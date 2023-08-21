Arteta highlights how Arsenal ‘didn’t concede anything’ as ten-man Gunners hang on to beat Palace

Arteta underlined how his side competed "extraordinarily well" and "didn’t concede anything" as Arsenal fought on to beat Palace away at Selhurst Park, with the Gunners hanging on after Takehiro Tomiyasu was dismissed in the 67th minute for two yellow card offences.

The first half saw Mikel Arteta’s side dominate the majority of the ball, with the north London side having close to 70% of the ball, forcing nine efforts on goal in the opening 45 minutes. The best chances arguably came to Eddie Nketiah, who saw one effort rebound off the post while the other saw him loft a chip just over the goal.

Following the break, the proceedings continued in a similar fashion with Arsenal’s attacking formation keeping Roy Hodgson’s side firmly under pressure. Eventually, the Gunners found the breakthrough through a spot kick.

Gabriel Martinelli threaded the ball through to Nketiah from a quick set piece, with the striker being brought down by an outcoming Sam Johnstone.

Arsenal skipper Martin Ødegaard made no mistake with the subsequent penalty, calmly sending the Palace goalkeeper the wrong way to put his side in the lead.

Arsenal continued to remain in control until Japanese defender Tomiyasu received his second yellow card of the game resulting in his dismissal.

The first warning was received after the defender took too long over a throw-in with the ball remaining in his hands for a short eight-second period. Minutes later, the second was received when the defender was perceived to have clipped Jordan Ayew.

With Arsenal down to ten men, the dynamic of the game changed with it now being Crystal Palace’s turn to dominate on the ball. However, Arsenal stood firm producing an impressive defensive display to wind down the clock and give the Gunners a second successive win and the first on the road of this campaign.

On Arsenal’s display

On the assessment of Arsenal’s performance, Mikel Arteta said: “[I'm] Extremely happy. First of all with the performance when it was 11v11, how much we generated dominance playing a team away from home, especially a team like this one that doesn’t really concede that much.

“I love to win like this, I loved the way we played especially in the first half against a team that is so difficult, they concede very little from open play, and we dominated the game, we conceded nothing, and in the second half, you have to play the game.

"After scoring the goal, they were obviously going to come at us. We didn’t concede even with ten men, we responded in a different context and we competed extraordinarily well.”

He added: “You have to win in any context and they put a really difficult context for us for thirty minutes but I’m so pleased the team have the character, the resilience, the guts to overcome the situation, concede nothing and win the game.”

The Spanish manager was also asked about the performance of Nketiah, who helped to pose a presence up the top end of the pitch for Arsenal and win the decisive spot-kick.

”He certainly has my love and the love of everyone in the dressing room and club, he is a player we rate a lot.

“If you see the actions and how active he was in the game and the amount of issues he created for Palace. The two big chances he had on a normal day he puts those away, he didn’t but that didn’t make him sad or put his head down, and then just navigate his way through the game. He wanted it and that’s his mentality and I love him for that and he helped us to win the game.”

On the referee’s decisions

Arteta was also asked about the sending off of Tomiyasu, with the player being penalised firstly under the new rules to reduce time wastage as well as for a shirt pull.

On David Coote’s decision, Arteta said: “I prefer not to give my opinion because otherwise I will be in trouble.”.

However, the Spaniard did comment on the introduction of the rules more broadly, saying that there is likely to be an increased number of red cards, leaving many teams a man down.

“We are going to be seeing games very different to 11v11," he said.

However, Arteta is confident his side "will adapt" to the FA's new rules on time-wasting, which saw Tomiyasu dismissed for a second yellow.

He added: "Today we had to win it in this context and we done it”.

In respect to Arsenal’s spot kick and a potential Thomas Partey foul in the build-up, Arteta said “I don’t think there is enough there, I think it’s a really sharp action, a really good action and a clear penalty”.

On the new penalty taker

A notable difference in the penalty routine for Arsenal was that Bukayo Saka had given up the role of converting the spot kicks to Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard.

The English winger has largely been successful recently from 12 yards out but has previously missed notable penalties including in the 2021 EUROs Final and last season for his club against West Ham.

According to the Gunners' boss, the decision had nothing to do with him but had instead come directly from the players.

“It was their decision, I was surprised. I want that leadership on the pitch to feel if a player wants to change it and they have the freedom to do that, but just because we have done it that way, it doesn’t mean we are [always] going to do it like this”.