Brighton vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 4 2023/24

Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion are both coming off the back of a rollercoaster week, which saw the two teams suffer disappointing defeats in Game Week 3, followed by the excitement of learning who they will face in the European group stages.

Brighton had 78% possession and 10 shots on target against West Ham United last weekend but the Hammers’ hard work and clinical finishing hurt Brighton on the break and the Seagulls suffered a 3-1 defeat. Despite the high profile departures of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and British record transfer Moises Caicedo this summer, Roberto De Zerbi has plenty of attacking options but this game will be a good early test.

Newcastle last week were electric in the opening exchanges against Liverpool, but failed to make the man advantage count after Virgil Van Dijk’s red card in the first half. They were punished for their lack of killer instinct when substitute, Darwin Núñez, emphatically fired home a brace to stun the St James’ Park crowd.

Elliot Anderson scoring for Newcastle against Brighton in the pre-season Summer Series in the US (source: Getty Images)

Brighton have boasted a pretty impressive record against Newcastle in the Premier League, having been beaten just once by the Magpies before De Zerbi took charge of the Seagulls. In the last two games against Newcastle since De Zerbi took charge, Brighton have lost both, albeit one of these was during the Summer Series pre-season match in the US in which Newcastle scored in the dying embers of the game.

Whilst Brighton dominated possession in the Premier League match at St James’ Park last time out, Newcastle, looked a huge threat when attacking, running out 3-1 winners. Eddie Howe will be looking for that same physicality and game management this time round. In the reverse game at the Amex Stadium last August. however, Nick Pope was forced into a number of big saves and Newcastle would have felt fortunate to come away with a point. This again could be a tight affair.

Team news

Ansu Fati, touted as one of the best youngsters in the world when he came through at Barcelona, has joined Brighton on loan and it remains to be seen whether the Blaugrana youth product will be able to feature in this match.

On the face of it, the signing of Fati seems very impressive. The La Masia product has been blighted by injuries thus far in his career but managed his highest number of games so far last season and scored 10 goals in all competitions. The signing will certainly boost Brighton's options on the wing.

Solly March could count himself unlucky not to receive an England call-up this week; Simon Adingra notched himself a debut goal and Kaoru Mitoma is unplayable on his day. There is every reason to see the West Ham game as a blip and De Zerbi has the interesting dilemma of getting the best out of this young, exciting team

In other team news, Brighton will be without Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso once again, with both enduring knee injuries. In goal, summer signing Bart Verbruggen will hope to start a second successive game, despite conceding three goals last time out. The Dutch youngster made four saves last time out but will have a tough time keeping Jason Steele out of the team, who has been victorious in all his Premier League starts so far this campaign.



Pervis Estupiñán is one of Brighton's most important players and will keep his place at left back. Lewis Dunk looks set to cap off a brilliant week, in which he received an England call-up, by gaining another start in this match.

At centre back, it remains to be seen whether De Zerbi will rotate again. Paul Jan Van Hecke started the previous encounters between the two sides and had started the season well before being left on the bench for his side's last two Premier League fixtures. His replacement, Adam Webster, was poor last time out and was at fault for Michail Antonio's goal.

Summer signing Igor Júlio is another option at centre back, and has been an unused substitute in all three league games till this point. James Milner, playing his 23rd season in the premier league, will likely keep his place at right-back. In the midfield and attack Brighton have a huge number of options. Billy Gilmour was again called up to the Scotland this week and is competing for a starting berth with summer signing, Mahmoud Dahoud.



One of the few positives for Brighton last time out was the performance of Pascal Groß, the German midfielder capped off a fine display with a goal, which proved to be a mere consolation in the end.. Another selection dilemma for De Zerbi comes up front where he will have to decide whether to start Evan Ferguson, subject of much speculation this summer, or new signing, Joao Pedro, who was close to a move to Newcastle just last summer.



Newcastle United

For Newcastle, those at the club will be hoping for the best given the worrying nature of Sven Botman's injury. The Geordies started the same back five for the vast majority of league games last season and it would be a huge blow for the Toon Army if the Dutchman were to face a long spell on the sidelines.



If Botman is unavailable, it looks likely that ex-Brighton player Dan Burn will tuck into centre back, giving one of Lewis Hall or Matt Targett the opportunity to start. Given Hall's lack of exposure to playing in a Howe team and the youngster's lack of minutes in general, it looks likely that Targett will start the game at left back.

Elsewhere, summer signing Sandro Tonali will likely keep his place in a midfield three with Brazilian duo Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton. Anthony Gordon was in explosive form against Liverpool and will keep his place in what is likely to be the same front three that has started both games this season.

Likely Lineups

Brighton:

Steele; Milner, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupiñán; Groß, Gilmour; Mitoma, Welbeck, March; Pedro

Newcastle:

Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Targett; Tonali, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón, Isak, Gordon

Key players

Mitoma came in for special praise from rival manager, Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglu this week. Postecoglu, who knows the Japanese league well, having managed there for 3 years at Yokohama F. Marinos, said that he was immediately impressed by Mitoma, saying he "destroyed" his team having just arrived from university in Japan. The former Australian national team manager revealed that he tried to sign him at Celtic but, after failing to do so, told his coaches that Mitoma would "rip apart" the Premier League.

Newcastle - Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali won August’s player of the month for Newcastle in his first month in the Premier League, quite an achievement given the Magpies faced the toughest of starts against Aston Villa, Man City and Liverpool.

Last night, Tonali found out he would be returning to the San Siro to play his former club AC Milan, but his early strong, technical displays in black and white have already made him a fans favourite at St James’ Park. Brighton will be another stern test for the Newcastle midfield though, playing a Seagulls team who play high possession football and look to move the ball quickly through the channels.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game takes place at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

What time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5:30 PM BST.

Where can I watch?

The game is live on Sky Sports in the UK.