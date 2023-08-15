Spain vs Sweden: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Women's World Cup Semi-Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Spain vs Sweden
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
Spain: 10am
Sweden: 10am
India: 1:30pm
South Africa: 10am
Tokyo: 5pm
New York: 4am
Spain vs Sweden prediction
I also think the game will be taken to penalties, where Sweden, from goalkeeper to goalscorers, absolutely excel.
Spain has the attackers and with their quality, should be bagging a few goals at least. But I think Sweden will be able to exploit the Spanish defence in set-pieces.
So I'm saying 2-2, Sweden winning on penalties.
Recent games between Spain and Sweden
Sweden scored in the first 14 minutes thanks to Rebecka Blomqvist - and held on for almost 70 minutes until Marta Cordona levelled the game in the 83rd minute.
Key player from Sweden - Amanda Ilestedt
Ilestedt's four goals this tournament, alongside her 100% tackle success rate, makes her a nightmare for both attackers and defenders on opposing teams. With a Golden Boot in touching distance and the current top scorer out of the competition, Ilestedt will want to put her name on that trophy.
Key player from Spain - Aitana Bonmati
Her vision for goal and her teammates is apparent in her statistics this tournament, scoring three and assisting two. Bonmati has started every game so far too and just makes this Spanish side tick.
Probable line-up of Sweden
Peter Gedhardsson's side has no major injuries or team news, therefore viewers should expect to see the same team that knocked Japan out of the competition.
Predicted XI:
Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius
Probable line-up of Spain
Barcelona defender Laia Codina looked to have sustained an injury against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and appears to be the only doubt for Jorge Vilda's side.
Predicted XI:
Coll; Hernandez, Paredes, Andres, Batlle, Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Gonzalez.
Who is the referee and their assistants?
The VAR team consists of Nicolas Gallo (COL), Armando Villarreal (USA), Felisha Mariscal (USA) and Juan Soto (VEN).
Sweden: Ilestedt for Golden Boot?
Sweden has had an incredible tournament so far, showing how resolute, strong, and tactically competent they are.
Spain: Injuries and controversy pushed to the backs of their minds
Spain has also seen players such as Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro make themselves unavailable for selection, following protests against the Spanish federation. 15 Spanish players made themselves unavailable for selection.
However, La Roja, despite the issues, has found themselves in a major tournament semi-final - showing how they can adapt when amongst controversy.
Do not miss a detail of the match Spain vs Sweden live updates and commentary from VAVEL.