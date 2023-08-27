Klopp: I’ve never experienced a win like this before

Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 comeback win away to Newcastle United was a unique experience in his long managerial career and will rank as one of his best victories as a manager.

Liverpool were a goal down after Anthony Gordon struck for the home team, and also lost captain Virgil van Dijk to a straight red card during a torrid 140-second spell in the first half when the visitors appeared to get caught up in the febrile St James’ Park atmosphere

But substitute Darwin Nunez came off the bench in the 78th minute to great effect and scored twice in the 81st and 94th minute to claim a victory against the odds and stun Eddie Howe’s side.

Asked what the dramatic comeback said about the spirit of his team, Klopp said: “Absolutely everything. In my more than 1,000 games as a coach, I never had a game like this, that is the truth.

“There have been other games, but with 10 men in an atmosphere like this against an opponent like this. It’s not that I can’t remember, I’m pretty sure it never happened because these moments are rare and super-special.

“I said at half-time that this [could be] really something we can tell our grandkids. I will see mine in 10 days and I will tell them. But I thought the boys deserved it today because with 10 men, we played better and gave Newcastle a proper game.

“Two things were clear at half-time: Trent [Alexander-Arnold] cannot get another yellow card; we cannot concede a second and if that happens we have a chance, and that’s what the boys obviously did.”

Alexander-Arnold was fortunate not to have been sent off for a second bookable offence early in the first half having been cautioned for tossing away the ball before blocking Gordon’s run with a left forearm. The full back was able to bask in the turnaround afterwards.

“It was unbelievable,” he said. “We had to do it the hard way, the very hard way. We made it very difficult but we dug deep and it was one for the ages. We will look back on this game as something very special.”

'Nunez's strengths are exceptional'

Nunez experienced a mixed first season at Liverpool, having signed for £85 million from Benfica last summer, but his double suggested that he is starting to find his feet at the club and can become a more instrumental part of Klopp’s team.

“Darwin was not happy to not be starting but I gave him a hug and encouraged him to try for the team,” Klopp said. “We need to create a new way to play football and Darwin can be a key part of that. His key strengths are exceptional.”

Van Dijk’s dismissal for a last-man tackle on Alexander Isak was the second time in two games that Liverpool have lost a player to a red card, albeit Alexis Mac Allister’s received against Bournemouth last week was rescinded.

“I didn’t think it was a red card, there was pretty much no contact but we played better with 10 men,” the Liverpool manager added. “My boys kept believing. If you play with passion you have a chance.”

'We had chances to kill the game'

Howe, who had earlier seen Alisson pull off a spectacular save to turn Miguel Almiron’s shot onto the crossbar before the Paraguay international later fired against a post, admitted his team had been made to pay for not being ruthless enough.

Howe said: “I thought we played really well today. The opening stages of the game can’t be forgotten by me in regards to the team’s performance and reflection on how the game went. I thought we were excellent, individual performances were really strong.

“The sending-off almost harms us, really, in the match, although the chances were there for us to kill the game and I think the second goal changes everything. We didn’t get it and when Nunez comes on, they’re looking for one moment — and they didn’t just get one, they get two and they took them.”