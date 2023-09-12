Scunthorpe United vs Buxton to be replayed after 96th minute abandonment

When the referee blew his whistle in the 96th minute, Buxton FC fans were ready to toast a fine 2-1 away win against Scunthorpe United in the Vanarama National League North. However, what followed was confusion, as it was confirmed that the referee had abandoned the game due to a torrential downpour, and had not blown for full-time.

What was said?

Late on Monday (11th September), the National League released a statement regarding the events of Saturday's fixture, "Following the abandonment of the Vanarama National League North fixture between Scunthorpe United and Buxton on Saturday 9 September due to adverse weather, it has been determined that the fixture will be rescheduled in full.

The matter was considered thoroughly, with the outcome decided in line with National League regulations and previous occurrences of this nature.

A new date for the game will be announced by the Clubs in due course."

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, Bucks' boss Craig Elliott said: "We expected a better outcome, we hoped common sense would hopefully prevail but it hasn't..."

"What needs to happen is the rules have to change. It can't happen like that in the future, it doesn't seem fair at all. All in all it's been a really disappointing outcome, one I didn't expect to happen."

There have been discussions regarding an appeal from Buxton, however no decision has been made.

Iron's gaffer Jimmy Dean, who is in his first full season in charge after joining from Peterborough Sports last year, spoke to BBC Radio Humberside regarding the abandonment: "There was no dialogue, or coming over to talk to us, and he only confirmed it was abandoned when all hell broke loose in the tunnel. He said the game was over when I went on the pitch and I asked what that meant because there was at least five minutes of injury time left. The game should have been abandoned earlier than it was because we missed a penalty, but the player couldn't see the ball."

However, Dean did have sympathy for the away side: "If I were Buxton I would want the game finished today. I'd want to go in, wait for 20 minutes and see if it dried out."

How does this affect player suspensions?

Whilst the entire match will be scheduled for replay, the red card shown to Buxton's Connor Brown will stand, with the Bucks' man still expected to serve his suspension, missing his side's trip to Macclesfield in the Emirates FA Cup.

With the league confirming the rescheduled fixture, it is unclear whether Scunthorpe midfielder, Kian Scales, will be able to claim Saturday's match towards his current three-match suspension. Scales was due to start serving his suspension following a red card picked up the previous week against Alfreton Town.

What is next?

Both teams will be in Emirates FA Cup Action next week. Buxton will head to the Leasing.com Stadium for a showdown with Macclesfield FC, whilst Scunthorpe host fellow Vanarama National League North outfit, Brackley Town.

Neither clubs, nor the league, have confirmed a date for the rescheduled match at Glanford Park, but all have promised to do so as soon as possible.

The debate continues.

This latest saga has reignited the debate regarding abandonments of this nature, and social media has played a key role in this. Whilst most sympathise with Buxton and their situation, there are those who point out that Scunthorpe had, roughly, another six minutes of injury time in which to grab an equaliser.

With the National League stating that the decision was made "in line with National League regulations and previous occurrences of this nature," it seems they won't budge on the outcome.

One thing is for certain, though: Buxton will have to travel, once again, to Glanford Park, potentially for a midweek fixture, to replay a game in which they were 2-1 up in the 96th minute.