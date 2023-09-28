Four things we learnt from Newcastle's unexpected win against treble-winners Man City

Newcastle continued their resurgent run and put an end to Man City's hopes of winning the quadruple this season.

The Magpies advanced to the fourth round of the EFL Cup and will line up against holders Manchester United - who beat them in last season’s final. The Northeast outfit will look to enact revenge on the Red Devils when the teams meet on Halloween.

Having made ten changes from the side which beat Sheffield United 8-0 at the weekend, it was an encouraging display from Eddie Howe's squad players. The Newcastle manager was keen to stress the importance of having two equally strong elevens in the summer and, if there is a bar to measure that by, it cannot get better than playing Pep Guardiola's treble winners, renowned for their squad depth.

The Geordies stood up well to the challenge against a City team which had also been rotated, with eight changes made by Guardiola from their last weekend game.

Tino Livramento looks like a smart signing

The signing of Tino Livramento raised a few eyebrows on Tyneside when he was announced this summer. Kieran Trippier is one of the first names on the team sheet and so it looked difficult to see where the minutes were going to come from for the English youth international this season.

Moreover, Newcastle United had many positions to strengthen this summer, so the arrival of a new right-back to many fans did not seem to fit with where the club’s priorities should lie. However, the performance of the young Englishman was pivotal at St James' Park last night.

Livramento made several key interventions, notably a last-ditch tackle against Matheus Nunes, as well as keeping Jack Grealish quiet. The young English right-back also made an impact in the attacking third, making driving runs with the ball down the right flank, a habit which has become synonymous with his game.

The youngster deservedly won man of the match and will be hoping to use the experience of playing against the champions to push for more minutes this season. Eddie Howe was quick to point out how impressive the youngster's performance was through the lens of the injury setbacks he has faced, but he was not surprised with the level he saw from the young talent, given the way he has seen him train since arriving.

Manchester City needed a goal but did not turn to Erling Haaland for inspiration

In the dying embers of the game, Manchester City made several attacking changes, bringing on the likes of Phil Foden as well as summer arrival Jéremy Doku, but talisman Erling Haaland remained on the bench.

Pep Guardiola was questioned on this in his post-match press conference and explained the reasons for the absences of Haaland as well as key centre back, Ruben Dias as being necessitated by the number of games the pair have played this season.

That Haaland was not introduced in the final moments when Man City needed a goal suggests that Pep Guardiola sees the potential advantages that being out of the EFL Cup early has on the intensity of City's fixture schedule.

Rivals in the league such as Liverpool and Arsenal remain in the competition and City's league form could reap the benefits of not having to play in an extra competition, while their rivals are stretched by the demands of playing extra games.

After the match, when analysing the performance of Paul Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles, Eddie Howe praised the centre-backs as setting "exemplary standards”.

The renewal of Dummett's contract this summer shocked a few, but the Welsh international is an integral part of Howe's dressing room and he applauded the Welshman's performances. In a first half where Manchester City pegged back Newcastle United, it was key that the defence remained assured and composed and Dummett, when called upon, delivered that.

The highlight of his performance came in the first half, where a dangerous through ball into the feet of Jack Grealish was cut out by an expertly timed sliding challenge. The Welshman is a forgotten figure on Tyneside, but Howe was delighted with the performance and described the club's plans to keep him this season. If he stays fit, the Welshman could be a key rotation option for the Magpies this season with the second choice left centre-back option, Dan Burn, being used as a starting left-back.

Lascelles, on the other hand, was similarly impressive and put in a captain's display to see Newcastle hold out for a fourth consecutive clean sheet. A key criticism of Lascelles' game has been his ability to distribute the ball, but the Derby-born centre-back looked composed and calm with the ball at his feet in this game, taking one touch before offloading the ball confidently each time he received it.

Both players had pass completion ratios of nearly 90%. In a season which will be more demanding in terms of fixtures due to European competition, squad depth will be very important and the displays of Lascelles and Dummett will have given fans confidence that there is cover in a position in which Newcastle looked light coming into the season.

Kalvin Phillips fails to take his opportunity

It is now two losses in his last two starts for Man City for Kalvin Phillips, and for a team that does not lose many games, that is a worrying statistic. The Leeds-born midfielder has not had many opportunities for the Citizens since joining the club from Leeds United last summer, but he did himself no favours in this match.

The loss of Rodri was felt in this game and Phillips struggled to match the rhythm Rodri plays at so regularly for City. Pep Guardiola said earlier in the week that he has not been able to get the best out of Phillips as Marcelo Bielsa was able to in his Leeds days, and that he did not yet fit the way City played.

Phillips found it difficult to leave his mark on the game which had represented a huge opportunity for his personal development at Manchester City. With the games ahead, Manchester City will need to address the absence of Rodri in their midfield, and it remains to be seen whether the Englishman will be the answer while Rodri serves his suspension.

One of the two games that Rodri will miss will be the game at the Emirates against Arsenal - a hugely important game in Manchester City's quest to defend the Premier League title if last season's performances are to be considered.