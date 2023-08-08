Caldwell hails Exeter City's 'sensational' response against Crawley Town

Exeter City qualified for the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory over Crawley Town at St James Park last night.

The Grecians conceded an early goal to their Sky Bet League Two opponents, however, they bounced back in the second half and netted twice in the final 20 minutes to advance to the next round of the competition.

Crawley broke the deadlock with the first meaningful attempt on goal. With Exeter down to 10-men due to Pierce Sweeney being off the field injured, Klaidi Lolos swept the ball into the corner of the net.

The hosts levelled matters 17 minutes from time courtesy of a clinical Kyle Taylor finish and they thought that they had taken the lead moments later but James Scott had headed in from an offside position.

Scott had the last laugh when he headed home the winning goal from a cross six minutes from time. It was the least that his performance deserved.

Exeter will now await news of the Carabao Cup Round Two draw with 12 Premier League clubs set to enter the competition.

Caldwell hails Exeter's second half reaction

Exeter had their chances in the first half after going a goal down but they were wasteful in front of goal while Crawley keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond was on top form.

The Grecians had to be patient in the second half but they made the most of the two big chances which came their way.

When speaking to the media after the match, Exeter boss Gary Caldwell hailed his side's second half response.

"It was a really difficult game," Caldwell said. "I said before the game that we couldn’t underestimate Crawley but in the first half, I thought we did a little bit; we were a little bit flat, the press wasn’t as energetic or as on the front foot as it needed to be.

"In fairness to them, they play a really open style of football and ask a lot of questions of you defensively in how they position their players. I thought they played well but we could have been better on transition, better in the press.

"We conceded a goal but I thought our response after half-time was sensational; we came out, looked like the team from Saturday. We played on the front foot, played aggressive football and in the end, we deserved to win the game."

Officials come in for criticism

With defender Sweeney having come off with an injury, Exeter wanted to make a substitution. That didn't happen and Crawley broke the deadlock through Lolos.

The circumstances around both the injury and the goal left Exeter boss Caldwell frustrated, he said:

"It’s difficult. There’s new rules which I think are silly in the grand scheme of things. Football is about what happens on the pitch, that is the biggest spectacle and we have to focus on the entertainment we give on the pitch.

"In the technical area, we can’t be treated like schoolboys, we have to be treated in the right way. You can’t do anything in there at the moment.

"One of the fourth officials main jobs is to put subs on the park when we need one but we didn’t get that when the game was stopped.

"I understand the new rules, I understand that we need to behave and we do. We are animated and want the team to win but we try and behave in a respectful way. At the moment, it feels like something has to change.”

Scott deserving of his winning goal

Attacker Scott provided a threat to the Crawley goal in both halves. He hit the bar in the first half before having a goal disallowed in the second period. The player kept going and his goal finally arrived six minutes from time.

Caldwell was pleased to see Scott get his reward.

"It’s brilliant for him," the Exeter boss said. "He persevered tonight and that’s the sign of a good striker; put yourself in that position and you will get a chance to score.

"He can be a little bit tentative in his movements and he needs to be more aggressive. Second half, when we took Noms [Sam Nombe] off and put him up as a nine, he was in the middle for the one that was offside and the one that won the game.

"I’m delighted for him and for his hard work over the summer. He has worked extremely hard to be fitter and he’s getting the rewards with goals."