:30 (5 August)
Asia - 15:00 Jakarta, 16:00 Beijing (5 August)
Australia - 16:00 Perth, 17:30 Adelaide, 18:00 Sydney (27 July)
New Zealand - 20:00 (27 July)
Japan vs Norway prediction
You never quite know what you’re getting with Norway at this tournament, and for this reason, it’s incredible difficult to back them getting a result against a team that is so, so difficult to break down.VAVEL predicts: Japan 3-1 Norway
Recent games between Japan and Norway
Japan stormed to victory in that friendly match held in Tottori. Kumi Yokoyama opened the scoring after fifteen minutes, with Mana Iwabuchi going on to bag a brace. Yuka Momiki scored Japan’s fourth just after the hour mark, though Ina Gausdal was able to rescue a consolation goal for Norway with less than ten minutes remaining.
Key Player from Norway - Sophie Román Haug
Sophie Román Haug stepped up to the plate perfectly. A hat-trick against the Philippines demonstrated her ability to slot into this side, and she never once looked out of place.
An honourable mention should go to Vilde Bøe Risa, who has replaced Ingrid Engen in the heart of the Norwegian midfield. Her game time has been limited for Manchester United throughout the past season, but she has added some much-needed stability to the Grasshoppene.
Key Player from Japan - Hinata Miyazawa
The 23-year-old currently plays her football for Mynavi Sendai, but her performances this summer will surely have drawn the attention of some of the world’s biggest clubs in Europe and the United States.
Probable line-up of Norway
After a disappointing individual performance against New Zealand, Ingrid Engen has been dropped from Hege Riise’s preferred starting lineup. She is expected to remain on the bench.
Sophie Román Haug is to keep her spot in the front three, as Ada Hegerberg is still out of contention.
Predicted XI
Mikalsen; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, Hansen; Maanum, Boe Risa, Reiten; Hansen, Haavi, Haug
Probable line-up of Japan
Futoshi Ikeda is expected to make a few changes to his Japanese starting eleven for this knockout tie, with Yui Hasegawa and Minami Tanaka set to return.
Predicted XI
Yamashita; Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Hayashi, Hasegawa, Endo; Miyazawa, Naomoto, Tanaka
Who is the referee and her assistants?
Diane Muniz will be in charge of VAR proceedings, with Nicolas Gallo and Mariana De Almeida working alongside her.
Norway: One last chance to impress
But a six-goal thrashing of the Philippines last time out showed signs of the Norway we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years, and Hege Riise will be hoping her side are able to replicate that performance against a stubborn Japanese defence.
Japan: Nadeshiko look to maintain 100% record
Futoshi Ikeda’s side then stormed to victory against Spain to ensure they topped Group C.
The match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium.
It hosted seven group stage fixtures, including Japan’s final match as they cruised to a 4-0 victory against Spain.
We’ll be bringing you plenty of pre-match analysis too, before we switch our focus to the on-pitch action. Remember - this game will go to extra time if we’re level after ninety minutes.
You won’t want to miss this one - so set those alarms! Do not miss a detail of the Japan vs Norway match, with live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.