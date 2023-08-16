Australia vs England: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here for Australia vs England

I will be back here at 10:30AM UK time, ready to bring you all the action from the World Cup match between Australia and England.

Do not miss a detail of the match Australia vs England live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Australia vs England prediction

Spain await the winner of this tie after they overcame a late Sweden fightback to book their spot in the final.

I expect a very even cagey game on Wednesday morning as both sides will be nervous at the prospect of reaching their first World Cup final.

Kerr could be the difference for Australia, and Russo the same for England.

I can see this going to extra-time, with England sneaking through.

Australia 2-3 England

Recent games between Australia and England

These two sides have never met at the World Cup but have faced each other five times before. 

The most recent of them was in a friendly in April of this year when Australia ended England's unbeaten run as Sam Kerr got on the scoresheet.

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

India: 04:30pm IST.

South Africa: 01:30pm SAST.

Australia: 09:00pm AEST.

Japan: 08:00pm JST.

USA: 06:00am ET.

What time does the game kick-off?

The game kicks off at 11am UK time and will be live on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.
Key Player for England

Lauren James had been the standout star of the group stage but after she was sent off against Jamaica, England were looking for another source of inspiration.

That came through Alessia Russo who stepped up to fire England into the semi-finals, with a very cool finish against Colombia.

With James still suspended, serving the second of her two-match ban, England will be looking to the new Arsenal striker again.

Key Player for Australia

If fit Sam Kerr will lead the line and start her first game this World Cup on Wednesday.

The England defence will be all too aware of the threat she poses, including her Chelsea teammates Jess Carter and Millie Bright.

But that may give them the upper hand as they may no what to expect and understand her style of play.

But with the challenges she has gone through this World Cup it might just be written in the stars for her to guide Australia to the trophy.

Probable Line-up for England

Earps; Bronze, Bright, Carter, Greenwood, Daly; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Hemp, Russo
Probable Line-up for Australia

Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross; Foord, Van Egmond, Kerr
Who is the referee and their assistants?

The referee for Australia vs England will be American referee Tori Penso. The assistant referees will be Brooke Mayo and Mijensa Rensch, with Yoshimi Yamashita as the fourth official.

Massimiliano Iratti will be on VAR.

England: Can Sarina Wiegman guide England to glory again?

Off the back of the Lionesses’ sensational win at the Euro’s, England fans are dreaming again!

Wiegman’s side came into the World Cup out of form but with a strong group stage performance the Lionesses seem to have settled into their groove.

But they will have to compose themselves kn Wednesday as they try to battle the Australian crowd.

Australia: Can the home crowd roar Australia on into the final?

The Matilda’s were not one of the favourites coming into this tournament and were dealt a huge blow as their star Sam Kerr was ruled out for the group stage games.
 

But with the Chelsea forward back in contention the hosts are a real threat and could seek glory with the backing of their home crowd.

The match will be played at the Stadium Australia

The Australia vs England match will be played at the Stadium Australia in Sydney, with a capacity of 81,500 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Match: Australia vs England Live Updates!

Both sides will be desperate to book their spot in the World Cup final for the first time ever.

Both sides will be desperate to book their spot in the World Cup final for the first time ever.

