Norwich 0-2 Leicester: Smash and grab win sends The Foxes into second

Leicester City extended their perfect record away from home with a 2-0 victory away at Norwich.

Despite Norwich being on top for the huge majority of the game, a first half penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho and a late counter-attacking finish from Kasey McAteer gave the East Midlands side all three points.

The result sees Leicester move up to second place just one point behind Preston North End who top the EFL Championship table, while Norwich slip to fifth.

Story of the Match

Both these sides had good starts to the season leading up to this game and as the game kicked off at Carrow Road it was fourth versus third and they both took differing approaches to the game with their starting elevens.

Norwich made just one change to the side that beat Stoke 1-0 at home on Saturday with Liam Gibbs coming in for his first league start of the season to replace Adam Idah as they looked to make home advantage count.

Meanwhile, Leicester manager Enzo Maresca made five changes to the side that went to Southampton on Friday night and won 4-1. Hamza Choudhury came in at right back and was made captain. In addition Cesare Casadei, Yunus Akgun, Wout Faes and Kelechi Iheanacho came in for Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Jamie Vardy.

It took just 21 seconds for Leicester to make the breakthrough at Southampton on Friday, but in this one it was Norwich who started off the better side. Within the first couple of minutes, Norwich capitalised on a defensive error but Mads Hermansen in the Leicester goal saved it comfortably.

Both sides looked to play the same way in the first half which led to both defences seeing a lot of the ball and a lot of passing around the back.

As the half wore on, Leicester grew into the game a bit more and started testing the Norwich keeper. Midway through the first half, Wout Faes got his head to a free kick that was comfortably saved by Angus Gunn.

There were also a number of yellow cards in the first half with the referee being quite strict in his definition of a foul.

With the half drawing to a close, Stephy Mavididi broke into the Norwich box and was bundled over from behind and the referee gave a penalty. Striker Kelechi Iheanacho stepped up to take the penalty and despite Gunn getting a hand to it, Leicester took the lead.

Things could have been worse for Norwich as Leicester immediately broke again through Mavididi but this time he got a shot off and it went just wide of the post.

Norwich will have felt hard done to going in behind at the break and it showed as they came out in the second half a much better side. After a tactical change at the break that saw Przemysław Płacheta come on for Rowe. And Placheta almost had an immediate impact with a goalbound shot that Faes had to head away.

To counter Norwich's dominance, Enzo Maresca turned to Wilfred Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to shore up the defence and while it made The Foxes more defensively sound they were still stuck in their own half.

The home side also had a number of penalty shouts waved away by the referee as they pushed forward for an equaliser. The closest Norwich came to an equaliser was when Adam Duffy had a header from six yards out that looked goalbound but was palmed away by Mads Hermansen in the Leicester goal.

In truth, there looked like there would be only one outcome for the second half with Norwich equalising but they just could not find a way through.

And with just three minutes remaining, and Norwich pushing players forward, The Foxes broke and Dewsbury-Hall found Kasey McAteer who tapped the ball home to give Leicester a 2-0 win.

Player of the Match - Mads Hermansen

Hermansen is a key part of how Enzo Maresca wants to play and he really stood out tonight. Not only did he get his first clean sheet of the season, making some outstanding saves, but he played out well from the back and stayed calm which had a ripple effect through the whole team.