Arsenal Transfer Window Review

Following the disappointment of last season's title collapse, the summer transfer window represented an opportunity for Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar to take their squad to the next level, and challenge for the title once again.

The Gunners spent a club-record £201m on four incomings, but were able to recoup roughly £58m through their various outgoings. So, after significant investment into the club, are Arsenal in a better position than they were last season?

VAVEL are going to answer that question and more for you here.

Incomings

Kai Havertz - £65m (Chelsea)

The Gunners' first summer signing came very much out of the blue.

News only broke of the club's interest in the Chelsea midfielder around a fortnight prior to the deal being announced, and it moved along very quickly.

Eyebrows were raised by many Arsenal fans, given the German's struggles during his time in west London. He failed to find consistent form during his three seasons with the Blues, which made such a large fee to secure his services seem even more confusing.

It is fair to say that his struggles have, so far, carried over to his start to life at Arsenal, with the 24-year-old struggling to adapt quickly and find form. But Arteta, who was the driving force behind the transfer, has insisted that he is confident that Havertz will shine.

Given his age, and the faith being shown in him by the manager, there is every chance that Havertz will come good and be a good signing, but the early signs look bleak.

In their most high-profile transfer of the summer, Arsenal made West Ham captain Declan Rice the second acquisition to their squad.

This represented a massive coup for the club, with Rice reportedly turning down the chance to join champions Manchester City in favour of the north Londoners.

Although he is playing in a role that is slightly new to him, the 24-year-old has already collected multiple man of the match awards, as well as scoring his first goal in their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Although £105m is a very large fee (the 6th most expensive transfer of all time), he is already showing his worth and, as he continues to adapt to the freedom associated with his new role, and with higher quality players around him than before, he will only improve and be recognised as one of the best midfielders in the league, if not the world.

Jurriën Timber - £38m (AFC Ajax)

Another signing that came seemingly out of nowhere, Arsenal made Dutch defender Jurriën Timber their third summer signing, after agreeing a respectable £38m fee with Ajax.

The 22-year-old is a versatile defender, who can play anywhere across the backline, and has seen real success early on as an inverted full-back in Arteta's new system. He looked a constant threat in attack while providing some much-needed solidity in defensive moments, which had been a massive boost for the Gunners.

Unfortunately, both the club and player were dealt a devastating blow after news emerged that he had suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, which will rule him out for most, if not all, of the season ahead.

This has forced Arteta to try a different system, which has seemed ineffective at times, and thrown a real spanner in the works at the Emirates - especially after such a promising start to his Arsenal career.

David Raya - £3m, loan (Brentford)

In keeping with their previous business this summer, Arsenal's move for Spanish international goalkeeper David Raya came as a surprise to most people, especially with Aaron Ramsdale looking very good between the sticks last season.

Having joined on a cheap initial loan deal, the Gunners have the option to make it a permanent deal next summer for a fee of around £27m - an outcome expected by all parties.

While it is likely to be made permanent, the structure of the deal represents a very low-risk and smart piece of business from Edu and co., which adds quality and depth to their goalkeeping department.

Saliba stays!

Although it is not technically a new signing, one of the Gunners' most important bit of business was tying William Saliba down to a new Four-year contract. The French defender would have otherwise been entering the final year of his deal, which had caused some minor panic among fans.

Securing the services of the 22-year-old has been seen as a major moment for the club, as they look to have one of the best defenders in Europe committed for almost another half a decade.

Most notable outgoings

Former Arsenal and current Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka was the first senior player to depart the club this summer.

The 30-year-old had interest from a number of clubs, including José Mourinho's AS Roma, but opted in favour of a move back to Germany.

While it is a good move for the midfielder, it leaves a sizeable gap in the Gunners' midfield and represents an even bigger departure of leadership. People will understandably argue that the acquisition of Rice is a noticeable upgrade on Xhaka, but they are very different players and his loss will no doubt be felt this season - especially if any unfortunate injuries occur.

Kieran Tierney - £1m, loan (Real Sociedad)

Another player who has displayed some real leadership qualities in north London, Tierney has moved on loan to Spanish outfit Real Sociedad.

The Scottish defender has struggled for regular playing time since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko in 2022, coupled with several injury problems.

The loan does not include an option to buy, meaning that the player and club can reassess the best course of action next summer, when he will have two years left on his contract with the Gunners.

It is always sad to see academy graduates leave their club, especially when they have shown as much promise as Balogun.

The blow is softened, however, when said player generates a club-record fee, which is exactly what the £38m that Monaco paid for the American international striker represents.

Having scored 21 goals last season in Ligue 1, while on loan at Stade de Reims, it is no wonder that some of the top clubs in France, and around Europe, were chasing his signature. The Gunners also retain a significant sell-on clause, which could prove lucrative if he continues his rapid rise in the game.

With a season of regular football under his belt, it is understandable that the 22-year-old wanted a move for more first-team football, and seems like a good deal for all parties. That being said, the £38m fee seems a little low given the figures paid for other strikers this summer - like Man United's Rasmus Højlund, whom they paid £72m for.

Other outgoings

There were several other outgoings at the club this summer, as Arteta and Edu looked to clear out a number of players who are not in their plans for the future.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner joined Nottingham Forest in a permanent deal reportedly worth around £10m, a move which transpired just days before the arrival of Raya at the club.

Another American, Auston Trusty, also moved further north, as he completed a £5m switch to newly-promoted Sheffield United. He leaves the Gunners having never made a competitive first-team appearance, though the club will be glad to have turned a small profit on the 25-year-old defender.

Long-serving defender Rob Holding also departed the club, bringing an end to his seven-year spell in north London. The Englishman heads south of the Thames as he joins Crystal Palace in a deal worth up to a reported £4m.

The Gunners sold yet another defender as Pablo Marí also departed the club, making his loan move to Italian side AC Monza permanent. The Spaniard only made a handful of appearances for Arsenal, but was always a model professional and leaves on very good terms.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who left upon the expiry of his contract after 20 years at the club, including various youth levels, spent a period without a club, but has since signed for French side Olympique Lyonnais.

The club's last permanent departure was Nicolas Pépé. Having failed to find consistent form following his 2019 transfer from LOSC Lille, for a then club-record £72m, the Ivorian winger has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor for a reported £3m - which represents a significant loss for the Gunners financially.

Several players also headed out on loan; Albert Sambi Lokonga joined newly promoted Luton; Nuno Tavares has joined an influx of signings at Nottingham Forest; Marquinhos headed to Nantes in France. Elsewhere, Arthur Okonkwo and Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson both went to Wales, joining AFC Wrexham and Cardiff City respectively.

Summary

In the eyes of many fans, it has been a very successful window.

Several top-class signings adding to their already title-challenging team means that they seem, on paper, to be in a better position than this time last year, but, that may not be strictly true - or at least not entirely.

Yes, the Gunners have undoubtedly strengthened in key areas, but they have also lost a lot of players without replacing them, which could cause issues with depth.

For example, they sold or loaned out five defenders, bringing in just one in replacement. But even he has now been injured, which leaves Arteta with just three players who are natural central defenders (Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior). Though some of their fullbacks can cover here too, that takes away from other positions too, and is far from ideal.

As well as this, there have been a handful of other players whom the club have failed to sell, despite it being clear that they are not in Arteta's plans - including Cédric Soares.

So, in all, it has been a very mixed window. Great signings coupled with a lack of departures, and low fees for the most part for these outgoing, leave the squad in an interesting position.

Following the injury to Timber, fans have become somewhat underwhelmed, but only time will tell if the window will enable them to challenge for the title once more.