Tottenham's Summer Transfer Window Review

The first transfer window of the Ange Postecoglu era in North London is complete and their have been mixed opinions regarding their recent business.

The squad that Tottenham were left with at the start of the window was in desperate need of a rebuild, with new faces needed as well as a clear out of deadwood.

Now three weeks into the start of the season, The Lilywhites have done their fair share of business in order to compete with England's finest clubs.

VAVEL takes a look at all the incomings, outgoings, and everything that has happened in the last three months.

Key Departures

Harry Kane



After 19 years at the club, Kane leaves Tottenham as their record goal scorer with 285 goals, and as arguably their greatest-ever player. The 30-year-old forward has chosen to embark on a new journey at Bayern Munich after multiple links with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Kane has left a legacy that will never be forgotten at Tottenham, as well as a void that will be almost impossible to fill - but the club will need to move on from their former talisman.

Harry Winks

Another academy graduate to leave Tottenham this summer is Winks.

At 27 years of age, the central midfielder was possibly not up to par with the new manager's standards in terms of quality. He was a great servant for the club and always put in a shift, but with game time not being promised at Tottenham, a permanent move to Leicester City was likely to be the best result for both parties.

The Foxes spent around £10 million to secure his services, and he will be a part of their squad that will attempt to secure promotion back to the top flight of English football.

Lucas Moura

One of Tottenham's cult heros of the Mauricio Pochettino era, Moura has left Tottenham to go back to his native Brazil.

The 30-year-old spent five years at the club in which he created many magical memories for Tottenham fans, such as that unforgettable hat-trick against Ajax in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final against Ajax.

Now, after a dip in form and falling out of favour in his preferred right-wing role, Moura did not sign a new contract with Tottenham and joined Sao Paulo as a free agent.

Major Signings

Guglielmo Vicario

One of the top priorities in the transfer market for Tottenham heading into the transfer window was a new goalkeeper to replace the ageing Hugo Lloris, who was looking likely to leave the club at the age of 37.

Now, whilst Lloris landed up staying in North London, they did recruit a replacement for the Frenchman, as Guglielmo Vicario was signed from Empoli ​on the back of an impressive campaign in Serie A.

​​​​The Lilywhites' new shot-stopper has started all of the first four league games, and he has managed to impress the fanbase thus far.

Vicario in between the sticks is a breath of fresh air as Tottenham finally have a goalkeeper that is perfectly suited to the modern game.

The £16.4 million price tag that Daniel Levy paid for Vicario is a bargain in today's transfer market and it has proven to be a great piece of business so far.

Micky Van de Ven

Under previous managers, depth in the heart of defense has been a huge issue since the departures of Toby Aldeweireld and Jan Vertonghen, so a new center-half was a non-negotiable in this transfer window.

There were many names who were reportedly being targeted by Tottenham in this position, such as Aymeric Laporte and Edmond Tapsoba - but Van De Ven was the deal that the club decided to pursue before the new season.

​The Dutch defender arrived from Wolfsburg for £34.5 million, and and he brings much needed quality to their backline.

Van De Ven is a solid left-footed central-defender, which is a huge asset to clubs nowadays. He is quick, strong, a great ballplayer and the perfect partner to compliment the skillset of Christian Romero.

He is also only 22 years old, so he will undoubtedly be a top player in years to come for his new side.

Brennan Johnson

A long transfer saga for the former Nottingham Forest man was concluded late on transfer deadline day when Tottenham announced the signing of Johnson on a six year deal, as the two clubs agreed on a £47.5 million fee for the player.

Johnson is a versatile forward, who can play in a variety of different positions and roles in attack, but he generally plays his best football in behind a main number nine. Last season this was proven as he played in a tandem with Morgan Gibbs-White behind the center-forward, ​​​​Taiwo Awoniyi.

He likes to drift wide and make space for his teammates, which benefit Tottenham in multiple ways when he links up with players such as Heung-Min Son ​​​​and Dejan Kulusevski in attack.

Johnson is a Premier League proven player who has played exceptionally under Steve Cooper in his first season in the division, so Tottenham have snapped up a top talent as he is also only 22 years old.

The only downside to this deal is the expensive fee, but in the current transfer market where inflation is rising by the day, this is not a huge surprise.

James Maddison

Last but most certainly not least is Tottenham's new number 10, Maddison.

He has been a player on the radar if multiple huge clubs for some time now, but he was finally snapped up by Postecoglu's side in this transfer window.

Maddison will be integral to Tottenham in his attacking midfield role, where he is the main source of chance creation in the team. His passing, vision and eye for goal make him a perfect profile for this position.

The club paid relegated Leicester £40 million for Maddison, which could be considered one of the bargains of the summer.

In his first four games, he has racked up two goals and two assists which further emphasises his impact on the team.

Overall Summary

This has been an extremely eventful transfer window in North London - and whilst they have ticked off most of their checklist, there are targets that were not completed during the window.

The main problem which was mentioned earlier is deadwood. These are players that had no future at the club and took up mass amounts of the wage budget, which is why they needed to be sold.

Whilst some players were sold permanently, it seems that not enough of these players were gotten rid of.

The likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez were linked with moves away from Tottenham, but ended up staying. This may not seem like a huge issue at first, but when you consider the impact that it has off the pitch, it shows how much they were needed to be sold.

Moving onto another problem - this is replacing Kane. The £86 million that was recouped from letting him go was not spent on a striker to replace him, which will cause damage in the long run as they lose that talismanic figure and reliability in his position.

Kane was one of the league's finest players, and Tottenham needed to sign an out-and-out center-forward to take his place, which they did not. They do have players who can fill in, but nobody who has the presence quite like Kane.

The signings that Tottenham did end up making all made sense, but the signings that they did not make were the problem. A solution would be to sign a number nine in January to compete with the out of form Richarlison, and possibly getting rid of the players that will not be needed.

Overall it was a solid window from Tottenham and time will only tell how they deal with these issues in the long run