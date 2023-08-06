Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pleased with Gunners' 'resilience and determination' after Community Shield win over Man City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with the character his side showed to beat Manchester City 4-1 on penalties in the Community Shield.

The trophy looked to be heading to the blue side of Manchester when Cole Palmer curled the ball in for City with 12 minutes left to play.

However, Leandro Trossard's 100th minute deflected leveller sent the game to spot kicks.

Arsenal's four penalty takers held their nerve, whilst Kevin De Bruyne smashed his effort against the crossbar and Aaron Ramsdale was able to keep out Rodri's strike to secure the victory for The Gunners.

After the game, Arteta gave his assessment of the game, ending the hoodoo against City, winning trophies, Kai Havertz and the new rules for managers going outside of the technical area which saw him booked in the first half.

On Arsenal's performance

Arteta's side were seconds away from defeat before Trossard's effort managed to nestle its way into the corner, but The Gunners had arguably deserved their last gasp equaliser.

Penalties are a lottery, but all four Arsenal players to scoring their spot kicks with relative ease will have been pleasing for the Spanish manager, who said his team practised for a shoot-out in training.

Arteta was pleased that his side managed to recover from going a goal down to lift the first piece of silverware of the season.

"It feels great, I don't think it gets much better than winning a trophy at Wembley against the best team in the world, and with the way we've done it.

"It was really encouraging, I think we had some great moments in the game, especially in the first half, there were three massive chances, but unfortunately when you don't put them away, you know what can happen.

"We made a little error in midfield, and we don't clear the ball and the next second it's in the back of the net, and then it's a very difficult game to play.

"But, I think we made the right choices and the changes helped, the formation change helped and we kept some momentum which allowed us to win the game by scoring the goal and winning on penalties."

On proving that The Gunners can beat Man City

Heading into the game, Arsenal had not beaten The Citizens in each of their last eight games, losing them all.

They had been thrashed 4-1 in their last meeting, a game which proved to be decisive in the title race, and the task of beating Pep Guardiola's side looked to be a step too far for The Gunners.

Arteta had seen off Guardiola in their last Wembley meeting however, the 2020 FA Cup final, and the Community Shield win added to his successes over his former boss at the home of football.

After the game, Arteta responded to comments made by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the game, who saved Rodri's penalty, saying that a mental block had been lifted for the Arsenal squad in showing they can beat City.

"I don't have to agree or disagree, if he sees it that way then that's great.

"At the end of the day, it's what the players feel when they play, and they are convinced that they can beat any team.

"We knew of the challenge, especially because of [Man City's] maturity and how often they play finals, but I think we showed today a real resilience and determination to fight and deserved to win the game."

On winning trophies with Arsenal

The value of the Community Shield is the subject of much debate every year, but what was clear on Sunday afternoon was the hunger the Arsenal players have for success and what that mean to their supporters.

The trophy represents the second piece of silverware of Arteta's reign, sitting alongside the FA Cup, which he said is a total he wants to add to.

"It's great, that's the reason why we're here at the end of the day, to win trophies for this football club and make it successful.

"The joy of seeing so many happy and proud people, doing it in front of our supporters at Wembley feels very different, and it was great.

"I wanted to grab that trophy as quick as possible, and then we can think about the next, but we know it's football.

"You can win a trophy one day, tomorrow you have to be training and you have to prepare for the first game in the right way, it will be a very different game to this but also a very difficult one as well.

"We know that we have to go day by day, this is great, it lifts the spirit and belief, but that's it, we just want to win games and play better, that's what we have to do."

On Kai Havertz

It was an impressive debut for Havertz, who had a contrasting time at Chelsea, having won the team the Champions League in 2020, he struggled to hit form after.

He found himself in the right place at the right time often, but failed to take two golden opportunities which were both saved from close range by Stefan Ortega.

That may not have been the case had his first touch been better.

Arteta said he was impressed by the German's first competitive start for Arsenal, and praised his high intensity style of play.

"Yes [he had everything but the goal], he was superb, the way he pressed, how intelligent he is to understand certain spaces and the timing of everything.

"He was in great positions to score, he was very unlucky not to score, he was very physical when he needed to be as well, so I'm very pleased with him."

On the new rules in the technical area

As is often the case with a new season, new refereeing guidelines have been produced for the upcoming campaign, which this season, are very clear on the need to book all forms of dissent.

It is not the only thing that officials are being stressed to crack down on, with referees being told to ensure more time is added on after games.

Arteta backed the decision to add extra time on to make the games fairer, but had a different approach to the stronger stance on dissent and leaving the technical area, which led to him being booked in the first half.

"I cannot change my behaviours in three days, it is a very difficult thing to do, next time they might say 'tomorrow we play a game with no offsides'.

"I will try my best, I understand the rules, and where they're coming from, but we can get frustrated, because we don't know what part of the technical area we are allowed in, but it's fine, we will adapt."