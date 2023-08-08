Wrexham 0-0 Wigan Athletic (4-2): Wrexham victorious in Carabao Cup after dismal Latics shootout

Wrexham continued onwards to the Carabao Cup Second Round after a penalty shootout settled a drab 90 minutes in North Wales.

Key spot kick misses from Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgard were detrimental for Shaun Maloney's Latics side as a flawless Wrexham shootout sees them in the hat for the next round.

Story of the match

Wigan Athletic made the 53 mile trip to a play a League Two Wrexham side that hadn't been in this competition since 2008. Journey even further back in time and you'd see these two clubs' last meeting in 2002. That said, the North Wales outfit showed the distance between the two was not too far at all after four minutes, as they put the pressure on the visiting defence early.

Striker Ollie Palmer won a flick from a monstrous Ben Tozer throw on the right. Jake Bickerstaff found himself free, with goalkeeper Sam Tickle caught up in the crowd - yet his looping overhead attempt could only find the roof of the Wigan net.

On nine minutes, Wigan retaliated when Stephen Humphrys fired from a tight angle. He forced Mark Howard into a save but after this, the Red Dragons had their visitors back under the cosh.

Jordan Davies fired on target, warming the gloves of Tickle. Shortly after, Tozer was a handful but headed wide right from a Luke Young cross on 16'.

Tozer drew attention again on the half hour when he was side lined after battling with Humphrys. Despite the stoppage in play though, it didn't halt Wrexham's momentum. First, Ollie Palmer headed over after rising brilliantly in the Latics box. Second, Callum McFadzean missed undoubtedly the best chance of the opening period.

James Jones thundered a shot at Tickle from range. The ball was sweetly struck and troubled Wigan's goalkeeper. His parry was poor and back into danger but a quickly arriving McFadzean couldn't keep his seemingly easy finish under the confines of the bar.

Max Cleworth went close with a header skewing wide before the break, but McFadzean would be ruing that missed chance as the sides went into the break after five minutes of added time.

Embed from Getty Images

Second half

Wrexham followed their strong first half showing with an intense start to the second. Ollie Palmer harried and hassled Wigan's defence and won the ball back. On the left, he got his head up and opened his body - firing just wide of Sam Tickle's goal. The full-stretched keeper was nowhere near as it flew by the right post.

The travelling no.1 would be pushed harder on 51 minutes. Jake Bickerstaff drove low and Tickle parried down to his right. Like one of his first half stops, it was back into danger - yet the young keeper made up for it at the second time of asking. He got up and smothered Jordan Davies' attempt excellently before Luke Young blazed over.

Just before the hour, Wigan made small inroads of their own with Chris Sze firing over but still the game moved at a pace set by the hosts. This was especially noticeable as Palmer broke down the right and flashed a cross just past the top left corner.

It would have been a sensational, yet purely unintentional goal. In other words, the exact bolt from the blue these deadlocked sides needed to up the ante.

As the game trickled into the final 20 minutes, Jake Bickerstaff continued Wrexham's pressure. Unfortunately, he could only direct his should straight at a somewhat grateful Sam Tickle.

Up the other end, there was a solid Wigan chance. Debatably, it should have been the opener, yet Stephen Humphrys dragged his effort low and right of the target.

The final 20 minutes ebbed into the final 10, and with the nature of the competition - penalties were set to settle the score.

Wrexham began proceedings with Luke Young conversion's. Charlie Wyke and Elliot Lee followed suit before Stephen Humphrys went right and squeezed past Mark Howard who dived correctly.

After Thomas O'Connor was cool under pressure - disaster struck for young Charlie Hughes who's fierce shot flew into the stands.

Sam Dalby's penalty was rewarded by rapturous noise. Likewise, was Thelo Aasgaard's miss as the Wigan midfielder's kick was a carbon copy of Hughes' earlier tragic miss. Penalties were Wigan's undoing - as Phil Parkinson's Wrexham continue into the second round.

Player of the match

In this one, Sam Tickle's second half double save was the most exciting moment in a drab 90 minutes. Wrexham's Ollie Palmer ultimately won MOTM as he proved to be a handful for their visitors.

However, after penalties were settled with some dismal Wigan misses; from this VAVEL writer's perspective, Sam Tickle's efforts must be acknowledged despite being on the losing side. If it wasn't for him, the game would've been over in regular time. It was a thoroughly impressive performance from a young man who last season, was on loan at Warrington Rylands in the Northern Premier.