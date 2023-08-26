"It's reached breaking point for Lukaku" - Chelsea legend Florent Malouda on Pochettino, Lukaku and why Man Utd and Arsenal will miss top four

With 229 Chelsea appearances and 80 international caps to his name, Florent Malouda is well placed to give his opinions on the current developments at his former club.

The Frenchman racked up the silverware in his spell in West London, winning the Champions League, Premier League and three FA Cups.

Watching his former side from afar, the dynamite former winger has predicted a successful first season for Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea.

Speaking to Betway, Malouda shares his opinions on Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and why he thinks Manchester United and Arsenal will miss out on the top four.

Lukaku’s Chelsea career is over

It’s safe to say the second coming of Romelu Lukaku in a Chelsea shirt has not been a success.

The Belgian striker first moved to Stamford Bridge, from Belgian side Anderlect in 2011, for a ~£12m fee - but Lukaku struggled to break into the side and spent the majority of his first Blues stint on loan at West Brom and Everton. He would later make his stay in the blue half of Merseyside permanent after the sides agreed a £20m fee.

Lukaku went on to have spells at Manchester United and Inter Milan, before returning to Stamford Bridge in 2021 for a British record fee of £97.5m.

Following just eight goals in 26 outings, the Belgian striker went back out on loan for the 22/23 season, returning to Inter.

Now back at Chelsea, Lukaku’s future seems in limbo but Malouda believes Romelu should pursue a career away from the Bridge – potentially at one of his current club’s local rivals:

“Unfortunately it has reached breaking point for Lukaku at Chelsea. It's not about football, it seems to be about feelings and it's sad to see because I know he is a big Chelsea fan but the club is on another path.

“Lukaku still could reach his prime in European football but he's a sensitive person. Tottenham would be a good option though as it may suit him to go to a London club. Spurs could be a solution but West Ham could be a good idea as well.

“I hope at one point his hunger to play games will help him make the right choice to be happy on the pitch.”

Chelsea will make top four, while Arsenal and Man Utd won’t

The battle for the top four in the Premier League this season is set to be as competitive as ever. Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle are all vying for a place in the Champions League next season, while Aston Villa and Brighton wait patiently in the wings to capitalise on any slip ups.

Fellow ex-Chelsea legend and French international Marcel Desailly recently told VAVEL he didn't expect his former side to achieve a top four finish under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Malouda, however, disagrees:

“I think Chelsea will struggle to get in the top-four - but I think they'll still do it. Pochettino already seems to be listening to his players, that's what I can see so far with his communication. That doesn't mean he's not demanding, but he creates an environment for the players to feel good.

“You can see he respects his players, and that's why he says he can't have too many players. They are giving their all to him because they want to give that respect back. It's impressive to see that early in the season. I hope they get the results for him.

“Manchester City are above all teams in the league, then I would pick Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea after that.

“It's a transition season for them, but I'd pick them over Man Utd. To make it in the top-four now is very difficult. City will be champions again.”

Kane made the right choice leaving Spurs

One of the biggest summer sagas came to an end after Harry Kane hopped on a private jet to sign his contract at Bayern Munich.

Kane spent the entirety of his career at Spurs, with loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester, before making the leap to Germany.

Malouda believes England’s all-time top goal scorer has made the right decision:

“Harry Kane has definitely made the right move signing for Bayern, it's a good choice. To say you played for Bayern on your CV is always positive. I like how loyal he was to Tottenham. He wants to win trophies and there will be a lot of pressure on him in Germany to do that.

"They have a tradition of top strikers like Lewandowski, they have these players because they expect to win the Champions League and I think that's why they signed Kane.

“For me it's a good fit, he's hungry and they are hungry for the Champions League.”

Jeremy Doku may not be ready for Man City

By their standards, and certainly in comparison to Chelsea, it’s been a relatively quiet summer transfer window for Manchester City. Recent additions of Joško Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku have changed that, signed from RB Leipzig and Rennes respectively.

French winger Doku signed last week for a fee of £55m and is seen as the replacement for Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez who left the Etihad for Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League.

Malouda is fearful the move has come too soon for the youngster, arguing he could be better suited with a loan move away for this season:

“Doku is explosive and creative, he can play on both sides and he's very athletic. He still needs to be tested at the highest level but I don't think right now he will be ready for Manchester City. At his age he needs to play regular football.

“For Doku maybe he should sign but go back to France on loan so he can build his confidence, because I believe the gap is huge.

"Julian Alvarez didn't play regularly at the start, but got games at Argentina and built his confidence. Then after the World Cup you could see he was ready. I think young players need that additional step to compete with players for Manchester City. To play for them, you need to know what it is like to win trophies."

*This interview is brought to you by Betway. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support*