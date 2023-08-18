Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou on meeting Sir Alex Ferguson and why a Nick Cave quote inspired him

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou recalled his experience meeting and managing against former Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson before facing United on Saturday.

The 57-year-old said the chance to face the Scotsman and his team was a 'significant' moment in his career, and he said he was lucky to have a five minute conversation with him.

Postecoglou also told the press about how a Nick Cave quote on Louis Theroux's podcast inspired him, and also said it would be hard to sell players this summer.

The Australian also said The Lilywhites will need to make it tougher to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, and suggested his career path proves he aligns with Spurs' motto 'to dare is to do'.

On meeting Sir Alex Ferguson

In 2000 in Brazil, Postecoglou coached against Ferguson at the Club World Cup, losing 2-0.

Having still been a young coach at the time, Postecoglou said the chat with the legendary figure was a key moment in his career, ahead of facing the side Ferguson brought so much success to on Saturday.

"People like Sir Alex, whether it's consciously or unconsciously, they have an effect on you.

"It's not just football management, I'm a pretty curious kind of guy, so you learn things from all sorts of people and events and I've always tried to constantly nourish that part of my brain that's constantly curious about things.

"It was significant for me because we were coming from nowhere playing in one of the world's most iconic stadiums, the Maracana, against one of the greatest teams at that time football had seen, and against one of the greatest managers.

"I had five or six minutes with him, and apart from saying 'hello' I just listened, that's the best way to have interactions with people like that because there's no point me talking for five or six minutes.

"He's not going to learn anything off me."

On the Nick Cave quote that resonated with him

Whilst listening to a Louis Theroux interview with Australian singer Nick Cave recently, Postecoglou said he found himself inspired by a comment the performer made.

The quote that struck him from was that 'joy comes from suffering', something he felt would certainly apply during his time in North London.

Postecoglou said it proves that to achieve anything in football, players, fans and staff have to make sacrifices first.

"That expression just hit me.

"A lot of times people ask me whether you keep players or supporters happy, but I don't think that describes it.

"You don't skip into a football ground and have a smile on your face, that's what we love about it, especially our game.

"Scoring goals, which is the ultimate release, is such a hard thing to do that preceding that is suffering, because every time the opposition have the ball, they get to your goal and you kind of look at it through clenched teeth.

"So, I thought it was a really good expression, I can't remember what Nick was talking about, I just thought from a football context, when I'm 57 listening to it and I hadn't even thought about it, that's the beauty of it.

"I just thought it was a really apt description."

On trying to sell players

Postecoglou's side have struggled to shift several players who were are now deemed surplus to requirements at the club, such as Tanguy Ndombele and Hugo Lloris.

The Australian suggested that Spurs may not be able to command a fee, or even get rid of all the players they would like to.

"[Not getting a fee for some players] may well be the case, it's a funny transfer season at the moment.

"There's a lot happening at the top end and very little below that when you look at it an external point of view.

"I'm not prepared to send any messages around that stuff because it's not something I'm really close to right now in terms of where we're at and the outgoings.

"Of course I'm aware of what's happening in all those spaces, because at the moment our squad's too big and we need to trim it.

"In terms of what that's going to look like from any kind of aspect, I'm not really sure how it's going to end up."

When asked whether he had been demanding in the transfer market when speaking to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy like his predecessor Antonio Conte, Postecoglou said managers have to be adaptable when navigating the transfer window.

"You have to be flexible, it doesn't work that way, I think even within that context, I'm not going to speak for Antonio, but I don't think anything in football these days is that black and white.

"There's just so many moving parts to it, and the reality is you might not get a player out and he might be part of your squad and you need him.

"You're not going to go with a man down, you need that person, so you may be wanting to bring someone in, but it's just not going to happen, and you're not going to turn round and say 'we can't achieve what we want to'.

"We're in constant dialogue with Daniel and everyone else in the football department and like I said there's a lot of moving parts in that.

"Hopefully, when we get to the end of the window, we want to be in a space where we've got the majority of what we need to do done."

On improving Tottenham's home form

Tottenham have struggled to make their form at the new stadium quite as successful as the end of their time at White Hart Lane, which they left after an unbeaten season in 2017.

When asked whether he felt the stadium is too daunting for own side or whether it encourages teams they face as a big day out, Postecoglou said the onus was on his team to make the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a tough away day.

"[On whether the stadium is too daunting] I don't think so, those kind of things are built on context in terms of the experiences you give opposition teams.

"If they come to our ground and they don't look forward to playing us, I think that's how you create that sort of mentality.

"Yes, it's a beautiful stadium, absolutely, but as much as opposition teams may enjoy playing in the venue, what we have to ensure is that they don't enjoy the experience of it.

"That's up to us and our mentality, because irrespective of the venue, what makes grounds difficult to play at is the experience you have at them.

"Whether that's the environment the fans create or the football you play, or the challenge you put to them.

"If we want to improve our form at our home ground and make it a place where we see it as an advantage, then we have to make sure that the experience of the opposition clubs is not a pleasant one in a footballing sense."

On how he embodies the club motto 'to dare is to do'

Having had an unlikely rise to the top having started his career managing South Melbourne, Postecoglou has arguably been the personification of the Tottenham motto 'to dare is to do' during his career.

Having left his home country's national side, Australia, just before the start of a World Cup, and also leaving behind treble winners Celtic to join Spurs, there has been no shortage of risk taking throughout his career.

He said he has pushed himself out of his comfort zone during his time on the touchline.

"I'm not that adventurous, but I think a lot of decisions I've made in my career, they're probably the most daring things.

"I've taken on some pretty big challenges where, while others may see it as an obvious thing, it meant leaving some security and surety behind because I've usually left on the back of success where I could have continued on.

"I left our national team [Australia] before a World Cup mate, that's pretty daring, I gave up a World Cup with no security.

"I've tried to be like that in my professional life, but I'm a lot more conservative in my personal life."