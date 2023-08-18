Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou wants to deliver results for 'blind faith' Spurs fans ahead of Man United clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he does not feel deserving of Spurs fans' praise yet ahead of their clash against Manchester United.

The former Celtic boss said he needs to deliver in actions rather than words in North London, and said he had not yet brought anything worth celebrating to Spurs fans.

Ahead of the game against United, Postecoglou discussed the team news ahead of the tie, his new signings, drawing against Brentford, transfers, facing The Red Devils and his views on Tottenham fans.

On the team news

Postecoglou confirmed that all of the players who were available for their opening game of the season against Brentford would be fit to face Man United.

He also said he was impressed by his new signings last time out, and said the new campaign means opportunities will arise for players to establish themselves in the side.

"In terms of Cristian [Romero], he's good to go, obviously he's been with the medical team going through all the protocols, it's a clearly defined process that we needed to go through and he's ticked all the boxes.

"He's felt fine all week to be fair to him, he's trained and is ready to go and aside from that, there are no changes from last week.

"There isn't a massive tolerance or patience [towards new signings], we expect them to go in and just hit the ground running.

"Having worked with them every day after they had really good pre-seasons, I was confident they would go out there and do well [against Brentford].

"I thought Micky [van de Ven] was very good in the way he approached the whole game, I thought he showed a really good temperament, you have to remember that he's 22 and Destiny [Udogie] is 20.

"So the fact that had the temperament to handle a very difficult venue and given how the game went in the first half, I thought they really did well, so that's a good sign for us.

"I think part of that is the way the group is embracing new players, it's a good environment and they feel comfortable enough to then concentrate on performing.

"[On Yves Bissouma] he was good, he's been good all pre-season.

"Every year offers a new opportunity to establish yourself and make your mark."

On the draw against Brentford

Tottenham picked up a 2-2 draw on their travels in the first Premier League game of the season, in a performance that impressed many Spurs fans.

Postecoglou sad he was proud of the way his side handled the tougher moments in the tie, and said he expects his side to be challenged by their opponents throughout the season.

"It was an ok start for us, we're still in very early stages of the way we want to play and the way we want to go about things.

"I guess the most positive thing to take out of the first game for us was that we had a lot of things go wrong in that first 45 minutes that weren't part of our plan.

"We scored first and our goal scorer and our most experienced and accomplished defender in a very young back four had to go off.

"You then concede a penalty which at the time I'm thinking is a bit of a harsh one, and then you watch Monday night [Andre Onana's no penalty against Sasa Kalajdzic in Man United vs Wolves] and that reframes your thinking.

"Then we concede an own goal from a guy making his debut.

"So, with all the things in that context, you realise that could've gone south really quickly, but I really liked the way the players reacted.

"We're going to need resilience this season for sure, because there are going to be many times where we're going to get tested, and I thought that was a good early sign for us."

On the transfer window

It has been a season of transition in North London.

With fresh faces heading in, and key figures moving out, Postecoglou will need to ensure he can put his best squad together before the window shuts.

He said there will need to be more departures before new players can sign, and that he feels his team can improve across the pitch.

"We can't just keep acquiring players, we've got too big a squad at the moment.

"It affects your training, and the players themselves, because ultimately they all want to play and be involved.

"The focus for the moment is to try and trim the squad down, and then see where that takes us in terms of reinforcements, and we're assessing that on a daily basis.

"There's still two weeks to go in the window, and I'm sure you'll see some movement."

Postecoglou was then asked whether he felt Spurs are in need of a new striker, which he said was not a particularly big issue for him.

"Not necessarily, I know that's kind of the obvious place people look at because of recent outgoings [Harry Kane to Bayern Munich], but we've been planning for that for a while.

"There's areas I think we can strengthen in all our lines, defensively, in midfield and up front, but that's not bringing players in for the sake of it.

"They've got to fit the profile we're looking at, we've purposely gone a bit younger with our recruiting because we want to build a team here, it's not about putting finishing touches to something, we're building something here.

"So that's the kinds of profiles we're looking at."

When asked whether former captain and long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris would leave the club over the summer, Postecoglou said he was not sure whether he would stay or not.

"I'm not really across it, I have very little control over the outgoings, and I have to focus on what's in front of us."

On facing Man United

Ahead of the 57-year-old's first 'big six' clash, Postecoglou said he wants to focus on his own side rather than worry about what the visitors may have to offer.

The Spurs boss also said he rates United's manager Erik ten Hag very highly, saying he has 'earned the right to coach one of the best clubs in the world'.

"Every week will be a first, so I can't really get up for it because I'll be buzzing all year.

"It's a great challenge for us, the most important thing is that it's our first home game in the Premier League, and last week we showed some really good characteristics in terms of our resilience.

"Tomorrow is about showing a little bit more of our football against a really strong opponent and trying to impose our game style, that's got to be our goal every week now, to see if we can improve the way we play our football and make an impact against the best teams.

"I'm sure our fans will be up for it, so I'm really looking forward to it.

"From my perspective, all our focus has to be on us and developing our football."

On his relationship with the fans

The Australian said he feels he needs to deliver for the fans and the players before he receives the praise he has given so far.

He also said he feels Tottenham fans have shown him 'blind faith' so far.

"I'm at that funny stage with the supporters at the moment where the supporters have been very supportive, but I don't expect that, nor do I feel worthy of it.

"I've still got to prove myself to our fans and the people at the club by our deeds rather than our words.

"At the moment, we're hopefully giving them belief in what we're trying to create, but we've still got to back that up and improve on a weekly basis.

"We need our supporters behind us, there's no doubt about that, we want the Tottenham ground to be a place where the energy is all on our side, so we hope that happens tomorrow."