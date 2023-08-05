Japan vs Norway: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup Match
Japan will face Norway in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

What time does the game kick off across the world?

Norway - 10:00 (5 August)

Japan - 17:00 (5 August)

United States - 01:00 PT, 03:00 CT, 04:00 ET (5 August)

South Africa - 10:00 (5 August)

India - 13:30 (5 August)

Asia - 15:00 Jakarta, 16:00 Beijing (5 August)

Australia - 16:00 Perth, 17:30 Adelaide, 18:00 Sydney (27 July)

New Zealand - 20:00 (27 July)

What time does the game kick off?

The game will be shown live on ITV1 for UK viewers, with coverage starting at 08:30 ahead of kickoff at 09:00.
Japan vs Norway prediction

It’s hard to envisage anything other than a comfortable victory for the Japanese here. They have remained defensively solid throughout their group matches, and certainly haven’t lacked goals either - putting four past Spain is no mean feat!

You never quite know what you’re getting with Norway at this tournament, and for this reason, it’s incredible difficult to back them getting a result against a team that is so, so difficult to break down.

VAVEL predicts: Japan 3-1 Norway
Recent games between Japan and Norway

These two sides have faced off six times previously, with the most recent encounter coming in November 2018.

Japan stormed to victory in that friendly match held in Tottori. Kumi Yokoyama opened the scoring after fifteen minutes, with Mana Iwabuchi going on to bag a brace. Yuka Momiki scored Japan’s fourth just after the hour mark, though Ina Gausdal was able to rescue a consolation goal for Norway with less than ten minutes remaining.

Key Player from Norway - Sophie Román Haug

With Ada Hegerberg ruled out at the last minute ahead of the Grasshoppene’s clash with Switzerland, many predicted Norway’s troubles to intensify. They could barely string together two passes against New Zealand - how on earth would they score without their talismanic striker?

Sophie Román Haug stepped up to the plate perfectly. A hat-trick against the Philippines demonstrated her ability to slot into this side, and she never once looked out of place.

An honourable mention should go to Vilde Bøe Risa, who has replaced Ingrid Engen in the heart of the Norwegian midfield. Her game time has been limited for Manchester United throughout the past season, but she has added some much-needed stability to the Grasshoppene.

Key Player from Japan - Hinata Miyazawa

Hinata Miyazawa is the player to watch within this Japanese side. The midfielder has scored four goals throughout the tournament thus far, registering an additional assist - and she will continue to play an influential role for the Nadeshiko against Norway.

The 23-year-old currently plays her football for Mynavi Sendai, but her performances this summer will surely have drawn the attention of some of the world’s biggest clubs in Europe and the United States.

Probable line-up of Norway

Team news of Norway

After a disappointing individual performance against New Zealand, Ingrid Engen has been dropped from Hege Riise’s preferred starting lineup. She is expected to remain on the bench.

Sophie Román Haug is to keep her spot in the front three, as Ada Hegerberg is still out of contention.

Predicted XI

Mikalsen; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, Hansen; Maanum, Boe Risa, Reiten; Hansen, Haavi, Haug

Probable line-up of Japan

Team news of Japan

Futoshi Ikeda is expected to make a few changes to his Japanese starting eleven for this knockout tie, with Yui Hasegawa and Minami Tanaka set to return.

Predicted XI

Yamashita; Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Hayashi, Hasegawa, Endo; Miyazawa, Naomoto, Tanaka

Who is the referee and her assistants?

The referee for Japan vs Norway will be Edina Alves, from Brazil. She’ll be assisted by Neuza Back and Leila Cruz, with Mexico’s Katia García working as the fourth official.

Diane Muniz will be in charge of VAR proceedings, with Nicolas Gallo and Mariana De Almeida working alongside her.

Norway: One last chance to impress

Norway’s campaign has been far from convincing thus far. A defeat on the opening day to New Zealand exposed numerous weaknesses within this Grasshoppene side, and a goalless draw against Switzerland didn’t do anything to silence those concerns.

 

But a six-goal thrashing of the Philippines last time out showed signs of the Norway we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years, and Hege Riise will be hoping her side are able to replicate that performance against a stubborn Japanese defence.

Japan: Nadeshiko look to maintain 100% record

Japan are one of just three teams to have won all of their group stage matches. The Nadeshiko opened their tournament with a comfortable win against Zambia, before picking up another three points against Costa Rica.
Futoshi Ikeda’s side then stormed to victory against Spain to ensure they topped Group C.
The match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The Japan vs Norway match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand, with a capacity of 34,500 people.

It hosted seven group stage fixtures, including Japan’s final match as they cruised to a 4-0 victory against Spain.
