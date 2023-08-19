Man City 1-0 Newcastle: Alvarez and Foden combine to secure City win

Billed as somewhat of a test for Manchester City and a great opportunity for Newcastle United, this Premier League match between the two Middle East-owned clubs fell the way of Abu Dhabi who are the most established force on these shores, for now at least.

It is two wins from their two opening games for the reigning league champions and already it looks ominous for the rest.

Even with injuries and a hectic early schedule to contend with, Pep Guardiola and his team are powering on. A strong and confident Newcastle side could not budge them out of their stride and were persistently on the backfoot.

In the end, this was not a game to set the pulse racing; despite the pre-match hype and even though some dubbed it as a very early ‘title decider’, City did not have to emerge from second gear to secure the three points.

Julian Alvarez continued his fine goalscoring run on home turf by curling in the winning goal just after the half hour and, in truth, City’s lead never looked under threat. Newcastle have put in some great displays over the past year or so, but this was not up there with the best.

Eddie Howe’s team were organised and tried to grow into the game but were not allowed to by their hosts. They only managed one shot on target and much of their focus was on the defensive third of the pitch rather than the attacking end.

Getty: Isaac Parkin

There was to be no statement performance or rare win away to City for them. Instead it was Alvarez and, most spectacularly, Phil Foden who came to the fore. The City attacker found his groove and was involved in all that was good when the home team went forward. His work alone could have led to City obtaining a more accomplished scoreline.

Story of the game

It was certainly quite some sight as the three constituents of City’s Treble success were lined up on the Etihad Stadium pitch and glistened under the floodlights. This being the team’s first home game since the historic denouement last season, the home crowd were afforded some celebrations but it was quickly back down to business.

Guardiola’s men added a fourth trophy to their triple haul with their penalty shoot-out win over Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup in midweek but their journey to Athens and a 4am return to Manchester on Thursday morning certainly left them short of preparation time. Newcastle may just have well felt that it was an ideal time to face City.

Newcastle, with the same starting lineup as the one that ran out 5-1 victors against Aston Villa on the opening weekend, arrived fresh and on a high. Only two points from 18 league visits here have been pocketed by the North East side but this was no doubt the best version of the team to make the journey.

However, taking on the reigning champions — even if they are challenging with injuries and slightly threadbare after some summer departures — is never easy. The home side had much of the early running with Alvarez’s lively runs a clear advantage as space was at a premium.

Newcastle were content keeping their hosts at bay and started to find their way into the contest after a rather tepid opening 20 minutes, which also included Fabian Schar landing awkwardly following a jump with Erling Haaland and injuring his collarbone but still being able to continue.

Yet, it was Foden’s influence that truly grew and set the game alight. It was on 31 minutes that City worked their way into their first proper goalscoring position, and they made the most of it. It came down the right flank as Kyle Walker played to Matteo Kovacic and he nudged it down the inside right channel to Foden.

The City playmaker took a lovely touch and played a neat pull back for Alvarez. The Argentinian steadied himself before whipping a shot beyond Nick Pope and into the top corner. It was the 13th goal Alvarez had scored in 13 home starts for City.

Getty: Stu Forster

The comfort with which City rolled the ball around only increased with the lead. Alvarez and Foden combined again to set up Haaland but his shot was scuffed wide. It was rather limited fare from Howe’s team.

They were lucky to have Anthony Gordon still on the pitch after he scythed down Ruben Dias, for which he was cautioned, and then had another attempt at the City centre back early in the second half. Howe adroitly subbed off the winger to save him from a sending off.

Joelinton also went off after injuring himself with a cynical challenge on Foden. Newcastle did respond a little but never enough to worry City. Rather the chance of a second goal was more likely to come for the home team.

Schar swooped in to snatch the ball from under Haaland’s nose as the striker set to shoot. Haaland had further chances to double the lead, having been fed by Foden, who was having a field day finding space around the area. One was fired wide and another was denied by Pope’s right boot.

Newcastle should have done better on the rare occasions that they found themselves close to Ederson’s goal. Bruno Guimaraes shot wide and substitute Harvey Barnes sent an effort straight at the City goalkeeper — an antidote to Alvarez and Foden’s key moment of quality.

Player of the match: Phil Foden

Alvarez may have delivered the decisive goal in this match but Foden created it, amongst a plethora of other chances with which City arguably should have done better. The City attacker kept running at the Newcastle defence and kept the home crowd on the edge of their seats.

Guardiola is attempting to plug a large hole in his team after Kevin De Bruyne’s injury denies the team their most prolific creative force, and Foden put in the type of display here to show that he can be trusted with such a role.