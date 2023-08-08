New-look Tottenham Hotspur aim for Postecoglou era resurgence

With pre-season now wrapped up for Ange Postecoglou’s side after last night’s fixture against Barcelona, it is now time to look ahead to the new campaign.

All involved with Tottenham will be hoping for a significantly better campaign than last season’s, which left them outside of the European places for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Last season, Tottenham saw three different managers in the dugout, with the Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini eras ending in a dismal 8th place finish, below both Brighton and Aston Villa, as defensive frailties and the chaotic running of the club compounded to leave the club in tatters.

However, with the appointment of Postecoglou at Tottenham, the cloud seems to have at least briefly drifted over N17. The Greek-born Australian has quickly won plaudits in North London for his no nonsense attitude with the media in the wake of the Kane saga, and more importantly, his high-pressing attacking brand of football, something that is very different from the three previous permanent managers of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte.

In addition, Tottenham have enjoyed a relatively promising pre-season. While Spurs’ pre-season fixture against Leicester City was cancelled and Roma pulled out of the following, Tottenham have still managed to enjoy four friendlies with Postecoglou making up for the missed games with full intensity 11v11 training session matches.

The first pre-season fixture came against West Ham United in Perth, Australia. Spurs suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of their East London rivals, but the game demonstrated many positives with lively performances from a returning loanee Giovani Lo Celso, new boy Destiny Udogie and youngster Pape Sarr.

Furthermore, Spurs enjoyed 30 shots and 71% possession in the game, with it being clear to all that the players were lapping up their new manager’s forward thinking philosophy.

Next up for Tottenham was Singaporean Premier League side, Lion City Sailors. Without reading too much into the result against a much weaker opposition, it was clear that Spurs were playing the way their new boss wanted them to.

A resounding 5-1 victory saw Richarlison grab a hat-trick, while Harry Kane and Lo Celso also found the back of the net. Spurs also dominated on the ball with 80% of the possession and a total of 37 shots.

A return to North London from the Asia Tour saw the Lilywhites play the Ukrainian Premier League champions and Champions League regulars, Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 56,000 fans turned up to witness Tottenham once again dominate the proceedings with 68% possession and 32 shots helping them to win 5-1 for the second successive match.

This time it was Kane who grabbed the headlines, with the striker hitting the back of the net four times, while youngster Dane Scarlett came off the bench to score a fine left-footed goal.

Just over 48 hours later, Spurs were back on the road again in order to complete their arguably poorly planned pre-season with a friendly against reigning La Liga champions, Barcelona.

Postecoglou selected a second team with performances for those who did not feature against Shakhtar. Oliver Skipp, Lo Celso and Perisic all impressed in a performance that eventually saw Spurs lose 4-2 to a full strength Barcelona side.

Outgoings and Incomings

With the season fast approaching, Postecoglou is faced with having to manage a heavily inflated squad.

At the end of last season, numerous players returned from their loan clubs with no permanent moves in sight including Djed Spence, Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon, Harry Winks, Lo Celso, Bryan Gil, Sergio Reguilon and Harvey White.

While Winks has been moved onto Leicester City for a sizeable fee of £10 million, everyone else has remained at Spurs. Lo Celso, who returned from an impressive 18 month loan at Villarreal, seems to have impressed Postecoglou and now looks set to stay at Tottenham. The Argentine midfielder looks a natural fit in the midfielder three and has featured in all three pre-season friendlies, scoring two goals and assisting once.

However for the other retuning loanees, Spurs are still hurriedly trying to move them on. Tottenham’s record signing Ndombele is yet to find a move after returning from his spell at Napoli, while Rodon, White and Spence have all reportedly been placed on the transfer list as Spurs look to reduce the size of their squad.

Tottenham are also thought to be listening to offers for centre-backs Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez, with a £12.9 million bid being accepted from Spartak Moscow for the latter. However, Sanchez is unwilling to relocate to Russia, keeping him at Tottenham for the time being

In addition, long-term captain Hugo Lloris is seeking a move away with the club aiding him in his search, as he signalled his desire for a ‘new challenge’ at the end of last season. A return to OGC Nice or elsewhere is on the cards for the now soon to be ex-Spurs skipper.

While Spurs may not have completed the necessary outgoings as of yet, the club has worked to bring in the necessary players to ensure Postecoglou is backed in his first full season at the club.

The first player to brought in was Italian goalkeeper and Hugo Lloris replacement Guglielmo Vicario. Vicario was signed from Empoli for initial fee of £17.2 million, after Tottenham turned away from the David Raya deal from Brentford due to the belief the Bees’ £40 million valuation of Raya was too high.

The 26 year-old goalkeeper has signed a long term deal at Spurs which will keep him at the club until 2028. During his two years at Empoli, Vicario made 71 appearances across all competitions, seeing him become one of the league's most highly rated shot-stoppers.

Next through the door was James Maddison. Spurs have cried out for creativity in the middle of the park since Christian Eriksen left to join Inter Milan back in January 2020. Spurs stumped up the fee of £40 million to sign one of Leicester’s most important assets.

Last season, the English midfielder provided 10 goals and nine assists, an impressive record in a season in which his club finished second from bottom. The player has already shown his quality to Postecoglou in pre-season, winning a penalty for Kane in the Shakhtar friendly, before setting him up for a header with a fine in-swinging cross.

Following the arrival of Maddison, Tottenham completed the signing of 24 year-old Manor Solomon. The Israeli International has committed his long term future to the Lilywhites, and arrives from an impressive loan spell at Fulham, in which he scored five goals across the latter half of the season.

The winger will be expected to provide stern competition for both Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham’s business was not done there however, with the club signing two reinforcements for the defence. England youngster, Ashley Phillips, was the first to be signed, with the player joining from Blackburn Rovers for a release clause fee of £2 million.

Days later and after being spotted at the Shakhtar friendly by pleased Spurs fans, it was Micky Van der Ven’s turn to be officially announced by Tottenham. Van der Ven has signed for Tottenham in a deal that could reach up to £43 million, with the Dutchman’s career so far seeing him progress through the Ajax set up before making his name at Wolfsburg and now joining Tottenham.

Recently turned 18 year-old Philipps will most likely spend most of his game time with the U23s. However, he is an exciting defensive prospect for the future with the player at the age of just 17 making 11 appearances in the physically demanding Championship.

In contrast, Van der Ven will be expected to slot alongside Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham’s defence. Postecoglou underlined the importance of signing a natural left-sided centre back to play in his defence and with the arrival of the quick and calm on the ball Van der Ven, his wish has been granted.

As of writing, the most recent arrival to the Tottenham dressing room was 19 year-old Argentine striker Alejo Veliz. The forward, signed from Rosario Central for a fee of £13 million, has featured 62 times in total for the club scoring 19 goals in the process. Veliz will be expected to remain at Tottenham until January instead of heading back out on loan immediately.

In addition, Udogie has joined up with his new teammates at Hotspur Way after spending last season on loan in the Serie A at Udinese, the club in which he was signed from the summer before. The full-back was thought to be one of Serie A’s best young talents and has impressed in pre-season so far under Postecoglou.

While Tottenham’s transfer window is not yet done, the incomings have largely been a huge success, with the club recruiting in all of the areas they needed to. Tottenham may choose yet to make another centre-back signing ahead of the new season with Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo of interest.

However, the majority of Tottenham’s efforts will now be focused on getting players out of the door, with a large number of unwanted first team players still at the club.

Furthermore, stories will continue to circulate about the future of Harry Kane and whether Tottenham may accept a deal late on in the transfer window for their most prized asset. It is believed that Kane wants his future resolved either way before the start of the Premier League season.

Postecoglou, the new face in the dugout

Going into this summer, the principal area of concern for Tottenham and Daniel Levy was who they would appoint to be the long term successor to Antonio Conte. After a protracted 72-day manager search, Tottenham finally settled upon Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian joining from Celtic.

While Postecoglou was unknown to many before becoming linked with the Spurs job, his track record speaks for itself and the manager has excited fans with his emphasis on high-pressing attacking football.

After spending time at semi-professional club South Melbourne and in Australia’s youth set up, Postecoglou’s first big job came at Brisbane Roar. Postecoglou launched a rebuild of the Australian Football League (AFL) side, quickly winning over his critics and playing an entertaining brand of football that would win the club the nickname ‘Roarcelona’.

Under Postecoglou, Brisbane Roar became the first AFL side to win back to back Australian league championships, with pundits describing his brand of football as the best the AFL had ever seen.

Following his two and a half-year stint in Brisbane, Postecoglou upped sticks for a brief spell at Melbourne Victory before becoming the Australian national team manager. Here, he led Australia into the 2014 World Cup and the following year won the Asian Games. Then Australian captain Tim Cahill described him as the ‘best manager’ he had ever worked under.

Successive rebuilds and triumphs followed first in Japan and then closer to England in Scotland. In Japan, Postecoglou led the rebuild at Yokohoma Marinos which brought them their first title in 15 years, while in Scotland, the Australian led Celtic to their first domestic treble since the days of Brendan Rodgers.

As shown, Postecoglou has developed a track record of going into teams that are in dire needs of rebuilds and turning them into successful outfits once again. At Tottenham, he is faced with the exact same task, as he aims to deliver a first trophy in 15 years, and transform the North London team into an attractive playing team.

Already at Spurs, he has broken with the norms established by his most recent predecessors, with the manager keen to have an emphasis on entertaining the Spurs fans that come to watch the games.

Postecoglou is also keen to iron out the 'kamikaze' nature to Tottenham and eliminate the ‘sitting back when ahead’ approach that Spurs fans have witnessed so often. During the Shakhtar friendly, Postecoglou was visibly distressed when Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg resorted to punting it up the field, in a passage of play that gave the ball away for the opposing side to equalise.

In addition, the no-nonsense manager kept his side in for longer at half-time to underline the importance to his players of not sitting back when they go ahead, something that cost Tottenham many points last season, with a notable example being that of the downfall at Southampton which triggered Conte’s final and most vitriol outburst at Tottenham.

While, there will be many ups and downs in what will arguably be a transition season for Tottenham, Postecoglou holds a lot of promise in what could be a potentially exciting season ahead if the players quickly buy into his philosophy.

Strongest Starting XI

While the new Spurs boss has many options going into the opener of the season against Brentford, it is likely that he will pick a similar side to the one that impressed against Shakhtar, bar the addition of Van der Ven who will replace Davies in the left centre-back role.

Postecoglou will most definitely set up in a 4-3-3 system, with either Hojbjerg or Yves Bissouma in the holding midfield role while Maddison and Sarr play ahead.

Son, Kulusevski and Kane will most likely make up the front three in the weekend’s opener, excluding any late switch to Bavaria for the latter.

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Royal, Romero, Van der Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Hojberg; Maddison, Kulusevski, Son; Kane.

The Talking Points

Defensive woes to be solved?

Last year, Tottenham conceded a staggering 63 goals with only Bournemouth having a worse defensive record out of the teams that finished in the top 15.

With the arrivals of Van der Ven and Udogie, Postecoglou will be hoping that the large part of Tottenham’s defensive issues can be solved.

Richarlison to get back to his best under Postecoglou?

With just one goal and three assists in the Premier League last season, Richarlison will be hoping to show to the new manager just what he is capable of.

Postecoglou has already spoken of Richarlison’s qualities, underlining his impressive work ethic, how he is always in the right areas and his strength.

He also said "I've really got a lot of time for him and he's one of the players I'm really looking forward to working with. You try to picture your players playing the football you want to play and I certainly think he can."

Outgoings the priority

As Tottenham enter the final few weeks of the transfer window, the priority for both the club and Postecoglou will be to get rid of the large number of players currently on the books at Tottenham.

Postecoglou is already having to work with an incredibly inflated squad with there just being one first team outgoing so far this summer.

Priorities to get out the door will include Lloris, Ndombele, Sanchez, Tanganga, White and Spence.

