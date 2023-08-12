Four things we learnt from Brighton’s dominant win over Luton

Brighton got their Premier League season off to the ideal start with a 4-1 win over newly-promoted Luton Town at the Amex Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men brushed aside the transfer saga surrounding midfielder Moisés Caicedo to impress yet again, with visitors Luton having a baptism of fire on their first top-flight appearance since 1992.

Both teams are set to be involved in more transfer business before the window shuts on September 1, so the fixture was a tantalising sign of what holes remain in their respective squads.

The big win gave Brighton the luxury of having more answers than questions at full-time. One performance, in particular, will grab headlines, which leads us to our first takeaway from the match:

Brighton have another gem on their hands

Amid all the Caicedo drama this summer, the underlying story of a potentially record-breaking transfer is how well Brighton recruit and improve young players.

This has been common knowledge for some time, and that has led to the likes of Yasin Ayari, Facundo Buonanotte and Simon Adingra being tipped to be the next talents to make their mark.

Even though he had just 20 minutes off the bench to do so, it was Seagulls debutant Adingra who shone here.

A well-taken right-footed finish saw the Ivorian effectively wrap up the game in the 85th minute, but what should really excite Seagulls fans about the 21-year-old’s full debut was the positional versatility he demonstrated.

Replacing Solly March on the right wing after 74 minutes, Adingra was forced to play on the opposite side from his favoured left, from where he picked up the majority of his 15 goals and 15 assists at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last season.

In Adingra, Brighton have a player whose profile closely matches that of Kaoru Mitoma with a love of dribbling and cutting inside, but who potentially offers even more tactical flexibility.

That could be absolute gold dust to the Seagulls as they seek to disrupt the traditional Premier League order again this season.

Luton will stay loyal to their Championship heroes

It is a criticism levelled at many managers whose sides arrive in the Premier League; throwing away the framework that got them there in the first place.

Rob Edwards did not join their number in this fixture, with the key pillars of their 2022-23 season again present at the Amex.

Yes, five debutants did come in, but with Thomas Kaminski and Issa Kabore filling roles occupied by since-departed loanees in the Hatters’ last competitive match – the Championship Play-Off Final – Edwards was showing huge faith in his existing squad.

They did not let him down, either, with Carlton Morris showing he can do the business with four shots and nine aerial duels to go with his goal from the penalty spot, while Amari'i Bell and Tom Lockyer performed well at times in defence.

Although new signings Ross Barkley, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jacob Brown will be eased in as well, it will not be at the expense of Luton’s tactical identity.

James Milner’s still got it

Let’s be honest, who even doubted him?

He may not be the flashiest signing that Brighton have ever made, but James Milner announced his value to the Seagulls this season with a tidy display at right-back.

The 37-year-old, equalling Ryan Giggs’ record of playing in 22 consecutive Premier League seasons with his appearance at the Amex, contributed three blocks, two successful tackles and a pass accuracy of 94% to keep things ticking over.

What will be appreciated most by Brighton fans, though, is his role in freeing up Pascal Gross.

The German returned to his best role as a creator and benefited greatly, zipping around 78 passes – behind only Lewis Dunk and Pervis Estupiñan – and firing in three shots including a cheeky free-kick that struck the post in the second half.

It remains to be seen whether Milner will be continuing at right-back in upcoming matches, but with Joël Veltman and Tariq Lamptey both suffering injuries last season, it is reassuring for the Seagulls to have another high-class option in that position.

Boring or otherwise, Milner could quickly become a cult hero on the south coast.

Luton must take big lessons

As far as opening Premier League games go, a trip to Brighton holds much greater menace than it used to.

It was not that long ago, though, that the Seagulls were in the Third Division and playing home matches at Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium, with their rise in the last 25 years now held up as one of the blueprints of how Football League clubs can rise up the pyramid.

Luton will dream of emulating those achievements, and considering the similarity of the two teams’ stories, it is not ridiculous to think that could happen.

Days like these, not just on the pitch but on the terraces and in the community back in Bedfordshire, are foundation blocks in those journeys.

Stepping in after Edwards lost his voice, assistant manager Paul Trollope recognised the importance of learning from this experience in his post-match comments.

“It probably showed the ruthless nature of the division later on in the game.

“At 2-1, we’re looking like we’re in the ascendancy, that our crowd are up, we’re shooting towards them and there’s a good feel about the game [as] we force a couple of corners.

“The third goal really hurt us, it was a poor goal from our point of view.

“But lessons learned, we’ve got a fantastic spirit, we’ve got a really good environment and we’ll move forwards.”

With the Hatters’ next Premier League game coming in 13 days due to their home match against Burnley having been postponed, there will be plenty of time to work on ironing out the errors.

If they can prove to be fast learners, Luton could have a good stab at Premier League survival.