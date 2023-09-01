Manchester City v Fulham Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Premier League leaders and reigning champions Manchester City are looking to secure their fourth consecutive victory of the season when they welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Following on from their hard-fought win against newly-promoted Sheffield United, City will be looking to sure up their defence, having conceded for the first time in this campaign, despite coming away with a 2-1 scoreline and the three points thanks to Rodri's winner.

Fulham have registered a win, a draw and a loss in their opening three fixtures, but put in a solid performance to come away with a point from their match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, equalising against last season's runners-up, whilst down to ten men.

Team News:

This week, Manchester City have announced the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee believed to be in the region of £53 million but this transfer will likely come too soon for the Portugal international.

However, Jeremy Doku, whose arrival was announced last week and who made the substitutes bench against Sheffield United, but did not feature, could make his debut against Fulham.

Talisman Kevin De Bruyne remains sidelined with a hamstring injury which could keep him out until the new year and Phil Foden is expected to start in his place. Whilst manager Pep Guardiola continues to recover from back surgery in his native Spain and will return to the dugout after the upcoming international break.

Cole Palmer, the England under-21 international has joined Chelsea on a permanent deal.

Kevin De Bruyne suffered a hamstring injury in the opening fixture against Burnley | Phot Credit: Robbie Jay Barratt via Getty Images

Fulham -

The Cottagers are believed to have agreed a fee with Everton for the signing of Alex Iwobi, as they look to replace the goalscoring contributions of Aleksander Mitrovic, who has made the move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. Raul Jimenez has so far led the line up front, but has not yet found the net for his new side, following his switch from Wolves.

Raul Jimenez is yet to score his first Fulham goal | Photo Credit: Jacques Feeney via Getty Images

Fulham will be without Calvin Bassey following his sending off against Arsenal as he serves a one game suspension. The West Londoners are also likely to miss Joao Palhinha who appears to be heading to Bayern Munich, after the two clubs agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £55 million. Harrison Reed is likely to come back into Fulham's midfield.

Potential Line-Ups

Manchester City -

Ederson, Gvardiol, Ake, Dias, Walker, Kovacic, Rodri, Grealish, Foden, Silva, Haaland

Fulham -

Leno, Robinson, Mbabu, Diop, Tete, Lucic, Pereira, Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Jimenez, Wilson

Ones to Watch:

Manchester City's Erling Haaland -

Erling Haaland continues to be City's main man | Photo Credit: Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

For Manchester City, it is hard to see past last season's Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland as the stand-out danger man.

Fresh from winning the Professional Football Association's Player of the Year award this week and receiving the praise of his fellow players, Haaland will have his sights set on breaking further records and defences this season.

Having missed a penalty last weekend, Haaland bounced back to draw his side level after Sheffield United had taken an unexpected lead. His relationship with Jack Grealish on the pitch continues to yield great results, and with Harry Kane having made the journey to Germany, Haaland is the undisputed goal-grabber of the Premier League. Expect great things to continue and records to be toppled from the man who propelled City to the treble.

Adama Traore made a substitute appearance last week against Arsenal, and is likely to start from the bench again. His impact as a late entry into games can cause concern for defenders who struggle to keep pace with the speedy Spaniard who effectively utilises his physical strength to beat opponents.

Adama Traore will be hoping to add goals to Fulham's game following Mitrovic's departure | Photo Credit: Visionhaus via Getty Images

Playing on the wing and cutting inside is Traore's favoured style, and with a target man like Jimenez, a player he will have been used to playing alongside at Wolves over the last few seasons, Fulham will hope to improve on their goal tally from the previous campaign.

Last season, Willian and Carlos Vinicius were the club's top scorers with just five goals each as Fulham managed to finish in an impressive tenth position in the table.

Where to Watch:

This game will take place at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium at 3pm on Saturday 2nd September.

It will not be broadcast live on television.