"Every day we have got stronger," says Paul Heckingbottom after Sheffield United earn first point

Sheffield United were left frustrated again this afternoon. A 99th minute double save from Jordan Pickford stopped the Blades from clinching all 3 points against Everton in what was a cracking game for neutral viewers.

After conceding in the 14th minute, a debut goal from Cameron Archer, followed by a fortuitous own goal from Pickford, sent the Blades ahead going into half-time.

A well-worked team move was converted by Arnaut Danjuma to level for the Toffees 10 minutes after the break.

As much as the clash at Bramall Lane was a good advert for the inevitable Premier League relegation battle, neither side will be happy with a point. Everton and Sheffield United are now 17th and 18th in the table respectively.

"The game was good. I know when I watch it back that it's probably a fair result," said Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"We can begrudge those key moments because we're going to need them to go for us this season. Today they didn't.

"The point is important but I think it's another indication of how tough the league is but more importantly where we are. The bench is the strongest it has been."

"Luke Thomas got his first minutes."

"We expect goals and assists from our wide players." - Heckingbottom on Thomas nearly scoring debut goal

Luke Thomas was substituted at minute 67 to make his debut for United. He was captured on a season-long loan from Leicester City on August 31st.

The young left-back was exceptional when he came on for Jack Robinson. He added another body in attack, using his pace and stamina to bring a level of verticality to United's play that Robinson struggles to provide.

On the 70th minute, only 3 minutes after coming on, Thomas very nearly scored in that fashion. George Baldock sent a whipped cross in from winger to wing-back. Thomas raced onto the end of it. With his first touch of the game, he made a strong connection with the ball at the back-post. It forced a fantastic save out of Pickford.

While not his day, Thomas' performance today shows what Sheffield United fans can expect from him going forward.

"To see him in that position is great," said Heckingbottom on Thomas.

"To see his contact on the ball, great. That will be the challenge for him. We have spoken a lot to him, but only speaking because we've not had much time to work with him, about what we'd expect from someone in that position.

"We want to work a hell of a lot on his defending and really push him in those moments, but we expect goals and assists from our wide players, our wing-backs."

Archer "couldn't have had a better debut"

A player who did manage to score on his debut was Cameron Archer. He signed from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee on August 27th.

The England U21 player neatly dispatched Oli McBurnie's lay-off with his side-foot to level things in the first half.

Archer was a constant threat all game and took the shot which went on to canon off of Pickford for an own-goal.

"There's lots of things about Cam that I like. First and foremost, he wants to score goals. That's what he enjoys," Heckingbottom said.

"But he also works hard physically. We'll improve that area of him as well, to use that physicality when we've not got the ball, and get him in the best areas when we have got the ball.

"We're pleased to have him. He couldn't have had a better debut really. He's off the mark. He's up and running. He looks fit. That's the most minutes he's played as well so he's going to get stronger.

"A great start. He's about goals but we want to add other parts to his game as well and help him grow as a person and really mature and understand how we can add the most to the team.

"There's so much more to the two minutes of when you've got the ball. Your role without the ball, your role at set-plays. There's so much that goes into picking a team. Especially as a young player you maybe don't take that into consideration."

After the international break, Sheffield United will travel away to high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.