Alan Smith lifts lid on switching Leeds for Man United and playing with greats of British football

Alan Smith has opened up on his switch from Leeds United to Manchester United and described the feeling of playing with some of the world's best.

Speaking to VAVEL, Smith said that he had no regrets about leaving The Whites for their bitter rivals, and he called the move impressive given how tough it is to move from a relegated team to a club like United.

The man who scored 47 career goals as a striker who later moved into midfield, also said he felt privileged to have played football during what he felt was the end of an era.

On switching The Whites for rivals Man United

After a brutal relegation from the Premier League with his boyhood club, Smith knew he had to leave Leeds, amid in severe financial difficulties.

Moving to as fierce a rival as The Red Devils made Smith an unpopular figure in West Yorkshire, but he said the transfer was too good an opportunity to pass up on.

"People always used to say to me that you can't be a fan of the club if you're going to be involved in the game, and I found that out really when I did leave Leeds.

"I had to uproot, and change my whole life, which was another amazing part of my career, and something that I look back on with no regrets whatsoever.

"I went to arguably the biggest club in the country if not in Europe.

"For someone to be relegated out of the Premier League and then go to a club of that stature, that doesn't happen very often.

"I still look at it now and think, how many people get relegated out of Leeds' team now that Man City might want to sign?

"So, when I look back at it, I can't see it as a small thing, because for me it was huge, because it was a manager and a club of such stature wanting to sign a player who had just been relegated."

On the difference between playing for Leeds and The Red Devils

Despite being relegated, there is no doubt that Leeds United had owned and faced up against stars in the years before facing the drop, meaning Smith was used to mixing in with big names.

Rio Ferdinand, who he reunited with at United, was arguably the most notable name Smith played for with Leeds, with Lee Bowyer, Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell also key figures during his time at the club.

With that in mind, moving to a club where the dressing room was full of legendary figures was nothing new to Smith.

This was especially true given he had started his journey in professional football as a youngster surrounded by his heroes.

When asked about how United and Leeds differed, Smith, who made 61 appearances during his time in the red half of Manchester, gave a short but simple answer.

He said the levels of leadership within the team and the sense of direction he was given by the players was the main thing that struck him when he joined Man United.

"The biggest difference between the two was that there were so many players who were so good within their own right, and could demand more off everybody else.

"Even if they weren't playing amazingly, they could get everybody else around them to raise their level, through respect and through experience."

On the best player he's played with

Smith, who later moved to Newcastle for five years, had the honour of representing some of the biggest clubs in English football.

As a result, he crossed paths with some of the best players in the world, which was something he acknowledged, saying the players that he once idolised soon became players he played against in European competitions.

When asked who the best player he ever played with was, he said it would be too tough to name an individual.

He did however name former Newcastle forward and Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer as one of the best players he faced.

Smith also called former Man United legends Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs some of the best players he was able to share a dressing room with.

"It's such a difficult question, it's a bit of a cop-out to say I can't really find one, but I have been fortunate to play with some of what I would class as the greats of English football.

"That's in terms of club football and international football, and in different eras as well.

"I feel I was lucky to be a player at the time I was, I was on the cusp of the change of football as it was, and getting to what it is now, and I'm so happy I was involved then.

"I played against some of the people that I watched play when I was a kid, especially in Europe.

"Some of the people that I'd watch play Italian football on a Saturday morning with my brother I ended up playing against in the Champions League.

"No one can ever take that away from me, and that's stuff that you look back on, playing against some of the greatest players in British football, and it's so difficult to pick one.

"I played against the likes of Shearer, and you played with the likes of Keane, Scholes and the Giggs, and all these people that you still see on TV.

"I was fortunate enough to be teammates and rivals with some of the greatest players in British football."