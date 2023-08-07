Fulham Season Preview 2023/24

Fulham’s previous campaign has seemingly gone under the radar for many football fans.

Yes, they have had their praises but a lot of people have cast their attention to clubs like Brentford and Brighton.

In recent years, the West Londoners have been commonly referred to as a ‘yo-yo side’, a club that alternates between the Premier League and the Championship with each coming season.

However, Marco Silva’s excellence put those claims to bed as he achieved Fulham’s first top-half finish in the Premier League for 11 years.

A combination of tactical ingenuity and prolific finishing secured 10th spot and things could not be looking brighter.

Well, that was until Saudi Arabian clubs took a bit of interest into what was happening at Craven Cottage.

Outgoings

Both Aleksander Mitrovic and Willian have caught the eyes of many in the Middle East.

Al-Hilal have been strongly linked with Mitrovic, who scored over 25% of Fulham’s goals last season.

Their second top scorer, Willian, has agreed personal terms with Al-Shabab, despite having signed a new contract to stay in London last month.

Despite this, Marco Silva, who himself turned down a big money move to Saudi Arabia, is confident both players will be at the club this season.

After their final pre-season game against Hoffenheim, the Portuguese manager said: “He [Mitrovic] is ready to play because if he wasn’t ready he would not be on the bench.

“Willian is a happy player on the pitch. In my opinion, he is a top, top player. Of course, some clubs are looking at him. He’s our player. I don’t have anything more to say on that.”

Silva has managed to keep his strong mould from last season securely intact with a relatively few significant outgoings.

Paulo Gazzaniga, Shane Duffy, Joe Bryan and Neeskens Kebano all achieved free transfers elsewhere, with Steven Sessegnon also being released and yet to find a club.

Loan signings from last season, Cedric Soares and Layvin Kurzawa, have returned to their parent clubs.

Manor Solomon, who was also on loan at the Cottagers last season, returned back to Shakhtar Donetsk and has now made a permanent move across London to Tottenham Hotspur.

New Signings

Calvin Bassey - £19.5M

You might recognise his name from the Rangers team that were Europa League finalists in 2022.

His role in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s setup earned him a move to Dutch giants, Ajax.

After just one season (make that just 25 appearances) in the Eredivisie, the centre back has moved to London.

The Nigerian international, who is a product of the Leicester City academy, was a top target for Marco Silva as he looked to strengthen his defensive options.

Raul Jimenez - £5.5 million

Five million British pounds. That would not have been the fee you would have expected for Raul Jimenez a few years ago.

However, a horror head injury completely damaged the striker’s career, with Jimenez admitting he is lucky to be alive.

He said: “The doctors told me it was a miracle to still be here. It was a really good job by the doctors.”

It goes without saying, Raul Jimenez has not been the same on the football pitch since.

Before his injury, the Mexican netted 30 goals in his first two seasons in the Premier League.

Fulham fans will be hoping the 32-year-old returns to his old ways and provides them with an additional talisman going into the new season.

Manager

As mentioned earlier, Saudi Arabian clubs have a very keen eye on what is happening at Fulham and it is not just the players drawing interest.

Al-Ahli tried to entice Marco Silva with a lucrative two-year deal worth around £40 million, but this was rejected by the Portuguese manager.

Responding to questions regarding his decision, he said: “My commitment to this club has been 100% since the first day I signed and will continue this way. Offers are part of the business.”

Supporters from across the country have backed Marco Silva’s decision and have applauded his choice to continue in the Premier League, which many others have failed to do.

It is more than likely Fulham will continue adopting the 4-2-3-1 formation that helped them achieve their top half finish last season, with hope that a strength in personnel will further accelerate performances.

Strongest Line-up

​

Talking Points

Second Season Syndrome?

Following the Cottagers promotion to the top-flight in the 2020/21 season, they exceeded expectations in their first campaign with a 10th-place finish.

The commonly coined term ‘second season syndrome’ has been attached to clubs who have underperformed after their initial season in the Premier League.

Take Sheffield United’s 2019/20 relegation as an example. The Blades finished 9th in their first season, just two points behind Arsenal.

However, Chris Wilder’s side only picked up 14 points in their first 28 games in the following year which saw them relegated by mid-April.

Fulham fans should have nothing to worry about this season in regards to ‘second season syndrome’ but more unexpected things have happened.

That ‘Barbie’ kit.

Let's have a chat about that away kit, shall we?

Away Day Ready. 💗



Introducing our new 2023/24 @adidasfootball Away Kit. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 1, 2023

With the lack of football on TV during the summer break, fans have paid closer attention to proceedings off the pitch.

Once Fulham released their new strip last week, it is fair to say opinions were divided.

Many likened the pink top to the newly released Barbie film that had been released a few weeks prior, joking that they had found their new outfit for their cinema trip.

YESSSS I finally found the perfect kit to go watch Barbie — Janty (@CFC_Janty) August 1, 2023

Whereas others were impressed with the design and have ranked it the best away kit in the league.

There is no doubt that when Fulham walk out at the Etihad this season, they will make an impression before a ball is even kicked.

TosIN or OUT?

Rumours surrounding Tosin Adarabioyo’s future at the club have somewhat gone under the radar this transfer window due to the attention on Mitrovic and Willian.

The former Manchester City man has been closely linked with a host of clubs including AS Monaco and Tottenham.

Marco Silva was heavily reliant on Adarabioyo last season, with the centre back making 25 appearances in the league.

If Tosin does depart, it will be interesting to see what Silva does with his backline.

Mohammed Salisu was on the radar as a replacement but AS Monaco beat the Cottagers to his signature.

Expected Finish: 12th