Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners hold on after Tomiyasu red card

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal receives a red card during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on August 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Arsenal made it two wins from two in the Premier League as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0, despite going down to 10-men.

The Gunners' victory is their second successive away win at Selhurst Park, having won their 2-0 last season.

Martin Odegaard gave Mikel Arteta's side the lead with a second half penalty, however it wasn't all plain sailing for the visitors after Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

The Japanese defender was first booked for time wasting in the 60th minute, and then sent for an early bath just minutes later after being adjudged to have fouled Jordan Ayew by the referee.

Story of the Match

Arsenal seemed the more comfortable of the two sides in the opening 10 minutes, with the Gunners enjoying the majority of possession.

It took just 90 seconds for the visitors to have their first chance of the match, as Kai Havertz was able to find Gabriel Martinelli in acres of space on the left flank, however the Brazilian's low shot from just inside the box was well blocked by a Palace defender.

Despite having less of the ball, Crystal Palace arguably looked more dangerous on the attack.

Ayew did well to carve out an early chance for the Eagles, picking up a loose ball from Tyrick Mitchell, before beating Tomiyasu with brilliant feet and putting a dangerous ball into the penalty area, however defender William Saliba was there to clear it away.

The Gunners were quick to reply with a chance of their own - Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka were able to link up cleverly down the right wing, with the latter taking aim just inside the box, but his shot deflected well over the crossbar.

The home side began to find their feet in the game, with the quick-footed Ayew again getting the better of Tomiyasu down the right, before putting another inviting-looking ball into the Arsenal box, which was this time dealt by the outstretched glove of Aaron Ramsdale.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was called into action again just moments later, being forced to deal with a ranged attempt from his England teammate, Eberechi Eze.

Nketiah came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock on the half hour mark, as the 24-year-old did brilliantly to use his body to shimmy past Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen on the edge of the Palace box, before beating Sam Johnstone with a deft finish, but only being able to find the far post.

Crystal Palace had a menacing looking chance themselves, when Ayew capitalised on a poor touch by Saliba, however the Frenchman was able to match the Ghanaian for pace and make a last ditch challenge inside his own box.

Arsenal squandered another glorious opportunity to take the lead just minutes later, when Declan Rice slipped Nketiah through to the Palace penalty area with a great penetrating pass, however the Englishman beat both the goalkeeper and the target with an attempted dinked finish.

The Gunners continued to knock on the Crystal Palace door, this time through Odegaard, who tested Johnstone with a dipping effort from range on the cusp of half time.

The hosts got off to a strong start in the second half, with Jeffrey Schlupp's delightful flick putting full back Mitchell into a good crossing position, however his inviting ball across the face of goal was too quick for his teammates.

Five minutes after the restart Arsenal finally broke the deadlock through skipper Odegaard, who coolly converted from the spot.

Nketiah was taken down inside the box by the outstretched hand of Johnstone, when he was threaded in on goal by a quick free-kick taken by Martinelli. After a lengthy VAR check on a potential attacking foul by Thomas Partey, Odegaard stepped up and buried the ball in the bottom left corner.

Following their goal there was a short period of nervousness for the north London side, as Crystal Palace had a string of promising chances.

Firstly Ayew had a good chance on the edge of the box, only being able to find the side netting after being teed up by Jefferson Lerma.

The Eagles then missed another good chance when Eze wasted a free-kick in a dangerous position, firing the ball just off target.

Havertz came close to doubling his side's advantage when his half volley flew across the Palace goal and just past the far post on the hour mark.

In the 67th minute the game was thrown on it's head when the visitors were reduced to 10-men after Tomiyasu was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Ayew.

In a tactical change Arsenal opted to replace Martinelli for Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes in hopes of easing the attacking pressure on their back line.

Palace were denied a penalty shout of their own when Eze believed he was fouled inside the box, however a VAR review disagreed with the 25-year-old.

It was all Crystal Palace following Tomiyasu's dismal, and striker Odsonne Edouard missed a glaring chance when he nodded wide after getting on the end of cross put in from the left.

Arsenal settled in to defend their slim advantage, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior coming on to bolster the Gunners defence.

Mitchell almost grabbed a late equaliser for the Eagles in the fifth minute of added time, when he smashed the ball over the target after the ball scrambled out to him inside the penalty area.

Ultimately, Arsenal were able to hold off the Crystal Palace onslaught and continue their perfect start to the new Premier League season with another hard fought three points.

Player of the Match: Tyrick Mitchell

Despite being on the receiving end of the scoreline, Mitchell was one of the standout performers on the Selhurst Park pitch tonight.

The 23-year-old looked dangerous throughout the match, putting a number of dangerous crosses into the Arsenal box, as well as having a couple of good chances himself.

The English fullback was equally as impressive in defence, getting the better of Saka and keeping him quiet for large parts of the game.