Man City boss Pep Guardiola proud of 'incredible' Citizens after Community Shield loss to Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was proud of his side's performance after losing 4-2 to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield.

The Citizens looked to have all-but secured the win when Cole Palmer struck late on, and were leading as late as the 99th minute, but Leandro Trossard's deflected effort sent the game to spot kicks.

Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar, and Rodri saw his penalty saved as Arsenal converted all four of theirs to win the Community Shield, in Guardiola's side's third consecutive loss in the competition.

After the game, the treble winning boss gave his thoughts on the game, Palmer's future, City's lack of preparation time, new added time rules and the next captain of the club.

On City's performance

Despite being seconds away from securing their seventh Community Shield, Manchester City left Wembley on Saturday afternoon empty handed.

Despite the disappointing result, Guardiola was proud of his side's showing on the day.

"We were close, good for the first 25 to 30 minutes, in the last 15 to 20 of the first half they were better, they had two chances, that Stefan [Ortega] and the defenders blocked very well.

"Second half we played really, really good, with all our energy from the players, especially one-on-one, and in midfield, like Kevin [De Bruyne], we were close, and in the end, we could not do it.

On Cole Palmer

Palmer looked to have scored the winner in some style on the day, with his superb curling effort, until Trossard's deflected effort thwarted City late on.

The youngster showed his quality against The Gunners, and even replaced Erling Haaland, proving Guardiola's faith in the 20-year-old.

Despite that, Guardiola was not sure whether his belief alone would be enough to convince Palmer to stay at the club.

"Tomorrow he is going to train with us, we have a lot of confidence in him, we appreciate him a lot, I know he wanted to play last season but he didn't play much.

"We have to speak to the agent, him and the club, on whether he wants to stay and play or leave, I don't know what's going to happen with him.

"He's a top, top player."

Speaking on another potential departure from the blue side of Manchester, Guardiola also gave an update on the reason behind Joao Cancelo's absence.

"He had to go home with his family, and he wasn't here."

On whether Arsenal's extra preparation time helped

In the build-up to the game, Guardiola made it clear that he felt The Gunners would benefit from having longer to prepare for the match.

City, who had a shorter summer, given the end of last season was pushed back by their historic Champions League final, conceded late on, which could have proven the 52-year-old's point on Arsenal being more prepared and fitter.

However, after the game, Guardiola said that whilst his team could improve, he was pleased with the overall performance, and that Arsenal's extra time to prepare was not a factor on the result in the end.

"We finished last season, and players went to the national teams, so they had not even three weeks off, and we came back and we trained in Manchester a little bit before going to Tokyo.

"We did really well, but we came back because we could not train back there, because it's impossible, we played decent games against Bayern Munich and the other two, Yokohama and Atletico Madrid.

"The team played unbelievably, in the second half, in the last minutes.

"We're not in the NBA where you have three months off to recover, not here, especially here, so with the bad seasons or the good seasons, you have to adapt.

"That's why I'm so surprised about how well we behaved, the reality is what it is, we faced an extraordinary team, it happened last season, and again this season.

"We are a little bit disappointed because of the fact that we were close, but that's football, we cannot always win, so to bring minutes to the players thinking of Burnley on Friday to play [was good].

"We did incredibly today, but we can do better, and that is the target."

On additional time

Following the Qatar World Cup where referees were instructed to take a strong approach on time wasting and add more time on after halves, the same strategy has been adopted in English football.

Guardiola's first time being confronted with the added time was not a successful one, as his team were undone in the 100th minute, and he said he wanted to avoid giving his thoughts on the changes.

Mikel Arteta on the other hand said he was pleased the changes would combat time wasting in the game.

"I was not annoyed [when the eight added minutes were shown], we have to get used to it, I had the feeling because we were winning 1-0 that not much happened to extend the game by eight minutes.

"It's a good question for the international board and other people, because they don't consult with the managers or the players with their opinion, they just have to accept it.

"We are now not going to play 90 minute games, now the games will be 100 minutes, that's for sure, it never happened today, it was eight minutes, imagine what it will be when they extend [the added time] for goals.

"Every time you score a goal in a game, if it's 4-3, it will be 30 to 45 seconds added for seven goals, tomorrow morning at 9am I'll be here playing.

"Don't ask me my opinion [on the amount of added time] please."

On the captaincy

The Citizens are on the search for a player to take the armband for the third time in as many seasons.

With Fernandinho departing two years ago and now former skipper Ilkay Gundogan also no longer at the club, Guardiola said his players would decide on a new leader once the transfer window is over.

He also stressed De Bruyne's importance to the side, after he assumed the role of captain when he was brought on in the second half.

"Gundo [Gundogan] is gone, and when we finish the transfer window, and we have the squad, the players choose who the captain is.

"Every player they choose, I support 100 percent.

"When the captain stays, we don't need to, but the previous season Fernandinho was the captain, and he left, Gundogan now has left, now we will see what happens, but of course Kevin [De Bruyne] is so important."