Harry Kane - the boy that became a legend

“Here’s Harry Kane, Kane goes it for…Oh, what a goal! Cometh the hour, cometh the man for Tottenham,” Darren Fletcher bellowed at the top of his voice, as Tottenham Hotspur took the lead in the North London derby seven years ago.

Kane ripped the roof off White Hart Lane, with one of the greatest goals in North London derby history to give Spurs hope of Premier League glory. That is what Kane was all about to Spurs – hope.

Spurs players have come and gone, and most have collapsed under the highest pressure in a North London derby. But not Kane. Not Mr Tottenham. 14 goals show proof of that, but the driving, curling shot in 2016 is just the tip of the iceberg.

The goal, the momentary gasp by the crowd, and the celebration. As Kane ripped his mask off, Spurs believed - believed in success. It’s rare to see the joy in football in the modern era, but as Kane fell to the floor, with Dele Alli and Kyle Walker collapsing on top of him, the academy prodigy truly felt like one of their own. The story that day didn’t end as the N17 faithful wished, yet the memories from that goal will live on forever.

Tottenham have had their fair share of talented strikers grace the hallowed field at N17. From Jermain Defoe and Peter Crouch to Jürgen Klinsmann and the legendary Jimmy Greaves. But Kane ranks above them all.

435 appearances. 280 goals. There is likely to never be a better striker in N17, as a boy that grew up in Waltham Forest, worked his way through the academy all the way to the top.

But Kane wasn’t just a footballer at Spurs. He was a role model, a leading figure within the dressing room, and a legend.

A player that fans, fellow teammates, and staff could look up to. Ask for advice. Ask for feedback. Kane was there for Spurs through the good times and the bad; now Spurs are set to lose their greatest player of all time. A player that leaves a lasting legacy in N17 for all the right reasons.

With 280 goals, came countless celebrations and countless long-lasting memories. Remember Chelsea at home on New Year's Day? Or his final goal at White Hart Lane? What about his stunning strike against Borussia Dortmund? The list goes on.

As another chapter ends, it is likely he will never be truly replaced, as is often the case under Daniel Levy's ownership. Trophies will join him at Bayern Munich, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest strikers of all time. But one day, there is hope ‘Mr Tottenham’ has unfinished business in the Premier League.

Academy to Captain

Every club has their legends. Chelsea have Didier Drogba, Arsenal have Thierry Henry, and Manchester United have David Beckham. This list goes on. But very few have a boy rise from the depths of the academy to become the club’s greatest player.

Kane’s relationship was one in a million, which makes this departure even tougher to swallow for the N17 faithful. They’ve watched him go through tough loan spells, score his first goal for the club, and score countless goals against bitter rivals Arsenal. The story only had one thing missing – a trophy.

The 30-year-old made his first Lilywhites appearance in August 2011, starting in a Europa League qualifier against Hearts. His first Premier League appearance would not come for another year in a 2-1 loss to Newcastle; it almost epitomised his start as a professional footballer.

The now-England captain set alight youth football in North London, often being regarded as one of the best youngsters in the country. However, tough spells at Spurs, and on loan at Millwall, Leicester City, Leyton Orient and Norwich, planted seeds of doubt within many following him.

It wasn’t until Kane scored his first Premier League goal, in a 5-1 win against Sunderland in 2014, that many believed he would succeed. Despite Tim Sherwood’s rocky relationship with the Lilywhite faithful, he provided a firm foundation for Kane to kickstart top-division life. From that point onwards, he only grew.

Under Pochettino he blossomed, acting as a symbol for a young team fighting for their life. That deeply resonated with the fans. Spurs had not been a team at the top of the table since Bill Nicholson’s double-winning side in the 1960s.

They had come close, most recently under Harry Redknapp, but seeing Kane lead the line in an energetic and exciting side provided hope in N17. They may have fallen short at the final hurdle, yet it remains the closest the Lilywhites have come to Premier League glory.

With Hugo Lloris at the club, Kane never officially became captain; if he stayed this season, he would have replaced the Frenchman. The odd Spurs game as captain, alongside his authority at England, showed he had the leadership within the dressing room to lead the Lilywhites. From an academy boy to captain, Kane very nearly completed one of football’s most magical stories.

Comparisons to legends

Very few have watched all of Spurs’ greatest players. Jimmy Greaves’ spell in the 1960s was expected to never be beaten in the all-time standings, with Greaves standing 50 goals ahead of Bobby Smith in third.

Even this idea that someone could overtake Greaves, an immortal in Spurs’ history, seemed ridiculous to most, but on the 5th of February 2023, the impossible happened, as Kane scored his 267th Spurs goal. His goal against Manchester City symbolised a passing of the baton from Greaves to Kane. The World Cup winner was always regarded as the club’s greatest player (some may consider him to remain it), but Kane breaking his legendary record cemented his status at the very top.

In fact, the Lilywhites have had some of the world’s greatest players walk on White Hart Lane’s hallowed turf in the past generation. Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, made his way into the world’s spotlight in N17, before moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale transitioned from a left-back to a lethal left-footed winger at Spurs, most notably making a name for himself with a stunning hat-trick against Inter Milan at the San Siro. Both are regarded as two of the greatest footballers this decade, but neither showed the consistency and loyalty of Kane.

From the 2014/15 season, all the way until last season, Kane was at his world-class best week in, week out. Scoring nearly a goal every two matches personified his talent in front of goal. Very few were ever able to compete with him. Sergio Aguero provided spells at the top, but months on the sidelines each year hampered his efforts.

Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s peaks of their careers challenged Kane’s goalscoring tally over five years ago. However, in truth, only Erling Haaland has bettered the England captain’s record comfortably for a season. It is unclear if Haaland will be able to match the consistency of Kane over the years, with his attitude, personality, and determination pushing him to his best over the years.

The comparisons to Kane will continue over the coming days and weeks. Some will say he’s the greatest player in the club’s history, whilst others will say Greaves remains at the top. But whatever the opinion, the 30-year-old’s record speaks for itself. 280 goals in the famous Lilywhite shirt may never be beaten.

A beam of light in Spurs’ darkest years

In the podcast View from the Lane’s pre-season special, broadcaster and Spurs fan Danny Kelly summed up what Kane meant to him, especially through the bleak Covid-19-affected years:

“In the difficult times, Spurs have had in the past three years, whether you’re wearing a Spurs shirt or have Spurs tattooed onto your heart, you’ve got to have something to hold onto at these clubs before they become meaningless business institutions.

"Harry Kane has been that thing for Spurs for the past three years. Before that, he was a great player, but now he’s become something more to me. He’s become the thing that whenever someone brings up Spurs [in conversation], you can just sit there with Kane in your top pocket, and you can talk until they go blue in the face. You’re still a Spurs fan and they still like Kane.”

Ever since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in 2019, the Lilywhites have been in a downward spiral. Jose Mourinho was sacked, so was Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte sent Hotspur Way into flames with a post-match press conference at Southampton. Chaos has been the number one word in N17. But throughout all the mayhem, there has been one positivity in N17 – Kane.

When the world came shutting down in March 2020, people’s lives were put on hold. In reality, life became meaningless. Yet as the football continued, Spurs spluttered to sixth and seventh-placed finishes in the covid-affected seasons.

Kane on the other hand, acted as a form of escapism, as fans from across the world watched Spurs’ greatest player of all time change matches with a flick of a switch. It became a recurring event in North London.

A defensive error would gift Spurs’ opposition a goal, but nearly every week, England’s captain would save his side. Whether that was through his fierce finishing, his precise passing, or his leadership on the pitch, it meant all the same to Spurs fans across the world.

As Kane crosses the English Channel to join Bayern, Spurs lose a part of their soul; a soul that is almost irreplaceable. The 30-year-old was the beating heart of a team on life support last season, and it leaves Ange Postecoglou to pick up the pieces. Richarlison is expected to attempt to fill in the void, but the Lilywhites still need another striker to compete with the Brazilian. Whatever happens, it is likely no striker will ever come close to Kane’s Spurs record for a lifetime.