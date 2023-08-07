Chelsea offered adult shirt sponsorship

Following the expiry of Chelsea's previous front-of-shirt sponsor, with mobile network Three, Todd Boehly had been hoping to secure a lucrative new deal for the club. But, to date, his team's search has proved fruitless, with the club still without a sponsor just days before their season gets underway.

While it is a very embarrassing situation to be in, especially for an owner who has drawn his fair share of critics during his short time in charge, it also poses financial issues. So having been thrown an 11th-hour lifeline, will Boehly care who is behind the offer? Fans certainly will.

Frustration and fan backlash

In June, the Blues thought that they had found a new shirt sponsor, having agreed a £40m per year deal with streaming service Paramount+, the same fee that their previous deal earned them. It was an important deal to offset concerns over financial fair play (FFP), while also offering some much-needed stability for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately for the club, that deal was blocked by the league over fears that it would cause issues among current broadcasters. This is largely due to NBC holding the rights to broadcast the Premier League in America, and they are direct competitors to Paramount+. There were also some, perhaps more muted, fears that it would upset domestic broadcasters too - so the Premier League cited the Deed of License, and its contents, as the reason for the deal's rejection.

From here, the club continued their search for a new lead shirt sponsor and thought they had found an amicable solution with 'Stake'.

The online gambling company also sponsor fellow Premier League club Everton, as well as footballing legend Sergio Agüero and rap icon Drake to name a few. But this deal was also scrapped at the last minute, for very different reasons.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust were furious at the news of the sponsorship and told the club that it made a mockery of everything that the trust had done to help people with gambling addictions. This, coupled with an overwhelmingly negative general reaction too, led bosses at Stamford Bridge to look elsewhere - again.

It had been reported that the club were close to agreeing a deal with 'Oman Air', with pictures even circulating of new manager Mauricio Pochettino posing with executives from the airline. This deal never materialised though and it remains to be seen why bosses once again chose not to proceed with it.

An 11th-hour lifeline?

Now, just days before the 2023/24 season gets underway, the club have been offered a lifeline, with reports of a deal once again worth £40m being offered to the Blues. But it is not all good news, as the source of this potential sponsor is unlikely to go down well with fans.

Adult subscription website 'My Club' have reportedly offered to pay the same £40m annually as other deals had offered. The company have also previously proposed sponsorship of Inter Milan, though nothing ever came of these talks.

The company's president, Mike Ford, took the unusual step of speaking publicly on wanting to strike a deal with the 2021 UEFA Champions League winners.

"We want to have the My . club logo emblazoned on the front of Chelsea's jerseys before the club kicks off its 2023 season against Liverpool. This contribution would work for both parties.

For Blues, it will help to make perfect signings like Kylian. For us, it will ensure Blues fans have only two clubs to call 'mine.' It would be great having Mbappe, Mudryk and other Chelsea players sharing their training exclusives and hosting AMAs on My . Club a platform for all creators."

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

But while he has spoken glowingly of a potential deal, fans have had a polar opposite reaction. Many online have slammed even the suggestion of such a deal - drawing even more criticism of Todd Boehly.

One supporter stated: "I no longer recognise my club", whilst others claim that it is even worse than the proposed deal with Stake.

Conclusion

It is clear that, regardless of the outcome of this potential deal, Chelsea find themselves in a mess. Todd Boehly is doing little to help the situation and, if the season starts like the last one ended, there could be serious disgruntlement among large sections of the fanbase, which would not be good for anyone.

While it may not be against the rules, the idea that any owner would even consider promoting an adult subscription site on their club's shirt, which will be seen by millions of children around the globe, is preposterous to say the least.

Although fan power won out last time, the club will be getting increasingly desperate for the revenue that such a deal may bring, making it seem an even more attractive offer. Only time will tell what they decide to do but, in a world where betting sponsors are being banned, who would ever agree to, or even support, this sponsorship?