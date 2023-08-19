Is there a way back for Willy Gnonto at Leeds?

Initially presented as an addition that would feature for Leeds United's youth ranks last summer, Willy Gnonto defied odds and became a key figure despite Leeds' dismal campaign.

Following relegation, the young striker became the topic of many transfer conversations, and last week signalled to the club that he wanted out.

Leeds have since stood firm - reiterating that he is under a long contract and that they have no obligation to sell.

However, his public stance of wanting to leave the club has not left him enamoured by the Leeds faithful. Integrating him back into the first team squad could prove to be a complicated task - but is it possible?

Dressing room influence

Being one of the big stars at the club, Gnonto's intent to leave the club will have impacted the other players in the dressing room.

Many players may feel as though the team is falling apart, with countless other key figures departing the club already this summer.

Gnonto being allowed to leave could trigger a knock-on effect, and other players such as Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra may look for moves away.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Luke Ayling and Daniel Farke have both hinted in the last couple of weeks that they will be glad to see the back of this summer's transfer window, and with just over a week left of it, you can understand why.

Falling to the Championship and hoping to rebuild is already a difficult task, but when attention inside and outside of the club is being cast upon players who do not even want to be at the club, it becomes doubly difficult.

Leeds have definitely felt this in their return to England's second tier, with the Whites currently without a win in the league so far this season.

Hero to zero

Gnonto was one of the few shining lights in last seasons dull campaign, and Leeds United fans had grown to appreciate the tenacity and creativity of the youngster despite their team's unfortunate position.

This feeling of appreciation quickly evaporated last week when the Italian refused to travel when his side faced Birmingham City.

To go from a position of adoration to being so strongly disliked presents a complicated situation for both the player and his current employer.

If Leeds do not allow him to leave this summer, Gnonto could be stuck at a club he doesn't want to play for until at least January. However, it would not be in his best interests to continue to refuse to play, as he could quickly lose match fitness and become less attractive to potential suitors.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Fans of Leeds United show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on August 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

From a Leeds perspective, how do you reintegrate a player who fans have openly expressed dislike for?

The Leeds faithful's chants in the Whites' clash against West Brom on Friday certainly made their position clear on the matter, so it looks like the youngster would have a lot of work to do in order to be given a second chance by supporters.

Sell at the right price?

With deadline day edging closer, interested clubs may be more inclined to up their offers for the player, so would it make sense for Leeds to accept an offer?

If Leeds can get a replacement in with the potential earnings from Gnonto's sale then, yes, there would probably be sense in letting the Italian leave - but as seen with Leeds' transfer business so far this summer, very few players have joined the club, so the Leeds hierarchy would need to have a suitable replacement already in line.

Gnonto could command a fee of £25million upwards, which is a significant sum in the Championship, and could be used to bulk up a thin squad facing a gruelling 46 game season.

The Leeds bosses will definitely be considering whether to part ways and profit on a player acquired for just £4million last summer in order to reinvest in the squad.

Potential to forgive?

Hypothetically, if Leeds were able to retain Gnonto beyond the transfer deadline, how could the youngster earn a place back into the first team and attempt to make amends?

Daniel Farke's stance on wantaway players has been firm, as Gnonto has been training on his own for the past few days.

The player would have to prove to the new manager that he is focused on the objectives at hand and is willing to put in the extra work to regain a place in the squad.

For the fans, however, it will take much more convincing than increased effort in training to give Gnonto a second chance.

Gnonto would have to be willing and ready to put up with a barrage of criticism and abuse should he boot up and play at the famous Elland Road again.

Forcing a way back into the side would be just as dependent on Gnonto's mental fortitude as it would be his footballing ability.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United looks dejected during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium on May 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Scoring goals and playing well would help, though. Success on the pitch can help to heal wounds between fans and players, just as it can add fuel to the fire should players not play well.

Gnonto, if given the chance, would have to make sure he performed at his best and give the Leeds fans a reason to cheer for him again, or the youngster will find it hard to regain his status as a fan-favourite.

Potential replacements

While Leeds will be hoping to hold onto Gnonto, they will be actively looking elsewhere for potential replacements in case he leaves.

With the likelihood of the youngster staying hanging precariously in the balance, Leeds may look towards a new talisman to inspire the team.

Joel Piroe has been one prevalent name linked throughout the summer, but Leeds may look elsewhere for a striker.

Could the potential return of current Rangers star Kemar Roofe be on the cards? Or will Leeds look to new talents such as Josh Sargent of Norwich City?

Whatever road Leeds decide to take - whether they keep Gnonto and persevere with his reintegration, or look to cash in and reinvest in a new attacking player - they will need to act fast, as time is running out if they want to form a squad capable of earning promotion back to the Premier League.