Japan v Sweden: 2023 Women's World Cup Quarter Final Preview

Japan take on Sweden in one of the most intriguing quarter finals in recent World Cup memory.

With both nations having won all of their games so far this tournament, someone’s 0 has got to go, and with it, an exit from the World Cup.

For the victor, they would have conquered a very big hurdle in their quest to win sport’s ultimate prize.

Japan have so far dazzled viewers in this World Cup.

After comfortable victories over Zambia and Costa Rica, their final group game saw them play one of the tournament favourites, Spain.

The Spanish passed them off the park, but what we saw from Japan was their clinical nature.

In the first half, they only spent a grand total of 25 seconds in the Spanish half, but they scored three goals.

After controlling their two group games, the eventual 4-0 win over Spain proved that this Japan side can adapt to different opponents, an ability that will serve them well the more they progress.

Topping the group, they were drawn to face Norway in the round of 16; a side who had failed to impress in the group stages.

While they did concede their first goal of the tournament, Japan executed an effortless 3-1 victory to book their place in the last eight.

The Swedes started their World Cup campaign with a nervy late win over South Africa, but in their following group games dismantled Italy and Argentina.

With nine points out of nine, Sweden topped the group to set up a round of 16 game against the USA.

A game between two titans of the women’s game feels like it should be taking place in a final, yet alone the first knockout round, but this one was certainly a game of attrition.

Sweden were penned in by the Americans, but the entire defence, and goalkeeper Zecira Musovic in particular, made tremendous blocks and saves.

The Blue and Yellow managed to take the game to penalties, and it will be a shootout that will live long in the memory.

Misses from both sides, a goal from the keeper, and in the end, we needed VAR to rule Lina Hurtig’s effort had crossed the line, and after a lengthy review, Sweden’s place in the quarters were confirmed.

The last time these two great nations met was in the quarter finals of the 2020 Olympics.

Goals from Magdelena Eriksson, Stina Blackstenius, and Kosovare Asllani knocked Japan out of their own games.

Team News

Japan

The Japanese have no new injury concerns and no suspensions to deal with heading into this.

All eyes will be on the competition’s top scorer Hinata Miyazawa, with everyone eager to see if she will add to her competition tally.

Japan’s defence will also be a tricky task for the Swedes to navigate.

Captain Saki Kumagai and goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita have been solid for Japan, and they will no doubt be wanting to keep another clean sheet on Friday.

Sweden

Like their opponents, Sweden will likely name an unchanged side from the one that defeated the USA.

The spine of the team has been particularly impressive. Eriksson and Amanda Ilestedt have been superb, while Fridolina Rolfo has three goals so far.

Musovic in goal will be hoping to re-enact her American antics to take her side to the semis.

Predicted Line-up

Japan

Yamashita; Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Hasegawa, Nagano, Endo; Miyazawa, Fujino, Tanaka. (3-4-3)

Sweden

Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Japan – Yui Hasegawa

For all the wealth of attacking talent at Japan’s disposal, the performances of Hasegawa have been crucial to how Japan play.

She may not be the most flamboyant of players, but the way the midfielder marshals and patrols the middle of the park is something not many players in the world can do.

If she can pick up from where she left off against Norway, Sweden will have a difficult task on their hands.

Sweden – Kosovare Asllani

In the depths of a tournament, you need your experienced players to thrive and drag you to victory, and Asllani can certainly do that.

In that number ten role, she can pick a pass with ease, hit an effort from distance, and carry the ball through the heart of the defence.

She may have had a quiet tournament so far, but betting against her at this stage of the competition is a dangerous move.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Eden Park, situated in Auckland, New Zealand.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 08:30 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game is available to watch on BBC One and on the iPlayer.