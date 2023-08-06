Arsenal vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch

ADVERTISEMENT
One to Watch: Emile Smith-Rowe
In evolution since 1898: The History of the Community Shield
The first Charity Shield fixture was back in 1908, when the professional Football League champions Manchester United beat the amateur Southern League champions Queens Park Rangers. From 1921, the game was played between the English League Champions and the FA Cup Winners. The name ‘Community Shield’ reflects the fact that the revenues generated from the game are distributed to a variety of community initiatives.
Manchester United have won the highest number of Community Shields, with 21 victories. Meanwhile, Arsenal will have the chance to become the second-highest winners today, with the club currently holding 16 community shields.
The Gunners have won the shield the last four times they have been in the final, with their first Community Shield being obtained in 1930, when they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.
Score Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Man City
Firstly, the Gunners have had an extra couple of pre-season games to prepare with time spent in both Germany and the US allowing for five fixtures to be played compared to City's three games. As a result, I think Arsenal may be slightly sharper.
Secondly, I think Arsenal will have more hunger and higher levels of motivation going into this game after City pipped them to the Premier League title this year. This added motivation may just take Arteta's men over the line.
In addition, I think City will have to transition and adapt after losing their talismanic captain Ilkay Gundogan.
Two Croatian Arrivals for City
In addition, Josko Gvardiol put pen to paper for City just 24 hours before the Community Shield, following his Croatian teammate to the Treble Winners. Gvardiol has joined in a £77.6 million deal, becoming the most expensive defender ever, and joins after an impressive time at RB Leipzig, in which he won two German Cups.
“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family." pic.twitter.com/27mJ5o5AIw— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2023
Competitive debuts for Arsenal's new arrivals a likelihood
Kai Havertz began Arsenal’s spending for the summer with a £65 million move from Arsenal’s West London rivals, Chelsea. Timber was next, with the player signing a long term deal for the Gunners, after impressing for Ajax across their backline.
Days later, Rice became Arsenal’s marquee summer signing, with the Europa Conference League Winner arriving from West Ham for a fee of £105 million, making him the most expensive British player ever, above City’s £100 million Jack Grealish.
Havertz received his Arsenal debut against Nürnbeg, before scoring twice on Arsenal’s US Tour, against MLS All-Stars and Barcelona. Meanwhile, the other two new arrivals Rice and Timber got their first run outs in the red white of Arsenal against MLS-All Stars, before featuring in all of Arsenal’s remaining pre-season fixtures.
All three are likely to be handed their competitive debuts out on the Wembley turf today, with Mikel Arteta hoping his new signings can take his side to the next level and avoid the kind of slip ups that cost them the league title last year.
Team News
Mohammed Elneny continues his recuperation after suffering a long term knee injury back in January in training. In addition, Reiss Nelson, who recently signed a new long term deal, Folarin Balogun and Sambi Lokonga all remain out due to ‘issues’ that have stop them from being selected in recent weeks.
Folarin Bolagun remains at the centre of transfer interest from Inter Milan, after enjoying an impressive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims last year, in which he scored 21 league goals. Sambi Lokonga is also of interest to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side, after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.
Meanwhile, Manchester City’s only absentee due to injury is Kevin DeBruyne, who remains out for the Community Shield from the hamstring injury he suffered during the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.
Nathan Ake is expected to make a return to City’s match day squad after sitting out last week’s Atletico game as a precaution.
Josko Gvardiol is not expected to feature in Manchester City’s match day squad after only signing for the club on Saturday, less than 24 hours before kick-off.
Pre-season for Arsenal in the USA
A return to London Colney saw them then head across the Atlantic for their US tour. A 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars in Washington DC saw them kick off the tour, with Kai Havertz grabbing his first goal for the club on his second pre-season appearance.
Next up was Manchester United at the MetLife Stadium in New York. This time it was Arsenal who were on the returning end of a loss, despite dominating on the ball and forcing opportunities, with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scoring to give United a two nil victory.
The final game of Arsenal’s US Tour came against Xavi’s Barcelona and last season’s La Liga champions. Arsenal won 5-3, in an eight goal thriller in which Havertz netted again and Leandro Trossard scored twice, after being a standout performer throughout Arsenal’s pre-season.
One more game awaited Arsenal in North London with the Emirates Cup seing them round off a busy schedule, with a win over AS Monaco on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in which Eddie Nketiah scored.
A largely positive pre-season schedule has seen Arsenal play plenty of minutes out on the grass, with appearances given to all new signings including Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. While, the only dampener was the knee injury to Gabriel Jesus forcing him to have a minor surgical procedure and miss the next few weeks.
Pre-season so far for the Citizens
First up for Manchester City was Yokohoma Marinos in the Japanese National Stadium, where they won 5-3 with both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland getting on the scoresheet.
German champions Bayern Munich followed with a first senior goal for James McAtee in the sky blue of City giving them the advantage, before Aymeric Laporte scored late on to give them a 2-1 lead and their second win of the tour. Man City’s Asia Tour concluded in South Korea, where they faced Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side triumphed 2-1, courtesy of goals from Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco, before Ruben Dias grabbed a late consolation in Seoul.
The three games have allowed Pep Guardiola to attempt to acclimatise to life without Ilkay Gundogan and Riyhad Mahrez, who left for Barcelona and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli respectively.
They will face Arsenal today, before a busy August calendar sees them face Sevilla in UEFA Super Cup action, scheduled in between their opening two Premier League games.
Wembley awaits for last season's top two
Last year, it was Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool that ran out eventual winners over Man City, as goals from Alexander-Arnold, Mohammed Salah and then new arrival Darwin Nunez gave them the early season silverware.
Both Arsenal and Manchester City have tasted Community Shield victory at Wembley before, with 16 times winners Arsenal last triumphing in 2020 against Liverpool, while Manchester City last won in 2019 for the fourth time in their history.
As Pep Guardiola said at the end of last season "Next season will be next season. We will start from 0", his Treble Winners have everything to prove once again. Meanwhile, for Arsenal, today’s game represents an opportunity to get one over on last season’s Title winners, who pipped them to the post, after dominating at the top of the table for the majority of last season.
With silverware on the line, we can expect an enthralling early season encounter between the two Premier League title competitors of last season.
Smith-Rowe became Arsenal’s top scorer in the Premier League, with notable goals against Tottenham at the Emirates and Chelsea at the Bridge. As a result, Smith-Rowe was awarded a new long term contract and the iconic number ten shirt at Arsenal. However, in the last 12 months, the 23 year-old has experienced a torrid time with injuries, with the winger being kept out of the squad for the majority of last season.
With his injuries seemingly behind him now, and after another successful England U21 Euro campaign, the player will be keen to push on and establish himself once again as a key part of Mikel Arteta’s squad.