"Chelsea wont finish in the top four this season" - Blues legend Marcel Desailly on Chelsea, Todd Boehly, Neymar and his toughest opponent

Former Chelsea defensive stalwart and World Cup winner Marcel Desailly believes this season is too soon for Chelsea to achieve a top four finish, but argues people should stop being so critical of Blues co-owner Todd Boehly.

In an exclusive interview, the Frenchman spoke of his toughest opponent, the best player he ever played with and why Mauricio Pochettino should go all out to sign Neymar.

Chelsea won’t make top four

Despite the wholesale changes at Chelsea this summer, including over half a dozen signings and a new manager in Mauricio Pochettino, Desailly believes it is too soon for Chelsea to be aiming to regain their spot in the top four.

Last season was one to forget for Chelsea fans after a measly 12th place finish was the result after over £600m being spent in the transfer market in Todd Boehly’s first full season as new owner.

"The people who are invested in Chelsea know that this is a medium to long-term process before they can come back to top-four. It is a two to three year project before getting back into the system. You need to build the players and increase their value, get them up to speed with the project.

"I want Chelsea to finish top-four because I am a fan, but I don’t think it will happen when you look at their rivals right now. Chelsea are a team that need to build up again that winning mentality. I don’t mind about how much they spent because they know what they’re doing when you look at the length of the investment. I don’t think they will do it this season."

Critics should leave Todd Boehly alone

Much of the blame for Chelsea’s disastourous 22/23 campaign was placed on co-owner Todd Boehly, but Desailly believes critics “should leave Todd Boehly alone”.

Boehly, who co-owns the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series winning Los Angeles Dodgers, spent big in his first year in London with big splashes on the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella.

Despite aggressive moves in the market, the spending spree brought little success. Desailly believes Boehly should be given time to turn things around despite the criticism.

“Look at what he (Boehly) has achieved. Whatever step he is making, he has elements that we don’t have. As fans we want results now. He’s an investor and of course he’s looking for money.

"Some fans say if they don’t win straight away, they want him to go. I’m just happy he has invested.

"We are now waiting to see how things will turn out under Boehly. But I am objective, I don’t see how Chelsea can get into the top-four this season, but it’s a matter of time."

Dusan Vlahovic is the perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku

Many of Boehly’s signings so far have been underwhelming, but one flop he cannot be blamed for was the £97.5m spent on Belgain international Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues smashed their club transfer fee record to re-sign Lukaku from Inter Milan, having previously signed the forward from Anderlecht ten years previous.

The deal has been nothing short of a disaster, and Lukaku was loaned back to Inter last summer after scoring just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances. Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, with Lukaku potentially moving the other way as part of the deal. Desailly believes this would be a wise move for Chelsea to make:

"Dusan Vlahovic is good enough for the Premier League. I love the player, he’s just amazing He’s very smart, intelligent in his movements and is definitely the type of player Chelsea need.

"Lukaku still has the potential to get back to his previous level, but I think something is broken with him that would make returning to Chelsea difficult. Even if the management has changed, if he gets back then deep down something is broken inside.

"It also feels there’s a bad perception of him at Chelsea, he’s been called overweight, faced criticism that he doesn’t score enough or that he has poor technique. I feel it is better he is at a club that has a desire for him to get back into their system."

Chelsea should move for Neymar

Despite the moves made in the market this summer thus far, Marcel believes Chelsea don’t yet “have that individual player who can make the difference for his team, that established player”.

He made no secret of who he thinks Chelsea should chase before the window closes.

"I think Chelsea should move for Neymar. I believe he is still part of the six or seven best in the world, but there has to be a real desire from the coach to have him.

“There are a lot of factors around Neymar and I don’t know if Pochettino could fit him into his system. He has to align with the coach’s philosophy. The coach has to put his ego down to accept that he will change his philosophy a bit to adapt to Neymar."

“Maldini said please, Marcel, it’s Ronaldo today”

Desailly played over 600 games across three of the best leagues in the world for AC Milan, Chelsea and Marseille, facing some of the greatest strikers to ever play the game.

One player stood out however, so much so that former legendary defensive partner Paolo Maldini demanded Desailly’s help to stop him.

"My toughest opponent was Ronaldo, R9, wow, so good. He’s the only player where Maldini said Marcel, please, it’s Ronaldo today, come and double up. And we rarely spoke. Every time he’s about to get the ball, get into position. When Maldini went for the ball he’d get the ball, but Ronaldo was the only player who you knew would accelerate and you were left for dead.

"He was from another world. The speed, just wow."

