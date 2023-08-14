Blackpool vs Port Vale: League One Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Two sides with contrasting fortunes lock horns on Tuesday night at Bloomfield Road, with Blackpool playing host to Port Vale.

Since relegation from the Championship, Blackpool needed a steady figure-head to help propel them back, and Pool turned to former promotion-winning manager Neil Critchley.

It’s been a steady start to the League One campaign for the Tangerines, beating Burton Albion on the opening day before earning a point away at Exeter City on Saturday. Critchley’s men will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when Port Vale visit.

Tuesday’s visitors have had a mixed opening two games to the season in a period of change following Darrell Clarke’s departure and the incoming of Andy Crosby.

Another season of stability would be the aim for Vale, and one win and a loss shows a decent beginning to the campaign.

The season couldn’t have got off to a worse start, with Barnsley putting seven past a hapless Valiants side, but they followed that up with an impressive 1-0 win over another recently relegated side in Reading, with Ben Garrity’s strike securing all three points.

Another tough test is expected, and a win against Blackpool would be a similarly impressive result.

Team news

Blackpool

Neil Critchley will have some players return to the squad, while some are expected to miss the game on Tuesday night.

One boost is Callum Connolly, who is available for selection after missing out on the weekend.

Two players that will be assessed ahead of the game are Kyle Joseph and Matt Pennington. Joseph ought to have picked up a minor injury in Devon on Saturday, so will be tested to see if he’s available, and Pennington hasn’t featured since the opening weekend, so his fitness will be assessed coming into the match.

Port Vale

Andy Crosby is expected to stick with his guns and go with the same side that defeated Reading on the weekend.

Ellis Harrison, Vale’s top scorer last season, missed out recently against Reading, so a return to the side could come for him.

Vale don’t have any recent injury concerns to worry about coming into the game.

Likely lineups

Blackpool

Grimshaw; Casey, Ekpiteta, Husband; Lyons, Carey, Norburn, Morgan, Hamilton; Beesley, Lavery

Port Vale

Ripley; Smith, Jones, Iacovitti; Sang, Arblaster, Ojo, Grant; Chislett, Garrity; Harrison

Players to watch

Shayne Lavery (Blackpool)

With the departure of main man Jerry Yates to Swansea City, the spotlight has been shone on Shayne Lavery, who’s expected to do big things in a Blackpool shirt this season.

Since his arrival from Northern Irish side Linfield just over two seasons ago, Lavery has been an ever-present in and round the Tangerines team, but ultimately his impact weren’t able to save them from the drop.

He’s impressed so far this season, netting twice in two outings, and his impressive start will always keep defenders on tabs, so Lavery will be hoping for another successful outing tomorrow night.

Ellis Harrison (Port Vale)

The Valiants’ top scorer last season with 11 goals to his name helped keep his side above the dreaded dotted line, Harrison is always a danger and Blackpool will need to watch out if he features.

A player who’s got the experience of League One after spending plenty of seasons in the English third-tier, Harrison can cause a nuisance for defenders on his day and he knows where the net is.

He hasn’t featured since the 7-0 drubbing at Oakwell, so if he’s introduced, he’ll be hoping for an immediate impact and to replicate his form from last season.

Match details

Where is the game taking place?

This game will take place at Bloomfield Road, home of Blackpool FC

When is the game?

The game will commence on Tuesday, August 15, with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch the game on the EFL’s streaming website, iFollow, where you can either listen or watch the action.