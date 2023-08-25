Andoni Iraola wary of Tottenham's "threats" ahead of clash

Bournemouth welcome Tottenham to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, with the hosts looking to get their first competitive win under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Iraola spoke to the press on Friday, ahead of the game.

- On Tottenham Threat

After the positive start to the season Spurs have made, a win and a draw against Manchester United and Brentford respectively, Iraola was wary of the threats they pose all over the pitch.

"They have a lot of threats. Everyone is talking about Son, Kulusevski or Richarlison, the offensive players and they are very good.

"Bissouma (pictured below) is playing very, very good football, and I think Udogie is very good playing in this position, a little bit inside, sometimes outside attacking the half-spaces.

"We have to take care of a lot of things. Obviously, we're still very early days into the season".

- On Injuries

With a lot of the Cherries key players and new signings missing the start of the season through injury, Iraola gave an update on the fitness of a number of players.

New signings Tyler Adams and Alex Scott are unavailable for the foreseeable future, due to injuries they picked up before joining the club.

"They both need time.

"The club signed the players knowing they will be out for some games, I think Tyler should be earlier than Alex.

"Alex will spend more time out, neither of them are close to playing."

Bournemouth's Tyler Adams pictured in training as he recovers from injury. (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GettyImages)

​​​​

Iraola went on to discuss the availability of midfielder Lewis Cook, which was more positive.

"Next week we are playing three games, and Lewis is the closest out of the injured players.

"I think he will be able to help us during the week, but I don't expect anyone else to be available for tomorrow's game"

With Dango Ouattara, Marcus Tavernier, Adam Smith,, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes all being out as well, the Bournemouth squad is looking a little stretched.

- On Transfers

Andoni Iraola did not rule out more incomings at Bournemouth, but said that he feels he has the right number of players at the club now.

The Cherries have already made seven signings this summer, and when asked if he would like to add to his squad, Iraola replied:

"No, number wise I think we have the players, we have the numbers, and now it will depend on departures.

"The players leave, we have to substitute them.

"But the club is ready, they are working for sure for what the market is offering.

"So you never know when is a good moment, when a good player is available.

"But numbers wise I think we are done".

When asked if he was ruling out any more business for the club, he responded:

"No, probably it can happen.

"Probably will be some signing because there is always movement last days of the market in every club.

"So probably some player leaving, some new ones arriving. I don't know, can happen.

"But it's also possible that there are no signings the same way".

- On Philips New Contract

Bournemouth announced earlier in the week that Midfielder Philip had signed a new four-year deal with the club, which delighted manager Iraola.

"For us, it's very good news. Very, very good news.

"I think he's a very talented player and also a very good guy. He's a player, in his situation that for sure would have other options to chose from.

"I think for him to take the decision to stay with the club is very good also for his teammates, especially with the signing of Tyler.

"You know, very good players wanted to come here to develop, to grow, to do something collectively as a group. I think it's a very good example also for the squad".

Following his arrival from Huddersfield in 2019, Philip has been a vital part of the Bournemouth squad, so it is no surprise this new deal has delighted manager and fans alike.