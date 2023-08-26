Everton 0-1 Wolves: Kalajdzic heads home late winner to condemn hosts to third loss

Goalless. Pointless. These have been three opening games to forget for Everton. They sit bottom of the Premier League table, where they look set to stay for some time if things do not drastically improve.

If this hosting of Wolverhampton Wanderers, also without a point from two games, was seen as a prime opportunity to get their season going, it only served to kickstart the campaign of their opponents.

Wolves are making late winners a habit at Goodison Park. You only had to spool back eight months to the day when Wolves performed a similar late salvo on Boxing Day which marked the start of their charge to safety last season.

There were different managers in either dugout this time around but a similarly late goal — courtesy of Sasa Kalajdzic in the 87th minute — presented Wolves with three crucial points. No wonder the away fans were in raptures at the end.

Everton have now lost their opening three league games of a season for the first time in 33 years. A failure to convert chances again proved costly but there is much more wrong than that.

Story of the match

Both teams had suffered narrow opening day defeats and then been on the receiving end of hammerings last weekend, the need for a response was palpable. It felt too early to label this a ‘must win’ for either side but it felt big nevertheless.

Dyche had dismissed talk of a “crisis” at Everton during a week in which MSP Sports Capital ended its interest in potential investment into the cash-strapped club. But even the positive moves of handing first starts to 20-year-old Lewis Dobbin and Arnaut Danjuma and replacing Michael Keane with Jarrad Branthwaite proved insufficient.

Getty: Jack Thomas

Everton had the better of a limited first half. Wolves were also still smarting from their own heavy loss and were anaemic until Rayan Ait-Nouri replaced Hwang Hee-Chan.

A moving pre-match tribute to Michael Jones, the 26-year-old Evertonian who died in an accident at the club’s new stadium recently, was reprised on 26 minutes and applause was still reverberating around Goodison Park when Everton went close.

James Garner took aim with a shot that deflected goalwards off Dobbin and Jose Sa clawed the ball away from Branthwaite but towards James Tarkowski who could only lash it into the side-netting. Earlier, Sa had turned Danjuma’s effort onto the post having been played in by Amadou Onana.

The visitors were much-improved after the break with Pedro Neto coming to the fore and Ait-Nouri prominent. Fabio Silva flicked a neat finish past Jordan Pickford from a low Hugo Bueno cross but was just offside. Silva placed another shot wide when bearing down on Jordan Pickford’s goal.

Everton also saw a goal disallowed. Abdoulaye Doucoure displayed neat footwork to finish past Sa but the midfielder was beyond the last defender when Garner played the ball into the area. However, it was down to both goalkeepers that the scores remained level.

Sa did well to keep out Garner’s shot and then Branthwaite’s follow-up header, albeit both were close to the Wolves ‘keeper. The Portuguese shot-stopper also thwarted Danjuma and, while back-peddling, tipped over Doucoure’s header from a Garner delivery.

Pickford also excelled with a sensational stop down the other end. Neto’s free-kick was defected right in front of the Everton ‘keeper but he got down quickly and reacted with a strong hand to turn the ball away.

The game was far more open now but time was running out. Dyche sent on new signing Youssef Chermiti while Kalajdzic came on for Wolves. It proved an inspired move as within two minutes the Austrian striker, who missed the majority of his debut season with an ACL injury, popped up with his first goal.

Neto whipped in the delivery from the right with three minutes of regulation time remaining and Kalajdzic ghosted into the area between Tarkowski and Nathan Patterson. His header sailed past Pickford, presenting Wolves with crucial points while extending Everton’s nightmarish start.

Player of the match: Pedro Neto

The Portuguese winger was a constant threat down the right flank and was a tricky customer for Ashley Young to deal with. Even during a tepid first half, Neto kept trying to advance upfield. His cross late on was met by Kalajdzic for a crucial winner.