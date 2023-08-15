Spain vs Sweden: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Women's World Cup Semi-Final Match
Spain vs Sweden in the 2023 Women's World Cup - Live on VAVEL.com.

Live Commentary
This is not a semi-final to miss, so join me for a 9am BST kick-off! Will it be Spain or Sweden to take the first spot in the 2023 Women's World Cup final?

 

Spains forward Alba Redondo (L) reacts during the women international friendly football match between Spain and Sweden at the Estadio Nuevo El Arcangel in Cordoba on October 7, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)
What time does the game kick-off across the world?

Auckland, New Zealand: 8pm

Spain: 10am

Sweden: 10am

India: 1:30pm

South Africa: 10am

Tokyo: 5pm

New York: 4am

What time does the game kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 9 AM BST, and will be live for UK viewers on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.
Spain vs Sweden prediction

This will be a very close game, but I think Sweden will just edge Spain here. 

 

I also think the game will be taken to penalties, where Sweden, from goalkeeper to goalscorers, absolutely excel. 

 

Spain has the attackers and with their quality, should be bagging a few goals at least. But I think Sweden will be able to exploit the Spanish defence in set-pieces.

 

So I'm saying 2-2, Sweden winning on penalties.

Recent games between Spain and Sweden

The last match-up between these two sides was a friendly played back in October of 2022, finishing 1-1 at the final whistle. 

 

Sweden scored in the first 14 minutes thanks to Rebecka Blomqvist - and held on for almost 70 minutes until Marta Cordona levelled the game in the 83rd minute. 

Athenea del Castillo of Spain competes for the ball with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Sofia Jakobsson of Sweden during the Women´s International Friendly match between Spain and Sweden at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel on October 07, 2022 in Cordoba, Spain. (Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Key player from Sweden - Amanda Ilestedt

A centre-back with a striker's instinct. 

 

Ilestedt's four goals this tournament, alongside her 100% tackle success rate, makes her a nightmare for both attackers and defenders on opposing teams. With a Golden Boot in touching distance and the current top scorer out of the competition, Ilestedt will want to put her name on that trophy.

Key player from Spain - Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati has been simply brilliant in this tournament, just like she has been all season domestically. 

 

Her vision for goal and her teammates is apparent in her statistics this tournament, scoring three and assisting two. Bonmati has started every game so far too and just makes this Spanish side tick.

Probable line-up of Sweden

Team News of Sweden:

Peter Gedhardsson's side has no major injuries or team news, therefore viewers should expect to see the same team that knocked Japan out of the competition. 

 

Predicted XI: 

Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius 

Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates the teams first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
Probable line-up of Spain

Team News of Spain:

Barcelona defender Laia Codina looked to have sustained an injury against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and appears to be the only doubt for Jorge Vilda's side. 

 

Predicted XI:

Coll; Hernandez, Paredes, Andres, Batlle, Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Gonzalez. 

Who is the referee and their assistants?

The referee for Spain vs Sweden will be Edina Alves of Brazil. The first and second assistant referees will be Neuza Back and Leila Moreira, both of Brazil. The fourth official will be Melissa Borjas of Honduras. 

 

The VAR team consists of Nicolas Gallo (COL), Armando Villarreal (USA), Felisha Mariscal (USA) and Juan Soto (VEN).

Sweden: Ilestedt for Golden Boot?

That's right - Sweden and Arsenal's centre-back, Amanda Ilestedt, is one goal away from levelling the current top goalscorer's tally. At four goals in this tournament, she has been unplayable in set-pieces, but still remains defensively solid when the counter is on. 

Sweden has had an incredible tournament so far, showing how resolute, strong, and tactically competent they are.

Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates the teams first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
Spain: Injuries and controversy pushed to the backs of their minds

Despite two-time Ballon d'Or winner, Alexia Putellas, being named in Jorge Vilda's 23-man squad, she is still easing back into football following an ACL injury she sustained before last year's EUROs tournament. Her usual prowess has not been felt because of this. 

 

Spain has also seen players such as Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro make themselves unavailable for selection, following protests against the Spanish federation. 15 Spanish players made themselves unavailable for selection.

 

However, La Roja, despite the issues, has found themselves in a major tournament semi-final - showing how they can adapt when amongst controversy.

Alexia Putellas of Spain walks out before the second half during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Spain and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Alexia Putellas of Spain walks out before the second half during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Spain and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The match will be played at the Eden Park Stadium

The Spain vs Sweden game will be played at the Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, with a capacity of 50,000 people. Eden Park held the very first game of this tournament, where New Zealand shocked the world by beating former winners Norway by 1-0.
