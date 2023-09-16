Newcastle 1-0 Brentford: Wilson scores from the spot as Magpies return to winning ways

Newcastle United prepared for their Champions League return with a tense 1-0 victory against Brentford.

Callum Wilson opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Mark Flekken had brought down Anthony Gordon on the by-line, moments after having a goal disallowed for being judged to have fouled the hapless ‘keeper.

The Bees looked resolute in the first half, having the first chance through Aaron Hickey after just five minutes, but faltered in the second period, resorting to long range speculative efforts in their search for an equaliser.

VAR overturned a second penalty, after Harvey Barnes’ header ricocheted off of the head, then the arm of Bryan Mbeumo, who was challenging the winger.

The win was a second Premier League victory of the season for Eddie Howe’s side, to take them level on points with their opponents, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Story of the match

The hosts made five changes from the side that were beaten at Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break, including handing Barnes his first Premier League start for The Magpies.

Brentford made just one change, with Nathan Collins making his 50th Premier League appearance, Thomas Schade making way, with Neal Maupay only making the bench on his return to the club.

Both teams enjoyed possession early in the first 10 minutes, with both also having a lot of success with their respective high presses.

Brentford had the first chance of the game through the unlikely source of right-back Hickey. He was slipped through by Mathias Jensen and aimed a side-footed shot straight into the chest of Nick Pope via a slight deflection off Dan Burn.

In a sustained spell of Bees pressure, Christian Norgaard saw a volley blocked after strong play from Yoane Wissa in the area. Brentford looked calm in possession, but the home side were anything but – nerves and frustration caused by three early-season defeats were on show.

That being said, Newcastle slowly settled and started to dictate the play a bit more on a soggy Tyneside.

But, it was striker Wissa who had the next opportunity. The Congolese star saw Jensen’s wicked cross deflect into his path in front of goal, but he failed to connect with the ball completely less than six yards out.

Newcastle came alive shortly after with a flurry of chances at about the half-hour mark.

Fabian Schar saw his speculative long-range effort deflect behind for a corner, which resulted in Bruno Guimarães finding himself free at the back post to head at goal. His effort was superbly saved by Flekken in the Bees' goal.

Flekken was called into action again, flicking a low cross away from the waiting Barnes at the back post, before Wilson got in between the Brentford defence to head for goal himself, but he got right under it and his effort sailed harmlessly over the top.

There was serious concern for one of Brentford’s more consistent performers, Rico Henry, who slipped on the grass whilst trying to challenge Trippier. The left back had to be withdrawn, but fortunately left the game of his own accord, being replaced by Mads Roerslev.

The Magpies’ build-up had to be patient as the Bees tucked in with their back-five, with the front three of Barnes, Wilson and Gordon all looking lively without creating too much for themselves.

Barnes won a free kick about 25-yards from goal after being scythed down by Norgaard, who was booked for his trouble. Trippier chose to cross instead of aim for goal, much to the dismay of those of a Magpie persuasion.

Everything to do with Brentford came through the energetic Wissa, and he saw a half-chance blocked out for a corner, which his strike partner Bryan Mbeumo headed well over at the near post – the final chance of a particularly tepid first half.

The second period began in a similar vein, with all 11 Brentford players in behind the ball, and it created a very timid atmosphere in St. James’ Park.

Newcastle did start to break the lines as the pitch began to look very wide as the game stretched, but their succession of crosses only met the heads of the visitors.

Flekken from first-half hero to second-half villain

But, as their pressure grew, Newcastle had the ball in the back of the net through striker Wilson. Trippier’s curling cross was flicked up towards the goal-line, Flekken made a mess of his punch and went to ground claiming contact.

England striker Wilson flicked the ball over the line through a crowd of bodies and ran off to celebrate, but referee Craig Pawson had blown the whistle for a foul on the hapless ‘keeper. VAR confirmed the decision, as soft as it looked.

But Flekken was to be the villain just moments later, bringing down Gordon on the by-line for a penalty trying to collect a weak back pass from Hickey.

Brentford Goalkeeper Mark Flekken brings down Anthony Gordon for a penaltyPhoto by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wilson, after signing his new contract this week, buried his spot-kick into the top corner to release the nervous energy in the stadium. Flekken was then booked for his complaining after the goal was scored.

Newcastle saw a lot of the ball in the aftermath of the goal and, just as Brentford started to grow back into the game, another penalty was awarded.

Barnes rose highest at the back post to head the ball down onto the head and then onto the arm of the challenging Mbeumo. However, referee Pawson overturned his original decision after viewing the decision at the monitor.

This – along with attacking changes from Thomas Frank - sparked a small Brentford revival, with Wissa and substitute Keane Lewis-Potter seeing shots blocked in the Newcastle area.

As nine minutes were added, thanks in large part to the multiple VAR reviews, Brentford kept pushing for the equaliser, with Wissa miss-timing his header at the far post from a deep free-kick.

Newcastle controlled the game until the end, fatigue setting in for the visitors towards the end of stoppage time. The final whistle was met with a cheer and also possibly a sigh of relief.

Player of the match – Callum Wilson

It was not a great game to choose a best player from, but Wilson edges it.

His penalty was the difference, and he did cause plenty of problems throughout the game. His goal before the spot-kick should have stood, so that is unfortunate for him, but it was not needed in the end.

A perfect end to a week where his future at the club was secured for a further year.