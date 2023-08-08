4 things we learnt from Arsenal's Community Shield win against Manchester City

Leandro Trossard's 100th-minute double deflected equaliser cancelled out Cole Palmer's late wonder strike taking the match to Arsenal's third penalty shootout of pre-season.

Although to some the Community Shield is just a glorified friendly, the celebrations and post-match comments from Aaron Ramsdale detail how this match could be a vote of confidence to use during the opening weeks of the oncoming season:

“I’m not sure what it’ll be like this season. But that mental block is gone. We’re ready to push on now.”

Manchester City looked the more dominant side throughout the match, holding onto the ball for long stretches. However, Arsenal were the ones who came out with the better chances, specifically two of them which fell to Kai Havertz, which leads us unto our first takeaway from the match:

Arsenal's flexibility

One thing that has been thoroughly spoken about during Arsenal's pre season is their squad flexibility and the Community Shield showed that the Gunners are capable of utilising players in different roles.

Havertz started the game up front for Arsenal due to a Gabriel Jesus injury. Throughout pre-season, the German international had been playing in the LCM or the left 8 role for Arsenal. Havertz played a decent game, holding up the ball and getting into some dangerous positions showing that he can hold his own up there for certain matches.

This match also saw new signing Jurrien Timber be deployed at left back. Timber is predominantly known as a centre back or a right back who has the facilities to operate in the midfield on occasion. But for the final, Timber was used as Arsenal's left back and he performed excellently holding down the wing and not letting Bernardo Silva really have a sniff all game.

Jurrien Timber dribbling past Bernardo Silva at the FA Community Shield 2023 (GettyImages / Paul Harding)

This interchangeability sets Arsenal well up for a long and arduous campaign where injuries, suspensions and fatigue may force Arsenal's hand into rotating players and roles.

Having multifunctioning players has been key to Manchester City's success in recent years under Pep Guardiola. We have seen Phil Foden operate in a number of positions as well as Kevin De Bruyne even being used as a centre forward during the 2021/22 season. This approach to squad building may have a huge part to play in Arsenal's campaign.

Phil Foden will have a huge season

Foden's Community Shield cameo exemplified how much of a superb talent he is. However, the consensus in the online footballing community is that he is yet to really hit the heights expected of him a couple of years ago when he burst onto the scene.

Admittedly, Foden is still only 23 years old and always looks a threat when on the pitch, but he lacks consistent starts not only for his club Manchester City, but also his country, England.

Foden has been a victim of 'Pep roulette' and being surrounded by world class talent in his preferred positions, but with the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, Foden now has a clear pathway into City's starting XI whether it be on the wing or in midfield.

On his performance, City did not impress during the second half, up until Foden came on. He played a huge role in the opening goal with a signature turn and drive into the final third which forced the Arsenal defence to backpedal and gave space to Palmer on the right hand side for a delightful finish.

A few minutes later, Foden was in the thick of things again as he was found in the box by Julian Alvarez. A graceful touch followed by a fake shot left Foden 1v1 with Ramsdale only for the England keeper to save his shot.

Moments like these cannot be ignored and I believe Foden will find his way into this City team and play a key role in their upcoming season.

Phil Foden attempting a shot FA Community Shield 2023 (GettyImages / Mike Howitt)

Aaron Ramsdale is still reliable

Aaron Ramsdale was the talk of the week going into this fixture as his interview with 'The Player's Tribute' was released to the public which addressed serious topics such as online abuse and homophobia.

This, alongside the rumours of Arsenal showing interest in David Raya, made it all eyes on Ramsdale for this match and his subsequent performance showed he still has what it takes to be Arsenal's number 1 goalkeeper.

The Englishman was not peppered with shots throughout the game, but when called upon, he was there to claim the ball and retrieve possession for the Gunners.

A crucial save from a close shot by Foden kept Arsenal in the game and eventually allowed the Gunners to equalise. His distribution was also excellent, finding his centre backs and also Havertz up front on multiple occasions.

Ramsdale's performance did not only stop there. He saved a penalty from Rodri in the shootout to give Arsenal a 3-1 advantage. Saving penalties have been a heavily criticised part of Ramsdale's game, but on this occasion, he managed to step up and make things count.

It looks like Ramsdale will not be relinquishing his starting role without a fight.

Aaron Ramsdale celebrating at the FA Community Shield 2023 (GettyImages / NurPhoto)

Another slow start for Manchester City?

The Community Shield as a fixture is notorious for having minimal impact on the upcoming season, which is true. Man City have been Premier League champions for the past three seasons and have lost their past three Community Shields.

However, last season we saw Manchester City lose out to Liverpool and begin the season slowly, as Arsenal amassed an eight point lead on them before the World Cup break. Could something similar happen this season?

Manchester City endured less of a pre-season in comparison to the rest of the league due to them reaching the final and winning the UEFA Champions League and you could definitely tell whilst watching this match. The Citizens did not look lethargic, but they did lack their usual decisiveness and cutting edge in the final third which they are so well renowned for. Could this potentially be a sign of a slow start in the Premier League season?

Pep Guardiola on the touchline at the FA Community Shield 2023 (GettyImages / Michael Rogan)

Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola ensured that there is nothing to worry about going into next season in their post match comments.

"Everybody needs to get sharper, but we played OK and we had some chances to score and in the end what can you do? It's a deflection, it's a stupid goal [...]. There's about eight or nine teams so I'm not worried about them. We just do what we have to do" reflected de Bruyne.

"We lost three (Community Shields) in a row! But we won the Premier Leagues" were the manager's candid thoughts.