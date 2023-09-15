Mauricio Pochettino: "We cannot blame last season - we need to blame ourselves."

Mauricio Pochettino has called on his players not to "find excuses", ahead of his Chelsea side's visit to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, when they will look to improve on their stuttering start to the Premier League season.

The Blues had been hoping to begin this campaign in more promising fashion, following one of the worst seasons in this century, in which they finished 12th in the top flight, being knocked out of both domestic cups early on.

Some have pointed to a psychological factor still limiting performances, given the woes of the last 12 months, but Pochettino insisted that there can be nothing to blame but their own performances since he took the job in July.

"I think it’s nothing to do with last season," Pochettino stated. "We cannot blame last season, we need to blame ourselves. We need to find solutions ourselves, we need to blame ourselves.

​ Mauricio Pochettino with his players (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

"We cannot blame the past, we cannot blame the feeling of last season because now it's a new era, everything is new, new season, we cannot be stuck in the past. We need to say the problem is coming from now, [otherwise] that is to find an excuse - and we are not going to lie to ourselves.

The Argentine head coach was also asked for his thoughts on how his team had played during their opening month, with their record thus far reflecting a relatively mixed bag: two wins, a draw and two losses.

Whilst he made clear his frustration with not picking up more victories, the 51-year-old was confident that the performances he had seen from his side made for promising viewing, suggesting they had been slightly hard done by.

He explained: "When you analyse the five games that we have played since the beginning of the season, we feel we deserved to win, but we didn’t [due to] different details and circumstances.

"I think it’s only a matter of time - we have very good players, a very good squad. The circumstances are the circumstances, we are in a situation we need to accept. We cannot be worried, we need to be focused and try to develop because for sure they are going to perform in time."

"I think the team performance was good the first month. We didn’t get the points that we deserved. I think players believe in the way that we want to play and if you see the data, we are very good in possession, in construction, in building from the back.

"What we are missing is to score goals - one of the most important things in football. But I think playing in this way we are going to arrive [at our objective] as we have quality players."

Injuries and improvements

One of the aspects that has perhaps contributed to the turbulent run of results is the sheer extent of the injury setbacks suffered by several members of the squad, with up to nine players sidelined for the upcoming game.

That number includes a number of key personnel, such as Christopher Nkunku (potentially out for the rest of the year), captain Reece James and new midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has yet to make an appearance.

Pochettino described James as "recovering well," though remained slightly coy on an exact timeframe for the England international's return.

"I cannot say if he's close or not because we assess him every single day, but I think we start doing things on the pitch with the ball. He's desperate to come back again and help the team. I hope that it's close and he can be available before the next international break."

As for Lavia - who Chelsea signed for a sizeable fee late in the window, having already purchased Moises Caicedo for a British record £115 million - Pochettino confirmed that the Belgian 19-year-old had indeed suffered a setback during the international break.

"We are really disappointed because he was training really well last week in the international break," Pochettino admitted. "He twisted his ankle and now we are waiting until Monday for the assessment from the doctor.

​ Romeo Lavia talking with Mauricio Pochettino (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We hope that it’s not a big issue but in the last week he has not trained with the team. It’s a sad situation because he was nearly fit to be involved again with the team. Now we need to wait for the assessment and hope it’s not a big issue for him."

One player who has been talked about more than others is that of Nicolas Jackson, the striker who joined from Villarreal, whose showings out on the pitch have prompted a mixture of reactions.

Some have praised his hard work off the ball, as well as his smart runs and movements, whilst others have suggested that his finishing still has significant room for improvement, especially following a particularly glaring miss against Nottingham Forest.

Pochettino reinforced his backing for the 22-year-old, who scored his first Chelsea goal against Luton Town, believing that just giving him a little more time will allow his full potential to flourish.

"For me the performance [against Forest] was good, only that he didn’t score," Pochettino claimed. "You can assess the player, because a striker needs to score.

"You need to think that Jackson came from Spain and is young, he needs to build his confidence and trust, he needs to adapt to the Premier League. He’s doing a fantastic job for the team, only he needs to be a little bit more clinical in front of the goal.

"To be more clinical in front of goal is about trust, confidence and to settle at the club, and I think that is going to happen - [there is] no doubt that he’s a fantastic player."