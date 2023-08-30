It’s a done deal for the Dons as Jack Payne arrives at Stadium MK

Roots planted at Roots Hall

Payne began his career at Southend United and had a three-year spell at Roots Hall. He subsequently joined Huddersfield Town in 2016 after shining for the Shrimpers.

The following summer, the 28-year-old joined Oxford United on loan before featuring for Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City – playing regularly in all three loan stints.

He left Huddersfield for Lincoln City in 2019 before having a very successful spell at Swindon Town. Last term with Charlton, Payne made 56 appearances in all competitions and contributed to 14 goals from central midfield.

A player who has predominantly played at League One, this seems like a major coup for the Dons in their search for promotion.

Notwithstanding the fact that he has achieved promotion from all Football League divisions so will bring valuable experience to Buckinghamshire.

Embed from Getty Images Jack Payne

Payne: “I’m excited to get going”

Speaking to iFollow MK Dons on the move, Payne admits Dons head coach Graham Alexander played a vital role in bringing him to Stadium MK.

“When I heard about the interest it was something that really interested me and I’m excited to get going,” stated Payne.

He added: “I spoke to the manager before joining and we had positive conversations, where he spoke highly of the place.

Despite his undoubted pedigree at League Two level and above, Payne admits he doesn’t expect to go straight into the side.

“The lads have been doing really well, so I don’t expect to just arrive and go straight into the team but, obviously, I’m going to be doing my best in training.

“When I get the chance, I’m going to give it my all to help this team continue to be successful.”

Stadium MK

Alexander: “We are really pleased to have Jack Payne through the door"

Alexander feels like Payne is the perfect addition to his new-look side.

“We were really clear on what we needed to bring in to help support the players that are already here”, states the former Salford City boss.

“Jack is a player that we feel we need, complimenting Ashley Hunter who we have also brought it in – one is a left-footer and one is right-footed, which gives us real balance.”