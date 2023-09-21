"This is the most special game of the season" says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Last week saw Arsenal see off the 2017 curse, winning away at Goodison Park against Everton and returning back to the UEFA Champions League in style with a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven.



However, their toughest test yet comes in the form of their rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, who themselves have had an impressive start to the season, picking up 13 points from a possible 15.



The Gunners completed the double over their neighbours last season, winning 3-1 in the home fixture and 2-1 in the reverse tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



In saying that, Spurs have entered the 'rebuild' phase as they start life in the 'without Harry Kane era', spearheaded by former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. The likes of James Maddison and Destiny Udogie have impressed, while the Lilywhites' late remontada against Sheffield United saw Richarlison finally open his account for the campaign.



Mikel Arteta faced the press on Friday ahead of Sunday's clash, discussing team news, the new Spurs and his history with the famous derby. Here are four main takeaways from the conference:

On Ødegaard's new contract

Arsenal announced some important news 30 minutes before the press conference was set to start, tying down club captain Martin Ødegaard to a deal that will see him stay in North London until 2028.

The 24-year-old has been a crucial asset for the Gunners, since signing on a permanent deal in 2021. He has had a superb start to the season, recording 3 goals in 6 matches.

"It's great news for the club, great news for the team. I am really happy for him, he fully deserves it. It just shows, as well, that there are many ways to make it and many pathways to arrive where you want."

"At the end, it is about finding a place where you feel comfortable, where you feel valued and raise your talent. I think he has found that place and he is loved by everybody, respected by everybody and he fully deserves it.

Having been named captain in 2022, the midfielder has become a key part of the main core at Arsenal, providing reliability and reassurance that has seen him draw comparisons to former player, Mesut Özil.

Speaking on Ødegaard's captaincy capabilities, Arteta said, "He has a really good balance. You notice him around the building all the time because he's doing the right things. He's quite funny and a very likeable person, so committed and I am really happy to have him as a captain."

On team news ahead of the derby

Arsenal fans will hope to see Gabriel Martinelli return to the squad for this huge fixture, having been forced off at Goodison Park after 24 minutes with a minor hamstring injury.

"With Gabi [Martinelli] we are still assessing him, so let's see if he can make the game or not. Thomas [Partey] is for sure definitely out but the rest are available. Yesterday they had two training sessions but there were no issues," Arteta said.

There is also a lot of debate around the starting goalkeeper spot, with David Raya keeping his place for the Champions League clash in midweek. Cameras panned on Aaron Ramsdale suggested that he may have been slightly discontent with the decision, but ultimately it appears as if the Spaniard has replaced the England international.

"I understand that and it is very difficult with every player, and I suffer, and I care about every player that is not playing, but this is the competition and it is my job to make decisions in the best possible way for the team, and he has been very supporting and good around the place.

"This is what I expect from every single player, because when you are on the field, there is someone that is not, so it goes both ways," Arteta said.

On the new Spurs revolution & Ange Postecoglou

The Spurs revolution has begun and with a new-look attack, they appear a real threat to any side that comes their way. Many fans have taken a liking to new boss Ange Postecoglou, including Arteta who praised his opponent ahead of the derby.

"A new challenge, a new opportunity, they have a new manager that has done really, really well. He has changed the vibe and everything around the club. They have a different style as well, so adapt to that, be ourselves and produce the performance that we need to beat them."

On Ange himself, Arteta said, "I really like him. I had players and I know players that had him and they all speak really highly of him, and obviously that is not a coincidence, and you can tell straight away that he is fitting in the right way. That is the beauty of this league that there are top, top managers - top competition and every game is very difficult."

On the stature of the game itself

The North London Derby needs no explaining. A game which stores so much history, from Arsenal winning the league at White Hart Lane to an astonishing comeback from Spurs to gain a point in a 4-4 draw in 2008.

Mikel Arteta is no stranger to the derby itself, having played in his fair share of Arsenal vs Spurs matches in red and white. Having outclassed his opponents home and away last season, the pressure will be on the hosts to get the job done and keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

"Winning always helps and maintains the spirit. This game doesn't need any motivation - it's the most special game of the season. We just need to focus on that."

"I have many memories. The recent ones are in the last few years and they are beautiful. The moments when you manage to win the games and the satisfaction that you give to everybody because it is a special day for everyone, so hopefully we can do that again," Arteta said.