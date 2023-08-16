Australia vs England: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Australia vs England prediction
I expect a very even cagey game on Wednesday morning as both sides will be nervous at the prospect of reaching their first World Cup final.
Kerr could be the difference for Australia, and Russo the same for England.
I can see this going to extra-time, with England sneaking through.
Australia 2-3 England
Recent games between Australia and England
The most recent of them was in a friendly in April of this year when Australia ended England's unbeaten run as Sam Kerr got on the scoresheet.
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
South Africa: 01:30pm SAST.
Australia: 09:00pm AEST.
Japan: 08:00pm JST.
USA: 06:00am ET.
What time does the game kick-off?
Key Player for England
That came through Alessia Russo who stepped up to fire England into the semi-finals, with a very cool finish against Colombia.
With James still suspended, serving the second of her two-match ban, England will be looking to the new Arsenal striker again.
Key Player for Australia
The England defence will be all too aware of the threat she poses, including her Chelsea teammates Jess Carter and Millie Bright.
But that may give them the upper hand as they may no what to expect and understand her style of play.
But with the challenges she has gone through this World Cup it might just be written in the stars for her to guide Australia to the trophy.
Probable Line-up for England
Probable Line-up for Australia
Who is the referee and their assistants?
Massimiliano Iratti will be on VAR.
England: Can Sarina Wiegman guide England to glory again?
Wiegman’s side came into the World Cup out of form but with a strong group stage performance the Lionesses seem to have settled into their groove.
But they will have to compose themselves kn Wednesday as they try to battle the Australian crowd.
Australia: Can the home crowd roar Australia on into the final?
But with the Chelsea forward back in contention the hosts are a real threat and could seek glory with the backing of their home crowd.Embed from Getty Images
The match will be played at the Stadium Australia
Both sides will be desperate to book their spot in the World Cup final for the first time ever.
