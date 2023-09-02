Sergio Agüero: "Erling Haaland and I would have formed a brilliant partnership up front"

Since arriving on British shores in 2016, Guardiola has changed the perception of how teams around the world play, particularly in the final third.

From inverted full-backs to forward-thinking central defenders – the Spaniard is a perfectionist, and it doesn't look like that will come to an end anytime soon.

“Knowing Pep, I'll say he wants more”

Agüero, now retired, was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia (an irregular heartbeat), which put an end to a glistening career, aged 33.

Despite winning the treble last term and numerous other trophies in previous seasons, he knows that Guardiola will not stop.

“Knowing Pep, I'll say he wants more,” believes the Argentine.

“He's in a process of continuous reinvention and thrives on finding new challenges.

“Just like when his rivals bring new tactics and force him to find the counterplay or when he shifts a player from their usual role to get the best out of them.

“Pep strategises, workshops and stuns everyone, time and time again.”

Agüero gives an example into why he is one of the most tactically-astute managers in world football.

“John Stones stands as a great example from last season, and that had a notable impact. In short, Pep is a perpetual challenger and a winner at heart.”

The evolution of the striker role

During the early parts of Guardiola’s reign, City relied heavily on Agüero’s goals. Gabriel Jesus, an unknown, young prodigy from Palmeiras, arrived in 2017 to compete with the four-time Premier League title-winner.

After Jesus departed last summer, Erling Haaland was brought in and the rest is history – breaking record after record as he netted 52 goals.

Agüero delves into the required qualities to be a striker in Guardiola’s machine, noting that Haaland is an exception to this rule due to the sheer number of goals that he scores.

“Pep has had the team adapt to different formations, even in the absence of a traditional number nine.

“City have consistently been a goal-scoring team,” Agüero insists.

“Speaking from my own experience, I wasn’t part of the typical Number 9 mold, yet I managed to find the back of the net frequently.

“Several of City's players have managed to capitalise on opportunities without being restricted to the role of strikers, such as (Raheem) Sterling and (İlkay) Gündoğan in recent seasons.

“The one notable exception is Haaland, who embodies a true number nine. His entry has broken many records in the Premier League,” believes the ex-Atlético Madrid frontman."

Julián Álvarez has provided Haaland competition, even though they are completely different players stylistically.

Agüero gives his take on his fellow countryman.

“Julián Álvarez, although not a traditional centre-forward, has racked up his fair share of goals, and I do believe this trend is likely to continue.”

A potential partnership with the Norwegian machine

Agüero is the fifth all-time Premier League goal-scorer with 184 goals to his name, as well as the highest non-English scorer in the top-flight.

At Haaland's current upward trajectory, the Norwegian could break Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals if he stays at City for the remainder of his career.

He thinks that playing alongside the 22-year-old would have caused opposition defences havoc.

“I believe Erling and I could have formed a strong partnership,” stated Agüero.

Having also played at Independiente, Atlético and Barcelona, Agüero has experienced the evolution of the striker role.

He explains what kind of role he would have had if both of them started in attack.

“My role would have involved dropping back slightly or maneuvering across the frontline, while Haaland would have taken up positions near the goal.

“Such a partnership could have been an enjoyable experience!”

A front pairing of Agüero and Haaland would have been a scary thought in the Premier League, even Haaland on his own is a frightening prospect.

