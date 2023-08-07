Could selling Adams aid Leeds' promotion push?

Tyler Adams has become the topic of numerous transfer rumours following Leeds United's fall from the Premier League last season - but would Leeds be wise to part ways with the player?

Fabrizio Romano has today reported that Chelsea are in talks to sign the USA international for a reported relegation release clause of £20million.

Valuation

While £20million is certainly a bargain for such a young, yet experienced player, it could well be a deal that suits both parties. Chelsea would receive a top player who would bolster their squad, and Leeds United would free up significant wages alongside benefiting from the transfer fee. Leeds have loaned out many players this summer, such as Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson, and getting another player off of the wage bill could help with bringing a few more bodies through the door.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Tyler Adams consoles Brenden Aaronson of Leeds after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A transfer fee of £20million is not much in the context of the Premier League, but it is a very significant sum in the Championship, and could allow Leeds to acquire a few players to help them in their bid for promotion. This could be vital in such a long and demanding campaign.

Reliability

Whilst Tyler Adams was undoubtedly a stand-out performer last season, his campaign was cut short by injury - something Leeds cannot afford in a 46 game season. Having lost the likes of Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter in preseason, as well as seemingly losing Liam Cooper in Sundays fixture against Cardiff City, Leeds cannot rely on players who may be prone to injury.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 6: Liam Cooper of Leeds United receives treatment during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 6, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Alongside this, the signing of multiple players off of the back of potential Tyler Adams earnings could be tempting for the Leeds Hierarchy and Daniel Farke, as it would allow Leeds the financial freedom of bolstering and expanding the squad before the transfer window shuts. Financial Fair Play (FFP) is a topic on the lips of any relegated club and the financial benefits of letting go of Adams may be a significant factor in Leeds' decision making process. Potentially increasing the depth of Leeds' squad must be top of the priority list given their injury woes in the past few seasons.

Rising Stars

Another factor that may convince the Leeds hierarchy to sell Tyler Adams is the fact that Leeds have numerous young players with great potential that could fill his position. The recently signed Ethan Ampadu is a very strong option to fill his role, but also rising stars such as Archie Gray and Darko Gyabi have shown in abundance over last seasons youth PL2 campaign and pre-season that they have an excitingly high ceiling for growth.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Archie Gray of Leeds United and Joe Ralls of Cardiff City fight for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Losing Adams could provide more opportunities for these up and coming stars, and could accelerate their development. This could have a long term impact on the shape of Leeds' midfield and will surely be on the mind of manager Farke.

Potential Replacements

While it has become increasingly hard to predict who may sign for who in recent transfer windows, there has been two stand-out names on Leeds' radar. Glen Kamara of Rangers and Gustavo Hamer of fellow Championship side Coventry City have been linked with the club in recent weeks.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Gustavo Hamer of Coventry City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Coventry City at The King Power Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Both Kamara and Hamer would be exciting signings for Leeds, but would probably command a top wage for the Championship, so it may be smart from a business point of view to cash in on Adams in order to offset any extra costs. This would potentially give Leeds the freedom to look at further signings to strengthen the squad, which would arguably leave Leeds in a better position than if they were to just keep Adams.

The current transfer window could be a decisive one for Leeds in their bid for promotion, so the owners must weigh up the pros and cons of parting ways with one of their most valuable assets. Control may be taken out of Leeds' hands with the relegation release clause should Adams want a move, and so it will be interesting to see how Leeds United approach the next couple of weeks in terms of transfers.