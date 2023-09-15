Unfair to only blame the club for accepting offers says Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has backed the club in the face of criticism over their handling of potential departures during the transfer window, insisting "we cannot blame the club only".

Numerous reports in the latter stages of the window, and on Deadline Day in particular, centred around two young defenders: Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen.

Though neither ended up leaving in the end, the suggestion that offers had been accepted for both players, apparently without consulting them, was met with criticism from outside, slamming a lack of class.

However, Pochettino today defended the club's actions, explaining that in order for an offer to be accepted, there will always have been discussions on the player's side which suggest they would be open to a move too.

"What I can tell you, there is always two parts," explained the head coach. "If the offer appears, it is because they [the player] accepted to move, or they were trying to find some solution, or wanted to leave. I think we cannot blame the club only.

"Because if an offer appears for Jesus [Perez], it is because Jesus was open to receive the offer. It’s [seen as] good to blame the club, but in the same way maybe the player was thinking before he started pre-season, or when he finished last season, to move in some direction.

"If after that, it didn’t happen, I am fair with the player, I want to give the possibility to perform and to play here. Maybe he decide to stay after all, it happens with many players, but that is the business.

"If he deserves, he’s going to have the opportunity to play. Of course, they need to be better than their teammate, of the player in his position."

The 51-year-old manager did admit that outside distractions such as these, especially during transfer windows, can be to the detriment of players' performances, but promised that it would be his say as to whether a player was part of his plans.

"They are not a machine, that is why we need to be careful how we assist the player during pre-season or when the transfer market is open," Pochettino said.

​ Pochettino in his press conference Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"For many players, the circumstances are not the best circumstances to be competitive, to help the team. It was difficult for me because I didn’t know all that happened in the past. From now on I can tell you I’m going to be involved."

Projects need patience

One of the big talking points after Chelsea's loss to Nottingham Forest prior to the international break was the manner in which the only goal of the game was conceded, as a poor touch from Moises Caicedo allowed Steve Cooper's side in on the counter attack.

Whilst Pochettino did not want to diminish the level of performance by the Reds, he did make clear that if his side want to be battling for silverware at the very top of the game, such moments will have to be eradicated from their game.

"If you watch the game against Nottingham Forest - I’m not going to take the credit [from them], they deserved it, they won, I am not going to complain about that - but in the way that we concede the goal, I think if we are going to be involved in European competition, or going to win the Premier League, you cannot concede this type of goal.

"That perfection only arrives when you have time, when the players know each other, when the confidence is high, when the trust is high, when the level of competition is really high.

"This is all about building every day on the training ground, that is from the beginning. That is why I’m not worried - we can win or we can lose the next few games - but one thing I am sure: at the end of the season, the team is going to be in the place it deserves to be. And for me, the quality’s there."

He continued later: "Maybe now [I am] disappointed? Yes, of course, because I’m disappointed about the result, but not about the process, because we knew when we signed that the process was going to be tough.

"But we are so positive, and we are going to keep being positive because there’s a long, long way still and we have the quality."

There had also been comments during the week from a former Blue, Asmir Begovic, who played for the club between 2015 and 2017, with the goalkeeper suggesting that it was an unrecognisable situation from the Chelsea of old.

Whilst Pochettino said he had not been aware of the comments directly, he did respond to the suggestion that the squad was 'too young' or didn't contain any 'world class players', remarking that the club he had previously seen from the outside was clearly a different one nowadays.

"We arrive at a different Chelsea than I saw when I was at Tottenham or Southampton. Worse or better, we cannot say that. There is different pressure, different circumstances. And now we cannot compare with the past - that is not fair, it’s a different Chelsea.

“This is not Chelsea Football Club” 😳



Asmir Begović rants about the current state of Chelsea. He does not bite his tongue… pic.twitter.com/eYvV6q8VqW — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 14, 2023

"The fans want to win because the past Chelsea is about winning. We need to accelerate all the processes because Chelsea is about winning, and we want to win. But I understand that the process is completely different from the past, because the club have a different approach to the game and the philosophy and the ideas, we have a younger squad.

"[We have] very talented players that need time to perform, but for sure I think we have one of the best squads, with young players and a project, but yes of course we need time."