Former teammate Dirk Kuyt defends Jordan Henderson amid Saudi controversy

Former Liverpool winger Dirk Kuyt has defended Jordan Henderson after his decision to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the summer sparked widespread controversy.

Henderson was the subject of the transfer window's biggest story when he chose to reunite with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia instead of staying put on Merseyside.

The 33-year-old had long been a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community - but his move to a country where homosexuality is illegal left many feeling his motivation for money was put ahead of his morals.

This week, in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Henderson spoke for the first time since the move, apologising to communities he had hurt and insisting that the change of scenery was in search of a new challenge rather than a lucrative contract.

The England international also said he would have stayed at the club had he felt wanted, suggesting that at no point did he feel he was in Liverpool's plans for the next season.

Like with any interview of this nature, it can provide the tonic for a player's withering reputation just as much as it could push the hole deeper.

For Henderson, his responses to David Ornstein ensued the latter, alienating Liverpool fans who dispute his loyalties.

But Kuyt, who played alongside the Englishman during his early days at Liverpool, has gone on record to voice his support for his former teammate, comparing the switch to his end-of-career move to Fenerbahce.

"I don’t think Jordan Henderson meant that he’s more wanted in Saudi than Liverpool because he was so respected, but I can tell a story about me back in the day", Kuyt said.

"It was 2012 when I left the club, and I wanted to stay forever, but when the time comes when you’re not playing every game anymore, it’s quite tough for players.

"Jordan, I think, was in the same situation. He was respected. He was captain - but he didn’t play as many games as he would have wanted. I found it tough, too. I think that’s why Jordan made the step: if you can’t play for Liverpool as much as you’d like, where do you?

"I went to Turkey - where I could also make a lot of money, more than Liverpool, but you also go for a different experience. We managed to win the league over there.

"I can’t judge Jordan as Saudi is no different to Turkey, but I can understand that not playing as much as you’d like makes it hard to focus on training every day and staying at your highest level."

If Liverpool want to compete for silverware, they must keep Salah

Although Henderson's departure grabbed all the headlines, his move to the Middle East made up just a small fraction of the mass exodus of players looking toward Saudi Arabia for a new adventure.

The Saudi Pro League is a new force emerging in the transfer market - and since Cristiano Ronaldo pioneered the rapid development of the country's football scene when he moved to Al Nassr at the turn of 2023, only Premier League teams have spent more money on player incomings.

Saudi Arabian clubs have spent £728m in this summer's window, with high-profile names among those boosting the league's appeal including Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez.

Fabinho joined that list when Al-Ittihad convinced Liverpool's defensive midfielder to turn his back on elite-level football at 29 years old after the club accepted a bid in the region of £40m.

But with two days left before the Saudi transfer window slams shut, The Reds must yet fend off further interest to keep ahold of Mo Salah, who has had an offer of £200m from Al-Ittihad rejected.

"Salah’s legacy depends on which stage he leaves," Kuyt said. "What he’s done for Liverpool will always be very special, and sometimes it’s hard to predict what his departure would do to supporters.

"The problem is they can offer a lot of money, and that makes it difficult for everyone - the player, the club, and so on.

"From what I read in the media, Liverpool are very headstrong about keeping Salah and if they want to compete for the Premier League, they definitely need Mo."

The Egyptian forward has made 309 appearances for The Reds, scoring 188 goals and tallying 76 assists to help Klopp's side win every competition they have competed in except for the Europa League.

Should Salah stay, his remarkable goalscoring statistics will no doubt play a big role if Liverpool strengthen their grip in a competition they've won more than any other English side as they look to qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season.

Kuyt, however, couldn't help but remind Reds' fans of the other qualities he possesses.

"He’s so important for the team. Not only when it comes to goals, but he’s such a stellar example for the other players. To lose him at this stage would be huge.

"Hopefully, he stays. The media is saying Jurgen is confident he’s staying, and that’ll make every Liverpool supporter happy."

Ryan Gravenberch has amazing quality

Liverpool's deadline-day business was largely overshadowed by rumours of Salah's departure. However, amidst the £200m haze, Jurgen Klopp shored up his midfield options with the acquisition of highly-rated Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The former Bayern Munich and Ajax multi-functional prospect joined a midfield unit that had already seen Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai added to it earlier in the summer.

In the opinion of Dirk Kuyt, the signing will bring a new sense of dynamism to Liverpool's blueprint, with his ability to defend being complemented by his flexibility to also influence transitions in the final third.

"First of all, he’s a very intelligent player. He was unbelievable at Ajax," Kuyt said about his compatriot.

"He always managed to play at a very high level at a very young age. He then took the next step at Bayern Munich - which got me very excited as it proved he could play with the best in Europe.

"Unfortunately, he didn’t get the game time he expected there. When I heard the rumours about him going to Liverpool I was very excited. I think he’ll definitely fit into Jurgen’s team and I expect a lot from him."

Gravenberch had been on Liverpool's radar for a while before making the £34.2m switch on the penultimate day of the transfer window.

At 21 years old, there is still room for improvement and his arrival on Merseyside offers him a shot at redemption as he aims to re-establish the wonderkid status he held at Ajax.

"Hopefully, he can get back to the level we saw at Ajax. He was unable to do that at Bayern as he didn’t have many games, but I think he's a player who can run forever and has great quality with his feet.

"Not only can he run forever, but his quality on the ball is amazing. He can pick the ball up from his defenders but also feed the ball into the strikers. The quality of his runs are amazing, and so is his passing. He’s also very young and he’ll bring a lot of things to the team."

