'We really would like to bring some players in,' says Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper hopes he can bring some new faces into the club before the window slam shuts at the beginning of September, while he kept hush about the speculation surrounding Brennan Johnson's future.

Forest are keen to keep hold of the Nottingham-born winger but faces interest from a potentially Kane-less Tottenham. Brentford did have a bid knocked back earlier on in the window but it is unknown whether they would revisit this deal.

Nott'm Forest travel to North London to face Arsenal on Saturday in their opening Premier League fixture.

On the transfer speculation surrounding Brennan Johnson

Johnson was so important for the Reds last season as he scored eight goals and set up three in only his first full Premier League season. With last season under his belt, Johnson will be hoping he can kick on and reach double figures this season in the scoring charts.

"I've had chats with Brennan but they've always been about this game. It has always been about normal development work and keeping focus on his rehab. He's a really good professional and he is committed to getting back fit. No conversations out of the normal.

"Brennan loves football, he loves playing. One of the hardest part of the last few weeks has been not being involved in training or games. He's a young guy that loves to train. But he is back now and we will see how he goes at the weekend," Cooper said.

On Moussa Niakhate's injury

Moussa Niakhate landed awkwardly in a pre-season friendly, which had sparked fears of a long-term injury. Fortunately, it looks to be a short-term absence but Cooper revealed earlier that he will not be available for the trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

"When he landed like he did in Valencia we all feared the worse in terms of how long he was going to be out for. When something like that happens they can get ligament damage. He is probably going to be back quicker than we feared and hopefully that will be sooner rather than later," said Cooper.

On the prospect of playing with a back three

Nott'm Forest shaped up in a back three for most of last season and with the majority of their friendlies played in the same formation it looks likely that Cooper will continue with that set-up this season.

"You see a lot of teams playing a number of formations now, that is where the modern game is going. Some have an in-possession formation and an out-of-possession formation that's where the modern game is going. But it's how you play that.

"I think our evolvement as a team has got to be flexible as well in what we do. I guess what we try to do is everything really, we look at the next opponent, you look at the game plan, you look at the players you have, and you try and get a system that can be best effective," Cooper said.

On Omar Richards' recovery from injury

Omar Richards has struggled with injury since he arrived in the East Midlands with long and short-term injuries forcing him to sit on the bench for large parts of last season. His bad luck has seemingly seeped into this season with the defender still sidelined.

"When he has been out for so long, getting back up to the demands of the Premier League, you've got to get your body robust enough and unfortunately as he gets to a certain level he picks up little knocks and niggles that keep him out for another week or two. He has had so much bad luck. We are trying to recover and rehab the small injuries to make him strong enough for when he comes back.

"We just don't know [when he will be back]. It must be a real mental challenge for him. What I do know is he is a really committed guy and he is just as frustrated as anybody. We just have to continue to support him and be with him and hope his luck turns.

"It's something you have to manage when you are selecting a 25-man squad. All of them things come into the equation when you try and put the jigsaw together," Cooper said.

On transfer business

Matt Turner became Forest's fourth signing of the window after Cooper added Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga and Ola Aina to his ranks this summer. But the Welshman is still keen to add more.

"We definitely would like to do some ins and that can maybe mean some players go the other way and I understand that. When we knew we were going to be in the Premier League another year, the first thing I thought about the next morning was how are going to improve. It's about looking forward not back.

"The biggest way to improve is in the team and the squad. It's a slow market but we will try and do our very best because if we want to be better than last year we have got to change things with personnel. That is not a negative thing to say, it is just normal when you are trying to establish yourself at this level.

"In the end the biggest part of that is having a strong enough team to do better. We really would like to bring some players in," Cooper said

On the poor away form from last season

Forest only won one game on the road last season with the Garibaldi really struggling away from home. Cooper will be hoping he can change that this season, but a really tough away fixture list to start the season will not help him.

"We have discussed it a lot in our coaching. We have got to improve at it. We can't hide away from it. But we have got to look forward, like anything in life you've got to overcome challenges.

"It is not the only thing we want to put right or want to improve on. There are lots of areas of the club in that position. We don't shy away from a challenge or a criticism, we stand up to it and try and improve," Cooper said.