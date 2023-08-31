Arsenal learn Champions League fate

Having finished second in the Premier League last season, Arsenal secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time since the 2016/17 season. The summer proved a nervous wait, but the club have today found out who they will face in the competition's group stage.

Arsenal, as of the morning of the draw, were fourth favourites to win the entire tournament - being priced at 10/1, ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Here are the teams drawn alongside the Gunners and some information about each side - who will be looking to stop Mikel Arteta's side in their tracks.

Sevilla

Having finished 12th in La Liga last season, Sevilla would not have ordinarily qualified for the competition, or any European competition for that matter. But, despite their poor domestic campaign, the Rojiblancos were able to find new life towards the end of the season under new manager José Luis Mendilibar - which included a deep run in the UEFA Europa League.

Having conquered giants like Man United and Juventus, they found themselves in the final - where they defeated José Mourinho's AS Roma side on penalties to lift the trophy - thus securing their qualification in this year's Champions League. And they are no strangers to European glory, having won the Europa League five times in the last decade - setting the record for most wins by one club.

The Spanish outfit have only faced the Gunners twice in competitive matches previously - both coming during the 2007 Champions League group stage. Arsenal won their home tie 3-0, but fell to a 3-1 defeat in Seville - which was enough to ensure that Sevilla topped the group, with then-manager Arsène Wenger having to settle for second place.

On paper, this certainly looks to be the biggest test for Arteta and his team to navigate, but is undoubtedly a much better side to face than Bayern Munich, Barcelona or PSG, who were all in pot 1 alongside Sevilla.

PSV Eindhoven (PSV) secured Champions League qualification after an impressive 5-1 win over Rangers on Wednesday night. The Dutch side finished second in the Eredivisie last season, ahead of both Ajax and AZ Alkmaar. The win marks the first time that the club have reached the group stage round since the 2018/19 season.

PSV are no strangers to the competition, having won it back in 1988 - when it was known as the European Cup. The Lampen have also won UEFA's second-flight competition, the UEFA Cup, a decade earlier in 1978.

Arsenal have already faced the 24-time Dutch champions 8 times, with the Gunners coming out on top three times, losing twice and drawing the remaining 3.

Their most recent encounter was in last season's Europa League group stage. Arsenal won their home tie 1-0, but fell to a 2-0 loss in Eindhoven. With plenty of transfers for both teams since then, this will certainly be a close, and interesting, fixture for fans to enjoy.

Lens are certainly the minnows of the group, but are no joke. Last season, the Sang Et Or finished as runners-up in Ligue 1 last season, an agonising one point behind eventual champions PSG. With odds of 150/1 to win the tournament, there is little-to-no expectation on the French side, but that does not mean that they will not surprise people.

Arsenal have never beaten this opposition in the Champions League, having drawn and lost against them during the 1998/99 Champions League group stage - though the Gunners beat them twice during the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup.

While Frank Haise's side have endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign, their quality remains - and they certainly will not be a walkover.

Summary

There are no easy games in the Champions League, and it would be disrespectful to suggest otherwise, after all, every team has had to earn their place in the competition. But, with that said, this has to go down as a very favourable draw for Arteta's side. They successfully avoided some of Europe's powerhouses, like PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Any fan can tell you that nothing is guaranteed in football, but the club will rightly feel very confident about their chances of topping their group or, at the very least, qualifying in second.

The full schedule is due to be published within the next 24 hours, and the Gunners have already learnt the positive news that every Champions League game they play will be followed by a home game in the Premier League - which will go a small way to ease fatigue from travel.