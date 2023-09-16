Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Blackpool: The Chairboys continue their fine form with a victory over The Seasiders

Wycombe made it four wins out of five and three wins in a row with a 2-0 win over Blackpool. Despite being the better side on the day, the Chairboys could count themselves a bit fortunate with a couple of big refereeing decisions going their way.

Wycombe started the stronger of the two sides and managed to take the lead on the 13th minute when former welsh international Sam Vokes tapped home following a brilliant save from Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaaw.

Wycombe controlled the early stages, yet Blackpool thought they’d equalised after Jordan Rhodes headed home only for it to be ruled out for offside. On second viewing however, Rhodes appeared to be fractionally onside.

With the second half closing out, Wycombe went in to the dressing room a bit disappointed that they were only a goal up. That disappointment didn’t last long however, and immediately after the restart Brandon Hanlan smashed home a Garath McCleary cross to put Wycombe two up.

As the game wore on Blackpool searched for a goal, and thought they had a chance when a Rhodes shot hit the arm of Wycombe defender Joe Low. The Seasiders’ appeals went unanswered as referee Neil Hair signaled for a corner and not a penalty.

Blackpool’s pressure waivered and even with a few big saves from Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek, the Chairboys comfortably saw out the 2-0 home victory.



Story of the match

Following from their win against Northampton Town, Wycombe made two changes to their starting lineup, with veteran centre back Richard Keogh and on loan midfielder Killian Phillips dropping to the bench, they were replaced by Harry Boyes and Brandon Hanlan respectively. Versatile midfielder Luke Leahy started at left centre back, the same position he ended Wycombes win against in.

The best news for Chairboys fans was perhaps the inclusion of Dale Taylor on the bench, with general consensus that his injury was more serious. Blackpool on the other hand were unchanged from their last league outing, sticking with Jordan Rhodes in attack with Shayne Lavery still out with a hamstring injury.

It was a tame opening 10 minutes with neither side managing to get a hold of possession and any attempts at direct passing ultimately failed. The first chance of the game came just after the 10 minute mark from a free kick. Jensen Weir hacked down Freddie Potts and the resulting free kick from Luke Leahy whistled just past the post.

This sight of goal gave Wycombe a bit of a boost and not long after Chris Forino whipped in a delicious cross for Sam vokes, whose initial header was brilliantly saved by Daniel Grimshaw only for Vokes to be quickest to the rebound and poke home.

The following 10 minutes offered very little, as Wycombe tried to capitalise on the confidence gained by the goal and Blackpool tried to get a foothold in the game. Broken by a few niggly fouls from each team neither side could find their flow.

The first corner of the game went to Blackpool just past the 26 minute mark, it came to nothing however and what followed was a brief spell of pressure from the Chairboys, led by Garath McCleary. Taking the ball into the box from the right side he saw two crosses go straight through the box with no one able to apply a finishing touch.

As we approached the 40 minute mark, Blackpool had the ball in the back of the net through Jordan Rhodes but it was ruled out for offside.

Wycombe can perhaps count themselves lucky as the decision from the linesman looked marginal.



With the first half drawing to a close the Seasiders looked to draw themselves level. With Rhodes experience and movement causing the Wycombe defence a few issues. Wycombe held firm however going into the break 1-0 up perhaps hoping they’d made more of their pressure.

A fast start to the second half

Wycombe wasted no time in the second half, scoring almost instantly, through Brandon Hanlan. A well worked bit of play down the right saw Kane Vincent-Young and McCleary exchange passes before Hanlan applied the finish to McCleary’s cross.

Blackpool struggled to get into the game following Wycombe’s second and on the 55th minute Neil Critchley made a triple sub replacing Jensen Weir, Albie Morgan and Jake Beesley, replacing them with Karamoko Dembele, Kenneth Dougall and Sonny Carey.

The subs didn’t have the immediate impact Critchley would have been hoping for, with Wycombe continuing to dominate for the next few minutes. A swift break by Blackpool however saw a penalty claim when Rhodes’ shot looked to hit the arm of Joe Low.

The game remained scrappy after that until there was a break in play for an injury to Wycombe’s on loan West Ham midfielder, Freddie Potts following a challenge by Dembele. With Potts okay to continue, we entered the final 20 minutes as Blackpool looked to find a way back into the match.

With the Wycombe defence holding firm, the Seasiders looked to unlock opportunities, hoping for mistakes or a moment of magic to give them hope of salvaging something from this game. A mistake did come as Josh Scowens poor touch in his own box saw the ball fall to Rhodes who forced a brilliant save by Max Stryjek.

Stryjek was called upon once more to acrobatically tip a long range effort round the post. As the game entered the final five minutes of normal time, Blackpool ramped up the pressure in search of a goal. With a number of crosses flashing in front of the Wycombe goal.

With six minutes added on it seemed Blackpool began to tire as Wycombe regained control and saw the game out.



Player of the match: Sam Vokes

Not only did the veteran striker score the opening goal for the Chairboys, he also acted as a brilliant outlet and linked up the trickery of both Hanlan and McCleary wonderfully.

The former Welsh internationals ability to bring the ball down and initiate attacks proved vital and caused trouble for the Blackpool defence.