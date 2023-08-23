Hibernian 0-5 Aston Villa: Five star Villa in complete control in Conference League tie

Ollie Watkins celebrates with his teammates after scoring his third goal of the evening. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aston Villa take a five goal advantage back to Birmingham in their Europa Conference League Qualifier after beating Hibernian 5-0 at Eden Park.

A 50-minute hat trick from striker Ollie Watkins got Villa going and he was assisted by a Leon Bailey header and a Douglas Luiz penalty as the Premier League side asserted their dominance on the tie.

A lot of Hibs' problems came from leaving full back Lucas Digne free down the left hand side and he used this to his advantage and came away with three assists.

The two sides will meet in Birmingham next Thursday for the second leg but there will be a lot of people who feel the tie is all but over already.

Story of the Match

After progressing in the previous round at Lazern on penalties, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson made just one change with Jordan Obita coming in to replace the injured Dylan Levitt.

There was some debate in the lead up to the match as to how seriously Aston Villa manager Unai Emery would take the game. But Emery made just one change to the side that comfortably beat Everton 4-0 at home on Sunday with Diego Carlos coming into the side for Matty Cash as his side look to progress to the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

There was also a homecoming for Aston Villa's Scottish midfielder John McGinn who made 101 appearances for Hibernian before signing for the Birmingham based club.

Nearly every neutral watching would have had Aston Villa down as the favourites for this tie given the value of their squad and their Premier League credentials. But the West Midlands team started quite nervously and they took their time to get going in front of the hostile Easter Road crowd.

Despite their slow start, Villa managed to break the deadlock after just seventeen minutes through striker Ollie Watkins who met Lucas Digne's cross from the left and planted his header in the corner of the goal.

Embed from Getty Images

Hibernian could have folded after going a goal behind but in the immediate aftermath of conceding their performance levels went up and they got into some good positions. However, against their Premier League opponents they struggled to beat the defensive high line or play the right final ball.

And the Scottish side had a potential way back into the game as Martin Doyle bursts into the box and goes down after grappling with Douglas Luiz but the referee wasn't convinced.

There was not a huge gulf in class in the first half between the two sides but Hibernian were let down by their inability to keep Digne under control down the left hand side and Villa were clinical enough to take their chances.

Having already claimed the assist for his sides first goal, Digne played a brilliant ball into the box that won his side a corner soon after Hib's penalty shout. The corner was delivered in and flicked on by Diego Carlos and Watkins was their at the back post to head home both his and Villa's second.

Embed from Getty Images

Hibs did not learn their lesson even after the second goal and Digne was found by a teammate on the left once again just before half time and his back post cross was met by Leon Bailey this time to give Villa a 3-0 half time lead.

Embed from Getty Images

Unai Emery will undoubtedly have been pleased with the scoreline at half time but he was still forced into a change at the interval after goalkeeper Emi Martinez picked up a knock in the first half and had to be replaced by Robin Olsen.

And the Swedish goalkeeper was called into action in the opening couple of minutes in the second half as Hibs started the second half well. After a corner in the first minute of the half, Elie Youan forced Olsen into a good stop after his strike needing tipping over the bar.

The quick start in the opening two minutes of the second half lifted the home crowd briefly but all optimism was crushed as Villa broke just four minutes into the second half and the ball came to Digne on the left who found Watkins in the box and he finished well to get his hat trick as Hibs fans started to head towards the exit.

Embed from Getty Images

The fourth goal really took the tempo out of the game with the tie clearly over already. With the slower tempo, Villa were in complete control and the gulf in class between the two sides was clear to see.

Emery took the opportunity to make some substitutions and keep his players fresh for their upcoming league games. One of the players he chose to bring on was Bertrand Traore who had an impact within five minutes of being on the pitch.

Traore picked up the ball on the right and ran towards the box. He dummied a shot and drove into the box and was brought down by a clear foul. Douglas Luiz stepped up to take the penalty and sent the keeper the wrong way to give Villa a five goal advantage.

Embed from Getty Images

With the second leg to come in Birmingham next week, both sides seemed happy to see the game out after the fifth goal went in and the travelling Aston Villa fans went home knowing the job was almost done after the first leg.

Joint Player of the Match - Ollie Watkins and Lucas Digne

Embed from Getty Images

In any game with a high scoreline, it is hard to look past the hat trick hero for Player of the Match and certainly Ollie Watkins was clinical and really put Hibs to the sword with a 50-minute hat trick in his first European fixture.

However, none of it would have been possible without Lucas Digne down the left who really took advantage of the freedom he was given to deliver some high quality balls into the box and he came away with three assists and was instrumental in one of the other goals as well.